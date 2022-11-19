Lacey is 7 years old and weighs 40 pounds. Help, please! Our mother died and dad can no longer care... View on PetFinder
Lacey
Lebanon also bought a $340,000 building and parcel of land from the Oregon Military Department.
A Redmond man has died after crashing into a Lebanon Fire District truck on Highway 20 Monday night, Nov. 14.
Lebanon leaders had scheduled a discussion last week about the annual trash fee hike, but when a representative from Republic Services didn’t show — amid complaints of scattered cans and missed houses — a decision was postponed.
Video shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed what he said was a Russian missile strike on a street in Dnipro on Thursday morning.
The show is unique in that audience members are traditionally asked to not reveal the ending to anyone, which helps keep the “whodunnit” mystery alive.
The South Albany High football team played 10 games this season and six of them were against teams that made it to the 5A state playoffs. The RedHawks went 3-3 against playoff teams and 7–3 overall, with their season ending last Friday with a loss in the state quarterfinals at Bend.
Jurors at the Los Angeles rape trial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson say they're deadlocked. But a judge has told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial. After nearly three days of deliberations, the jurors emerged Friday afternoon and told Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they could not reach a unanimous verdict on any counts. She told them to resume deliberating on Nov. 28 after taking Thanksgiving week off. The 46-year-old Masterson is charged with the rape of three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty. The defense says the acts were consensual.
In earlier versions of a story published November 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people. Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.