From the Archives

Not only have they realized their dream, Peter Carrasco attained another of his goals by receiving his American citizenship.

"We are really proud of my husband," said Yolanda Carrasco.

The Carrascos are owners of Carrasco Janitorial, Inc., a business they established seven years ago. They have six employees and specialize in cleaning commercial and industrial buildings and medical offices.

Yolanda Carrasco described the business as a full-service cleaning operation depending on the client's needs. They serve the cities of Lebanon, Albany and Sweet Home.

From 50 years ago, May 3, 1971

'Grapevine' on drug scene

An interested group of Lebanon businessmen and women sat through possibly their first collective lesson on youths and the drug scene Friday during the general membership meeting of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.

A "straight, right wing" businessman and a "longhaired" high school student, by self-appraisal, told the gathering of their proposal to help curb drug problems in Lebanon.

Don Costa, owner of Costa's Pharmacy, 707 Main St., and Chuck Ray, a junior at Lebanon Union High, were the 40-minute educators.