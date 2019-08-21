Melissa Babcock Saylor and Dennis Johanson will be the featured artists at Gallery Calapooia in downtown Albany for the month of September.
Work by the two artists will be on view beginning Aug. 27 and will remain up through Sept. 22. A reception for both artists will be held on Friday, Sept. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery, 222 First Ave. SW in Albany.
Babcock Saylor works in cut paper and collage; she paints by hand most of the paper used in her work. She also cuts out rubber stamps to print interesting designs on her papers as well as using old postage stamps that were given to her by the spouse of a gallery member. She enjoys making art with children and animals in them, and continues to work as an children's book illustrator. Her latest book, "Also an Animal," is available at the gallery. In addition, Melissa serves as lead painter at the Albany Carousel and is an active member of the city of Albany's Arts Commission.
Johansen’s pottery career started in 1976, when he learned the basic techniques of throwing on the wheel, trimming, and glazing. After two years, he started teaching beginning pottery classes at Oregon State University.
While trying to find out how the clay body reacts to fast and wet throwing versus throwing slow and dry he developed a process he calls "Porcelain Swirl." By incorporating two colors of porcelain he is able to observe how clay particles move when thrown on the wheel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.