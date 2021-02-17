From the Archives

From 10 years ago, Feb. 16, 2011
Turf wars: What will be the future of Heath Stadium?
What was once a luxury for upper level athletic programs has become a common sight at the high school level. Now Lebanon High School is one of the latest looking to replace its natural grass football field with a new synthetic grass version.
FieldTurf, a synthetic grass manufacturer, has provided more than 80 fields around the state, including the playing surface and practice facilities at Oregon State University and University of Oregon.
Steve Coury, a representative for FieldTurf, confirmed that he’s been in contact with LHS principal Bo Yates and athletic director Rob Allen about the possibility of installing a new football field.
Bigger programs have made the transition to the artificial surface due to reasons of improved safety and performance, but Coury believes the rise in interest from high schools stems from the amount of use they can get out of their fields.
“The biggest advantage of turf versus having a grass field is how often you can play on it,” Coury said. “The idea of usage is a huge part of it. It’s just the biggest waste of space to only use a field 20 times a year.”
From 25 years ago, Feb. 21, 1996
Community rallies to help Lacomb-area family
The flooding of two weeks ago took its toll in many forms and affected families and individuals throughout the area.
The Zucker family, which lives in the Lacomb area on Meridian Drive, was hit especially hard by the high waters.
Leonard Zucker is a lieutenant for the Lebanon Police Department. Sharon Zucker is a sixth-grade teacher at Lacomb School. They have three daughters — Lori, Tami and Jamie.
The Zuckers have lived in the area for close to 20 years. Their mobile home was damaged by about an inch of water that made its way into the structure. Zucker said an insurance appraiser visited last week and the company totaled the home.
"I was really kind of glad they did," Zucker said. "I don't see how they could have fixed it."
From 50 years ago, Feb. 15, 1971
LBCC ups '71-72 tuition
Tuition will increase at Linn-Benton Community College next school year.
At a meeting Thursday night in which the board approved a $2,780,658 general fund budget for 1971-72, an increase in credit and adult education tuitions was also adopted.
... During its discussion of tuition increase, the board noted that the climb from $12 to $14 (30 hour instruction basis) in adult education fees and a $1 per credit increase for other students will still be lower than fees at many other community colleges.
Resident, non-resident and out-of-state students will all be affected by the $1 per credit increase. Charges for 12 or more credit hours will be $84 for residents, $156 for non-district residents, and $420 for out-of-state students.