From the archives

From 10 years ago, Jan. 19, 2011

Street woes

Lebanon streets need more maintenance than the city can afford.

The funding for street maintenance comes from state gas taxes. The city has $750,000 budgeted from state taxes for transportation upkeep.

State gas taxes have been raised from 6 cents to 30 cents a gallon. This is the first increase since 1993. The hike became effective on Jan. 1. Despite the raise, the city may get less in tax funding next year due to consumer purchasing habits.

“Street network system rehabilitation needs far exceed available funding,” said Dan Grassick, city utilities manager.

The lack in funding means problems will continue to loom for city streets.

From 25 years ago, Jan. 17, 1996

LCSD receives letter threatening bond

Superintendent Harvey Hazen received an anonymous letter last week implying that a campaign to defeat a bond for Lebanon Middle School (LMS) will be mounted if employee contracts remain unsettled.

Hazen thinks it is an isolated opinion and doesn't want to make too much of it.