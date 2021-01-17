From the archives

From 10 years ago, Jan. 19, 2011
Street woes
Lebanon streets need more maintenance than the city can afford.
The funding for street maintenance comes from state gas taxes. The city has $750,000 budgeted from state taxes for transportation upkeep.
State gas taxes have been raised from 6 cents to 30 cents a gallon. This is the first increase since 1993. The hike became effective on Jan. 1. Despite the raise, the city may get less in tax funding next year due to consumer purchasing habits.
“Street network system rehabilitation needs far exceed available funding,” said Dan Grassick, city utilities manager.
The lack in funding means problems will continue to loom for city streets.
From 25 years ago, Jan. 17, 1996
LCSD receives letter threatening bond
Superintendent Harvey Hazen received an anonymous letter last week implying that a campaign to defeat a bond for Lebanon Middle School (LMS) will be mounted if employee contracts remain unsettled.
Hazen thinks it is an isolated opinion and doesn't want to make too much of it.
Lebanon Community School District (LCSD) wants to pass a bond to address severe structural and safety problems at LMS as well as other district problems.
The contracts for certified and classified employees expired last June 30. The district has been negotiating with both groups for several months.
From 50 years ago, Jan. 21, 1971
School board discusses staff dress - pants policy
The Lebanon elementary school board agreed Tuesday night to follow school policy, as stated, in regard to teacher-student dress and grooming, with the administration authorized to take any necessary action deemed necessary in event of distracting action by an individual.
The decision was made following a lengthy discussion after it was learned that requests had been made to school principals that women staff members be allowed to wear pant suits.
The policy states that school attire shall be neat, clean, appropriate for the occasion and non-disruptive to the educational procedure.