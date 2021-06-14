From the Archives

From 25 years ago, June 12, 1996

Pretrial hearings underway for Sodaville murder case

Over a year after a Sodaville man was arrested in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, pretrial hearings for the case began in Linn County Circuit Court in late May.

Griffith Steinke Healy, Daren Lee Curtis' defense lawyer, had asked for the case to be settled short of a jury trial, alleging that Curtis suffers from mental illness, but the state has refused to settle.

Two psychiatric experts for the defense have examined Curtis since the murder and agree that he "suffers from a mental disease or defect." According to court records, Curtis' parents, employers and landlord observed him acting strange during the weeks leading up to the murder and had become concerned.

From 50 years ago, June 14, 1971

Log truck, train collide in town

Huge logs were tossed like sticks Friday when a log truck and train collided at a Lebanon intersection.

The accident occurred about 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Williams St. No persons were injured.