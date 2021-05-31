Gestrin widens lead in school board race

Incumbent Todd Gestrin holds a small but decisive lead in his bid to retain his seat on the Lebanon school board.

Gestrin has received 1,357 votes and challenger Nichole Piland received 1,341 votes. The 16-vote margin between the candidates for Zone 5 is less than the 22 write-in votes which were cast in the race.

“That is a close race,” Gestrin said.

Derrick Sterling, the supervisor of elections for Linn County, said the current vote difference between candidates is not enough to trigger a recount. By law, an automatic recount occurs if the difference between candidates is less than one-fifth of 1%. In this race, that is about five votes.

Sterling said that to his knowledge, neither candidate has discussed the possibility of pursuing a recount with county officials and Gestrin has stated that if he lost the election, he would not seek a recount.

The results of the May 18 election are not yet official. Sterling said voters had until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 1 to sign ballots which were turned in unsigned or to correct ballots which had been challenged.

Sterling said the election can then be certified as official once all administrative tasks are finished, but the deadline for certification is 20 days after the election.