Lakota is 10 years old and weighs 40 pounds Hi friends (and you are all friends)! My mom says there... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A local teen went to the City Council seeking support. He received knowing nods and appreciation. But after some consideration, Mayor Paul Aziz says he won't declare June Pride month in Lebanon.
A railroad trestle fire in Corvallis took firefighters almost nine hours to put out Monday morning, May 2.
The popular event used to charge for parking only. Here's why it changed.
The suspects fled, with one hiding in a stranger's home.
Jessica Gomez supports them, but Bridget Barton, Bud Pierce and Stan Pulliam say no at City Club of Portland.
The Old Bates Berry Farm Barn Spring Show, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, 38021 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Handcrafted treasures, scented soy candles, rustic garden décor, gifts for Mother's Day and Father's Day, home décor and more. Information: 541-401-8801.
When police pulled her over for blowing a stop sign, she reportedly told them, her "daughter is no longer alive," according to court paperwork.
Two kayakers had launched their kayaks Saturday south of Monroe. Neither came home.
A person and two cats made it safely out of a house fire in Lebanon.
In court paperwork, both the divorcing husband and Oregon Department of Human Services sounded the alarm on the suspect's potential mental health issues.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.