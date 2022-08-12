Drivers lined up to get free gas in Detroit from a man who spent eight years in prison before he was cleared of four killings. Davontae Sanford limited the $25,000 offer to women and older men. Drivers lined up early Tuesday and Sanford says the city had his back "so it’s only right" that he give back to vulnerable residents. The Detroit City Council in March agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle Sanford’s claim that police had violated his rights. Sanford was 15 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shootings of four people in 2007. He later insisted he was innocent and took a plea deal only because he felt helpless and poorly represented. Sanford's convictions were dropped at the request of the prosecutor, who cited police misconduct.