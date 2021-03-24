From the Archives

LHS began the school year with 1,266 students, 102 of which dropped out.

Principal Dick Reiling attributes the decrease to some of the school's new programs.

"I think the institution of the alternative programs and other programs has helped," Reiling said. "And as a school, we're trying to keep better track of students. We try to be on top of it when they start missing days."

From 50 years ago, March 25, 1971

Survey says ' We love Lebanon'

Willamette Valley residents want a comprehensive plan of development for this area; want the environment protected and enhanced; and are willing to sacrifice commercial interests, if necessary, to gain the living style they prefer.

These major concepts summarize a survey taken in the Lebanon area.

"It has been my opinion that Oregonians, in the Willamette Valley and in all other parts of our state, hold the beauty and purity of their area to be top priority," (Oregon Gov. Tom) McCall said. "Now, as this survey is being analyzed, I think we can be sure of it."

