From the Archives

From 10 years ago, June 15, 2011
Balloon maps images of earth
Four Lebanon High School students gathered around the helium tank while it hissed, filling a huge balloon on June 3.
The balloon took about 20 minutes to fill up enough to carry a small package containing a camera about 20 miles into the sky.
Two students held tightly onto the balloon at all times while teacher Chris St. Germaine prepared the Styrofoam capsule.
He packed a camera and global positioning unit inside and sealed it with both caulking material and tape. On the outside he taped a note, “If found.” Inside the note was contact information for St. Germaine.
On one, students released the balloon into the clear, blue sky and watched it until the bell for class rang.
“The GPS died, or froze, or doesn’t have service somewhere because it stopped sending me signals,” St. Germaine wrote in an email later that evening.
From 25 years ago, June 12, 1996
Pretrial hearings underway for Sodaville murder case
Over a year after a Sodaville man was arrested in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, pretrial hearings for the case began in Linn County Circuit Court in late May.
Griffith Steinke Healy, Daren Lee Curtis' defense lawyer, had asked for the case to be settled short of a jury trial, alleging that Curtis suffers from mental illness, but the state has refused to settle.
Two psychiatric experts for the defense have examined Curtis since the murder and agree that he "suffers from a mental disease or defect." According to court records, Curtis' parents, employers and landlord observed him acting strange during the weeks leading up to the murder and had become concerned.
From 50 years ago, June 14, 1971
Log truck, train collide in town
Huge logs were tossed like sticks Friday when a log truck and train collided at a Lebanon intersection.
The accident occurred about 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Williams St. No persons were injured.
Fire and ambulance officials rushed to the scene where they found truck driver Michael Oswald Schwindt, 59, pinned beneath his steering wheel.
Schwindt , a resident ... of Lyons, employed by Gilbert Logging Co., walked away from the accident with injuries although he had to be cut from the vehicle.
His truck, owned by Gilbert Logging Co., was towed from the scene.
Engineer for Southern Pacific engine 3818 on this particular run was Paul Everett Arnold of Portland. Describing himself as a "regular extra" whose job is to substitute for absent engineers, Arnold said this was the first time he had driven this run.