For people who enjoy hiking, being able to take your dog along makes the activity even better. In the mid-valley and beyond, there are trails for experienced and novice hikers, trails that explore forests and those that take hikers through old volcanic rock fields, stops where you can enjoy a glass of wine while your dog takes in some shade and stops where you can eat dinner at picnic tables while your dog hangs out — in other words, there is something for everyone.
Elliott Cameron, who grew up in the mid-valley, recently moved to the Corvallis area and enjoys being able to take his dog with him on hikes. But not every hike is dog-friendly — Elliott recently completed a hike from the Columbia River to Ashland, a distance just too long for his dog.
Within easy driving distance, Elliott has hiked many trails where his dog is more than welcome.
“One of my favorites when I lived in Salem was Shellburg Falls.” About 35 minutes east of Salem, dog have to remain on leash as you hike through a cow pasture on your way to several waterfalls, including one you can hike behind. “There’s a small campground at the top of the trail,” Elliott said.
If you prefer remote locations, the North Santiam Trail is a must. It is a rather steep hike but, according to Elliott, the views are worth it as are the cool walks through the forest. Marion Lake is another popular hike and this one does allow dogs off-leash. “But, don’t forget to fill out the free wilderness permit at the trailhead.” Because the trail connects with the Pacific Coast Trail, the opportunities are endless as far as where to go. “If you hike past Marion Lake, it gets steeper but there are some beautiful higher altitude lakes up there that are worth the journey.”
Elliott is excited about making the short journey to Marys Peak to hike the trails offered there. “And, can’t forget that most of the coast is off-leash and dog-friendly!”
Closer to home, places such as the Oregon Garden Resort offers rooms where dogs can stay with their humans. The botanical gardens are also dog-friendly. If you are heading up the Santiam Canyon, The Lodge at Detroit Lake welcomes dogs and their humans in one of its cozy cabins.
At Champoeg State Heritage Area and Silver Creek Falls State Park, dogs are permitted in specific cabins and yurts. At Silver Creek Falls, there are more than 35 dog-friendly miles of trails as well as an off-leash location in the South Falls Day Use Area.
Throughout the summer and early fall, dogs on leashes are permitted at area Saturday farmers markets where fresh area grown produce can be purchased and enjoyed.
In Albany, dogs are allowed on the hiking trails that run along the Willamette River. Corvallis offers a variety of trails, including through McDonald Forest, Peavey Arboretum, along the river, through the Bald Hill Natural area and many other places.
If you are looking for a specific place to hike that isn't in this story, just do a search on the internet. You will more than likely find a variety of trails suitable for those with experience like Elliott and those who are brand-new to hitting the trail and experiencing it with their dogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.