From the Archives

From 10 years ago, March 23, 2011
Seven homeless after fire consumes home
A fire destroyed the house at 42586 Island Inn Drive on the afternoon of March 18.
When Jasen Lee saw 10 to 15 foot flames leaping from the front of his neighbor’s house, he and another neighbor, Jeff Batten, ran around to the back where the bedrooms were.
“We started knocking on windows,” Lee said. “I didn’t hear anyone screaming or yelling.”
He called 911 and fire crews began arriving 10 minutes later, Lee said.
“They got here pretty quick,” he said.
Chief Dan Woodson said the call came in at 2:11. Nine emergency vehicles and 22 personnel responded and stayed on the scene until 5:42 p.m.
A possible cause of the fire was a plastic tote on the front porch containing fireplace ashes, Woodson said.
No one was home when the blaze started, and no injuries were reported, but the family cat died in the fire.
From 25 years ago, March 27, 1996
Lebanon High School Dropout rate decreases
Lebanon High School's (LHS) dropout rate decreased from 9.6 percent for the 1993/94 school year to 8.1 percent for the 1994/95 school year, according to a report from the Oregon Department of Education.
LHS began the school year with 1,266 students, 102 of which dropped out.
Principal Dick Reiling attributes the decrease to some of the school's new programs.
"I think the institution of the alternative programs and other programs has helped," Reiling said. "And as a school, we're trying to keep better track of students. We try to be on top of it when they start missing days."
From 50 years ago, March 25, 1971
Survey says ' We love Lebanon'
Willamette Valley residents want a comprehensive plan of development for this area; want the environment protected and enhanced; and are willing to sacrifice commercial interests, if necessary, to gain the living style they prefer.
These major concepts summarize a survey taken in the Lebanon area.
"It has been my opinion that Oregonians, in the Willamette Valley and in all other parts of our state, hold the beauty and purity of their area to be top priority," (Oregon Gov. Tom) McCall said. "Now, as this survey is being analyzed, I think we can be sure of it."