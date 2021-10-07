LB
Linn County, with nine deaths since the weekend, has tallied a COVID-19-related death nearly every day of the week in daily reports from the O…
Eight new COVID-related deaths were recorded over the weekend in Oregon, including two from Linn County.
The Wiley Creek Community retirement home in Sweet Home was sold last week by Samaritan Health Services to Mosaic Management, part of an ongoi…
Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Linn County on Thursday, according to the daily Oregon Health Authority, bringing that county’s death…
Linn County will have its first contested race for sheriff in more than 15 years, with Deputy Jon Raymond competing with Undersheriff Michelle…
Takena Elementary in Albany temporarily closed Thursday due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.
LEBANON — For one half it looked like Friday night’s matchup between the Corvallis Spartans and the Lebanon Warriors would be a defensive battle.
Jason Henkel loves baseball and he loves keeping in touch with his former players and students.
More details are taking shape for this year’s Veterans Day Parade, though the committee organizing the event says volunteers and sponsors are …
An 82-year-old Linn County woman was Oregon’s 3,736th coronavirus-related death, according to a Wednesday update from the Oregon Health Author…