Growler Café copes with latest shutdown

On Monday, Nov. 16, the Growler Café was one of 12 local restaurants which took part in the Taste of Downtown tour organized by the Lebanon Downtown Association.

It served as a last hurrah for the dine-in experience before the latest COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Nov. 18.

“The shutdown that happened on Wednesday, that actually drove up the numbers a little bit,” said Cassie Cruze, the Main Street manager for the LDA.

Participants broke into small groups and spent 10-15 minutes at each of the participating restaurants, learning about their menus and local food sources. Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, took part in the tour.

“It was so much food, but it was so delicious,” Grizzle said. “We learned so much about those businesses. It was perfect, I loved it, They did such a good job.”

Under the new social distancing rules, restaurants are not allowed to offer dine-in service until Dec. 2. Drive through, delivery and takeout are still allowed.

For Chris Borgmann, owner of the Growler Café, the latest shutdown is definitely frustrating.

“I’ve had trouble finding staff because of all of this. I finally have a good group. I feel like I’ve revved my engine up and I have to suppress it again,” Borgmann said. “It’s emotionally and mentally challenging to navigate that and also keep the morale up with my staff. The constant change is really taxing.”

Borgmann does not expect the rules to be relaxed on Dec. 2 and is already preparing to work through the holiday season with the prohibition on dine-in service in place. He believes state officials know this is the case, but they don’t want to announce it, so the initial two-week prohibition is just the start.