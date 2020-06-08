Keeping tradition alive: Volunteers serve strawberry shortcake

It wasn’t possible to hold the 111th annual Lebanon Strawberry Festival this year, but hundreds of families still visited Cheadle Lake Park on Saturday afternoon to celebrate with the traditional shortcake.

Twenty members of the Strawberry Festival Association board, four festival princesses, and more than a dozen additional volunteers worked together in wet conditions to deliver 2,500 pieces of shortcake to vehicles which wound their way through the parking lot.

“We wanted to do something for the community,” said Cindy Kerby the chair of the Strawberry Festival board. “We were going to serve it at a restaurant downtown, but it got too big on us, so we asked the city if we could come down here and we worked with the city on making that happen … It’s a great way to still have something for the community and the shortcake is such a big part of our festival that we wanted to keep that alive.”

Kerby said the 2,500 pieces of cake represent about half of what would usually be served at the festival. For the third year in a row, Primasing Motors served as the sponsor for the shortcake.

Casey Primasing braved the weather to help out on Saturday.

“We enjoy it. It’s something we enjoy doing here. I had a heck of a time last year coming out and serving,” he said.

During the week, representatives from the Strawberry Festival took shortcake to several senior care facilities in the community.

On Saturday, volunteers organized by Cindy Ongers prepared the desserts under tents and princesses Lauren Graber, Hailey Johnson, Diana Neilson and Endya Robinson delivered the treats to each vehicle.