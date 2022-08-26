Katie is ~10 years old and weighs 70 pounds. Never did I expect to be left on my own at... View on PetFinder
Katie
Police Chief Frank Stevenson said officers have to take every threat as credible.
Parents in Linn County are champing at the bit to get back to work and school, but one insurmountable obstacle stands in their way: access to high-quality and affordable childcare.
LEBANON — Troy Walker is excited about what his Lebanon High football team could accomplish this fall, and for good reason.
Lebanon’s planning board will recommend or deny an annexation in September of land under Grandpa’s Grocery, where the city wants to install a traffic signal at Stoltz Hill and Airport roads.
An Independence pilot was killed in a single-engine airplane crash east of Scio on Sunday afternoon, and his wife suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
In January, Michelle Duncan became the first female sheriff in county history. Now she and Deputy Jon Raymond face off.
“Last year we had something to prove, but this year we have something to finish.”
Department of Land Conservation and Development is giving Albany and Corvallis until the end of the year before lifting parking-related restrictions on new housing near the cities’ downtown districts.
The departing staff say it will, and the City Council moved forward with shaving off a portion of a city street for parking.