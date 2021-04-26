Gestrin, Piland seek to represent Zone 5 on Lebanon school board

A contested race for a seat on the Lebanon Community Schools board in Zone 5 highlights the local ballot for the May 18 election.
Incumbent Todd Gestrin, 56, is facing a challenge from Nichole Piland, 44, to represent Zone 5. Gestrin was appointed to the school board after Nick Brooks stepped down from the board in the fall of 2019 because he was transferred to a new job in Washington.
Gestrin previously served one full term on the board about a decade ago. He said he did not seek another term on the board at that time because was was working in Springfield and he was not as accessible to members of the public as he would have liked.
Gestrin has since retired from his career as an executive in which he served with several banks and credit unions. He believes his background in finance is helpful for a school board member.
“I feel like I need to be asking the finance questions because I’m the one on the board with the greatest financial knowledge as far as reading budgets and understanding the numbers,” Gestrin said.
He said since rejoining the school board he has been involved in updating some practices to ensure greater transparency, but he feels there is still a long way to go. He would like to see the school district’s financial information presented in ways that are easier for people to understand and which make it clear not only if accounts are in balance, but if the district is on track to meet its goals.
Gestrin is also in favor of being very careful about spending and he is concerned about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on next year’s budget. The district has lost about 400 students and this could cost the district $3.5 million in funding for the upcoming school year, he said.
“The schools have continued to hire individuals and have moved in spending money, not looking at what tomorrow might bring. I’m extremely conservative when it comes to spending money,” Gestrin said.
He is also concerned about the relationship between the district and the unions, which he does not feel is as strong as it could be.
“I don’t feel there is the trust between different entities. I don’t believe the unions are necessarily getting the right messages to the classified and certified employees. And I don’t believe they are led to trust what’s going on,” Gestrin said. “We’ve got to get us all working together and helping one another. We’ve got to have that transparency.”
Piland has lived in Lebanon since 2006. She previously lived in Bend and is a veteran, having served in the United States Navy and the National Guard. Piland currently works for Linn County in the tax and assessment office.
Piland previously served as a volunteer and board member with Mountaineer Outreach, an organization which provided medical and educational assistance to the Philippines. That non-profit group has since wound down.
Last fall, Piland volunteered to assist during the wildfires and she has also served as a county volunteer at the COVID-19 clinics. She said those experiences led her to seek a position on the school board.
“It reminded me how much I enjoy giving back and being able to help out. What better way to do that than in my own community,” Piland said.
Two of her children have graduated from Lebanon High School and she believes this has given her a helpful background. She knows that there is a lot of work to do after the past year of remote learning.
“I know there are challenges with getting kids back on track … with the remote learning they’ve experienced for the last year and a half or so. I would like to be involved in that,” Piland said.
She also wants to support the proposed expansion of preschool in the Lebanon School District. The district has suggested the addition of preschool classrooms at elementary schools to promote more access to these programs.
“I am very interested in that,” Piland said.
In addition to the contested race in Zone 5, there are uncontested races in other zones. Current school board chair Tom Oliver is unopposed in Zone 2 and Michael Martin is unopposed in Zone 3.
Linn County is scheduled to begin delivering ballots to the post office on Wednesday, April 28. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.