From the Archives

From 10 years ago, March 9, 2011
Kirby picked for Youth of the Year
The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam honored Tanea Kirby, of Lebanon, on March 1 with its Youth of the Year award.
Kirby has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Lebanon since 2000.
“I grew up at the club and watched others become Youth of the Year, and I didn’t really get it until I was picked,” Kirby said.
Kirby is a junior at Lebanon High School and the daughter of Cheryl Kirby, of Lebanon.
The 17-year-old wrote two papers for the competition — one on what the club means to her and a second on her plans after high school.
“The paper on what the club means to me was hard. It was hard to fit everything in there,” Kirby said of the 2.5-page paper.
Through middle school, she played most sports offered by the club. She is president of the Keystone Club, and has been involved in renovating and opening the new Boys & Girls Club Teen Center.
Kirby also volunteers at the Lebanon Boys & Girls Club.
From 25 years ago, March 13, 1996
LMS declared safe to occupy for time being
After meeting with City of Lebanon administrators and representatives from the Lebanon Fire District (LFD), the Lebanon Community School District (LCSD) was given clearance to continue occupying the Lebanon Middle School (LMS) building.
The decision was made after William Pease, the structural engineer hired by the district, assured the city that the building was not immediately dangerous.
According to a press release, Pease does not feel that there would be serious deterioration of the building it the two years it would take to complete a new facility. Also, he said that the new building would not suffer catastrophic failure (collapse) in a mild to moderate earthquake in its current condition.
The city asked for additional information after Pease was unable to classify the building as safe or unsafe to occupy last week.
From 50 years ago, March 11, 1971
Lacomb residents erupt on reassessed land valuations
Rural residents in the Lacomb area were up-in-arms last week after receiving notices of change of value in land from the county assessors office.
Totally unprepared for the news that their property assessment has doubled, and in some instances raised almost four times, their protest was sharp.
A group of about 25 people from the area called en masse Wednesday at the office Hal Byer, Linn County Assessor, to seek enlightment.
Several assumed zoning of the area within the last year had a bearing on the matter.
Said Ray Morford, "We were told this would make no changes in our tax load. However, now that our land value is upped and taxes figured according to value, I don't see how any progress had been made."