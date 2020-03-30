The weekly look back at the Lebanon Express archives has been temporarily suspended at this time. The staff person who assembles this item is currently working from home as part of the effort by this newspaper group to comply with directives on public safety. Unfortunately, that makes it impossible to compile the From the Archives item. This feature will resume as soon as the staff returns to the newsroom.
In addition, the primary election is coming up in a couple of months. Letters to the editor in support of particular candidates are welcome. As a reminder, letters are limited to 400 words and require a name and place of residence.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!