FROM THE ARCHIVES

50 years ago, May 13, 1970
Tempers still high over Griggs School budget
Controversy continued to swirl around the beleaguered Griggs School District north of Lebanon this week, in the wake of a $40,000 budget defeat that apparently was closely connected to the question of whether the seventh and eighth grades of the district should continue to go to Lebanon or should utilize a room not now used at the school.
An apparent casualty of the conflict thus far is Mrs. Vera Knight, nine years the clerk of the Griggs District, who evidently was fired Friday or Saturday by members of the board.
25 years ago, May 10, 1995
Lacomb reconsiders exploring legal options against unification
The Lacomb School District board, after deciding to pursue legal action for a one-year opt-out from unification, reversed that decision two days later and put the legal action on hold.
At the Tuesday, May 2 meeting, the board instructed its attorney to prepare a preliminary draft for legal action to postpone unification. The board asked for the draft to be completed by May 11.
On Thursday, May 9, the board asked the attorney to put the action on hold, as only three of the nine boards of the component districts were interested in pursuing a one-year postponement of unification.
10 years ago, May 12, 2010
Police officers swarm neighborhood
A report that a man at 1096 S. Sixth St. was very upset, had taken a number of prescription medications and had a hand gun brought 13 Lebanon police officers to the neighborhood about 7:45 p.m. on May 4.
Later it was discovered the man had not taken any medication, did not possess a gun and had already left the house.
In the meantime, police closed the block to traffic and set up a safety perimeter around the home. They also called for the Linn County Regional SWAT unit.
(The subject) said he and his father had had an argument. He left when his dad said he was going to call the police.
The SWAT unit search the house and located a handgun in the living room area. The weapon was seized for safekeeping.
