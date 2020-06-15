Hundreds attend Lebanon Black Lives Matter march

“Black lives matter.”
“No justice, no peace.”
“Say his name: George Floyd.”
“Say her name: Breonna Taylor.”
Hundreds of protesters gathered at Lebanon’s Century Park on Sunday afternoon and then made their way to Academy Square, carrying signs and repeating these chants.
The sound grew louder as the participants arrived in the square, forming a semi-circle around the gazebo.
Christan Stagg was among those who helped lead the chants along the way. She attended the event with her husband, Anthony Mobley, and friends from Portland.
“I’m here to support the people in our community who experience racism and the effects of racism and supremacy directly and systemically,” said Stagg, who has lived in Lebanon for 20 years. “It’s powerful to see support in Lebanon. This community has had a long history with white supremacy and racism, so to see this many people come out to support vulnerable populations … is very powerful.”
The march was attended by people from throughout the mid-valley and the Portland metro area, but it was a local initiative, inspired by the nationwide resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
Lebanon High School student Jesseca Wolter, joined by fellow Lebanon residents Micah-Lyn Borden, Jack Bauer, Karissa Doyle and Elati Bourgeois, arranged the march to give their community’s voices a chance to join the call for racial justice.
Wolter was among the featured speakers at the event, which lasted just under two hours, including the short march. She spoke about the racism she encountered as a student at several different mid-valley schools after moving to Oregon with her family as a child.
She felt alienated from her classmates and distrustful of her teachers after repeated incidents were ignored or explained away. She felt an obligation to share her experience.
“A lot of people in this town don’t believe that racism exists here,” Wolter said.
But she was encouraged by the response on Sunday.
“I think it’s amazing that our community came together and saw the injustices that people of color in this community go through and that they wanted to be a part of something bigger than themselves and put their privilege aside and say ‘We’re going to make a change.’ I do appreciate everyone coming out here today,” Wolter said.
Doyle, who is white, criticized non-black people — including herself — for “having their eyes open but not seeing and listening but never hearing” when it comes to racial equality.
“Our town has profound roots in systemic and institutionalized racism,” Doyle said. “I will never understand the turmoil of being in (a black person’s) skin.”
Borden said the police in town haven’t had a track record of brutality that she knows of, but she’s still concerned that “no one’s brought attention to racism here.” She wants her young black son to be safe and be able to trust the police when he grows up.
It’s reasons like that, Doyle said, that make staying neutral during this civil rights movement akin to having a leaky roof but not fixing it just because the water isn’t dripping directly onto you.
Lebanon police officers, assisted by some Albany officers, escorted the marchers and monitored the perimeter of the gazebo during the peaceful protest.
Two black, Deaf sign language interpreters, Tie Burchan and Rian Gayle, also translated the speakers’ testimonies and signed each chant alongside protesters during the march.
“We’re taught from a very young age that black lives do not matter,” said speaker Kira Johnson. “We see innocent black folks murdered in the streets,” while white rapists — Brock Turner, Johnson’s example — pass through the justice system and get treated better for “good behavior.”
Despite having a liberal facade, Bauer said, the Pacific Northwest is no exception to racial injustice. When Oregon reached statehood, the state’s constitution explicitly forbade black residents. Oregon also had one of the largest per capita Ku Klux Klan membership rates in the early 1900s. This history is one part of the reason Sunday’s protest was necessary, Bauer said.
“It is no longer enough for us to be quietly non-racist. It is time for us to become vocally anti-racist,” Bauer said. “We need to do this to uphold the very motto of this town ‘The City that Friendliness Built.’”
But still, Bauer said, too many people think the Black Lives Matter movement intends to negate the struggles of non-black people — it doesn’t.
In response to naysayers like the ones Bauer called out, Lebanon resident Mary Mitchell brought a sign reading “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter.”
“Black people are the ones in danger, Mitchell said. “It’s really nice seeing how many people are supportive of this movement … especially in this small community.”
Erique Arriaga, his wife Montoya Dancy and her cousin Merlanda Faoa agreed it was nice to see Lebanon have such an outpouring of support because they’ve felt the insidious presence of racism in the town before.
Faoa, who is black, described the town as unfriendly. She said she’s been stared at in grocery stores and people have gone out of their way to avoid her in public, even before social distancing became the norm.
When he first visited Lebanon, Arriaga, who has Native American ancestry, said the lack of diversity was immediately apparent. Dancy, who is black, agreed.
“I love it, but it always gave me an uneasy vibe,” Arriaga said. “I’ve been to Iraq and (served) overseas, and it’s great over there. But here, you have to watch out.”
City councilor Michelle Steinhebel attended the event, as did fellow councilors Karin Stauder and Jason Bolen, and Bo Yates, the superintendent of Lebanon Community Schools.
"I applaud the organizers of the Unity March on Sunday for fostering a safe, organized, and professional event. Our plan for the future of Lebanon — the 2040 vision — includes the statement that community partners implement programs and policies that are inclusive, welcoming and sensitive to the diversity of our community. Listening and learning about others' experiences is the first step, but it's clear from attending this event that as a community we can do more," Steinhebel said.
She praised the Lebanon Police Department and its agency partners for the work they did to ensure the safety of all participants. She was also pleased to see such a high percentage of those in attendance wearing a mask.
Speaker Izaiya Taylor, a native of Lebanon who now lives in Corvallis, urged people to use this moment to truly listen.
“I know that some of you or people you are close to may not necessarily believe that racism is alive and well today, or that systemic racism is even an issue. But to those people, I would simply say: Listen. Listen to your friends. Listen to your neighbors. Listen to your community members and listen to people of color,” Taylor said. “This is a movement caused by the experiences of black people across America.”
Bourgeois was the final speaker at the event and issued a challenge to those in attendance.
“I ask you to advocate, to have conversations with your friends and your family about racism,” she said. “It’s OK to be uncomfortable. Talk about it. Pray about it. Black lives matter.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
