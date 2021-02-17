From the Archives

“The biggest advantage of turf versus having a grass field is how often you can play on it,” Coury said. “The idea of usage is a huge part of it. It’s just the biggest waste of space to only use a field 20 times a year.”

From 25 years ago, Feb. 21, 1996

Community rallies to help Lacomb-area family

The flooding of two weeks ago took its toll in many forms and affected families and individuals throughout the area.

The Zucker family, which lives in the Lacomb area on Meridian Drive, was hit especially hard by the high waters.

Leonard Zucker is a lieutenant for the Lebanon Police Department. Sharon Zucker is a sixth-grade teacher at Lacomb School. They have three daughters — Lori, Tami and Jamie.

The Zuckers have lived in the area for close to 20 years. Their mobile home was damaged by about an inch of water that made its way into the structure. Zucker said an insurance appraiser visited last week and the company totaled the home.

"I was really kind of glad they did," Zucker said. "I don't see how they could have fixed it."

From 50 years ago, Feb. 15, 1971

LBCC ups '71-72 tuition

Tuition will increase at Linn-Benton Community College next school year.

At a meeting Thursday night in which the board approved a $2,780,658 general fund budget for 1971-72, an increase in credit and adult education tuitions was also adopted.

... During its discussion of tuition increase, the board noted that the climb from $12 to $14 (30 hour instruction basis) in adult education fees and a $1 per credit increase for other students will still be lower than fees at many other community colleges.

Resident, non-resident and out-of-state students will all be affected by the $1 per credit increase. Charges for 12 or more credit hours will be $84 for residents, $156 for non-district residents, and $420 for out-of-state students.