Hundreds attend Lebanon Black Lives Matter march

“Black lives matter.”

“No justice, no peace.”

“Say his name: George Floyd.”

“Say her name: Breonna Taylor.”

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Lebanon’s Century Park on Sunday afternoon and then made their way to Academy Square, carrying signs and repeating these chants.

The sound grew louder as the participants arrived in the square, forming a semi-circle around the gazebo.

Christan Stagg was among those who helped lead the chants along the way. She attended the event with her husband, Anthony Mobley, and friends from Portland.

“I’m here to support the people in our community who experience racism and the effects of racism and supremacy directly and systemically,” said Stagg, who has lived in Lebanon for 20 years. “It’s powerful to see support in Lebanon. This community has had a long history with white supremacy and racism, so to see this many people come out to support vulnerable populations … is very powerful.”

The march was attended by people from throughout the mid-valley and the Portland metro area, but it was a local initiative, inspired by the nationwide resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Lebanon High School student Jesseca Wolter, joined by fellow Lebanon residents Micah-Lyn Borden, Jack Bauer, Karissa Doyle and Elati Bourgeois, arranged the march to give their community’s voices a chance to join the call for racial justice.

Wolter was among the featured speakers at the event, which lasted just under two hours, including the short march. She spoke about the racism she encountered as a student at several different mid-valley schools after moving to Oregon with her family as a child.