FROM THE ARCHIVES

Though there are many unknowns, Dustin said the support, both during and after his hospital stay, has been “phenomenal.”

From 25 years ago, April 3, 1996

New commercial center coming to Lebanon

A group of local developers are on the verge of bringing at least one new commercial building and several new businesses, including Hollywood Video and Subway restaurant, to Lebanon

The Lebanon Commercial Center will be built on two lots totaling 2.8 acres at 1751 and 1765 Main Street. The project was proposed by Delbert, Doris and James Starr of Lebanon. The Starrs owned one of the lots and should close a deal any day to purchase the other, which was the former site of Bob Herman Auto Sales.

The front 1,700 sq. ft. of the existing building will house a new Subway restaurant, while the other section house an as of yet undecided retail business. Hollywood Video has agreed to lease the new building. About 103 parking spaces will also be included in phase 1 of the project.

From 50 years ago, March 29, 1971

Library hopes to bolster services, equipment, help

One of the most controversial areas of local government spending since the downfall of the first 1970-71 proposed city budget is the city library.

Cut to an operating budget of $22,789 this year from an operating fund of $22,943 during 1969-70, the library cut out the services of one full-time employee. Library hours were cot from 68 to 36 hours per week, with no open hours at all on Saturdays.

This coming fiscal year, Lebanon's $571,426 total budget will include an allotment of $33,502 for the library. ... And that increased help (replacing he assistant librarian lost last year and adding part-time help) will increase library hours to 58 per week, still 10 hours less than two years ago.