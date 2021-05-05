 Skip to main content

From the Archives
From the Archives - tires
Chris Vorderstrasse shows the four-inch slash in one of his tires in this Lebanon Express file photo from 2011.
 Michelle Steinhebel, Lebanon Express file photo

From 10 years ago, May 4, 2011

Tires slashed in west Lebanon neighborhood

Residents in the 400 and 500 blocks of E Street and one nearby on D Street woke up Monday morning to find slashed tires — a lot of slashed tires.

It appears that someone went down the street during the night plunging a knife or similar flat-bladed weapon into sidewalls.

Very few vehicles that were visible on the street or in driveways were missed. Tires were cut on 24 vehicles, said police chief Thor Dahle.

Judy Martin lost six tires on her three vehicles, one in the driveway and two parked in front of the house. Each tire was punctured multiple times.

“I was the one who found this,” Martin said, motioning to the neighborhood’s slashed tires. “I came out at 6 in the morning and looked over and it just about made me sick.”

She immediately called 911.

From 25 years ago, May 1, 1996

Chilean couple finds success in Lebanon

Eleven years ago, Peter and Yolanda Carrasco came to the United States from Chile, South America with the dream of starting a successful business.

Not only have they realized their dream, Peter Carrasco attained another of his goals by receiving his American citizenship.

"We are really proud of my husband," said Yolanda Carrasco.

The Carrascos are owners of Carrasco Janitorial, Inc., a business they established seven years ago. They have six employees and specialize in cleaning commercial and industrial buildings and medical offices.

Yolanda Carrasco described the business as a full-service cleaning operation depending on the client's needs. They serve the cities of Lebanon, Albany and Sweet Home.

From 50 years ago, May 3, 1971

'Grapevine' on drug scene

An interested group of Lebanon businessmen and women sat through possibly their first collective lesson on youths and the drug scene Friday during the general membership meeting of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.

A "straight, right wing" businessman and a "longhaired" high school student, by self-appraisal, told the gathering of their proposal to help curb drug problems in Lebanon.

Don Costa, owner of Costa's Pharmacy, 707 Main St., and Chuck Ray, a junior at Lebanon Union High, were the 40-minute educators.

Purpose of their talk was to update the chamber on the installation of the Lebanon-Albany "grapevine" to help solve or listen to problems. Many are expected to be drug-related.

"We're shooting for May 15 as the start-up date," Costa said, referring to the joint parent-youth year-long effort to install a telephone number people with problems may seek out for help.

