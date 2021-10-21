Heimdall
Heimdall is a consummate snuggler. He loves cuddles, kisses and sitting on your shoulder. He was born feral and is... View on PetFinder
The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Oct. 18 voted to declare a state of emergency over concerns the statewide vaccine mandate fo…
Two of Oregon’s more popular specialty license plates have gotten a redesign this year: the Chinook Salmon plate and the Oregon Cultural Trust plate.
Breeden Family Farms/B.F.F. Nursery held a grand opening Friday, Oct. 15 in Lebanon. The new business took over a portion of the former Van Es…
Oregon recorded its highest single-day, COVID-19 related death count this week — 82, reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday — and …
An Albany resident has been arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges relating to the shooting of a man at Timber Linn Memorial Park o…
Lowe’s is recruiting more than 50 new full-time employees for its regional distribution center in Lebanon. No experience, resume or reservatio…
Lebanon firefighters struggled to put out a fire that blazed through a house Thursday night, Oct. 14.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is using a new composite rendering and DNA analysis to try to identify the woman whose remains were found las…
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other public safety agencies responded to rescue a rock climber who became stuck ascending cliffs at Wolf…
LEBANON — The Lebanon Warriors jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first 7 minutes of play Friday night against visiting Dallas.