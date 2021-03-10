From the Archives

From 10 years ago, March 9, 2011

Kirby picked for Youth of the Year

The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam honored Tanea Kirby, of Lebanon, on March 1 with its Youth of the Year award.

Kirby has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Lebanon since 2000.

“I grew up at the club and watched others become Youth of the Year, and I didn’t really get it until I was picked,” Kirby said.

Kirby is a junior at Lebanon High School and the daughter of Cheryl Kirby, of Lebanon.

The 17-year-old wrote two papers for the competition — one on what the club means to her and a second on her plans after high school.

“The paper on what the club means to me was hard. It was hard to fit everything in there,” Kirby said of the 2.5-page paper.

Through middle school, she played most sports offered by the club. She is president of the Keystone Club, and has been involved in renovating and opening the new Boys & Girls Club Teen Center.

Kirby also volunteers at the Lebanon Boys & Girls Club.

