From the Archives
From the Archives - Biz Expo

Billy Blessing, 4, came to the Expo for the petting zoo, but is distracted by the live bug display in this file photo from 2011. 

 Emily Mentzer, Lebanon Express file photo

From 10 years ago, April 20, 2011

Biz Expo draws in crowd

The annual Biz Expo opened with the sun shining on April 19.

Attendance was expected to surpass last year’s by nearly 500.

About 130 businesses took advantage of the Expo to show off services and products.

By 10:30 a.m., just half an hour after opening the Expo was already humming with activity.

Kord Dickson, of Servco, said he enjoys the event for the business it brings.

“Actually getting out to meet people,” he said. “Some people don’t know we do plumbing. But we’ve gotten back into it.”

Servco has participated in the Expo for four of the past five years.

There was something for everyone at the Expo.

For the kids, a petting zoo included a miniature horse, courtesy of the Linn County Animal Rescue, and baby goats and other animals, courtesy of Midnight Oil Farms.

Also for the children was a laser shooting range, face painting and a live bug display.

From 25 years ago, April 24, 1996

Proposed golf course put on hold, for now

Mallard Creek golf course on the corner of Berlin and Bellinger Scale road will be put on hold for the time being after the Linn County Planning Commission voted 3-2 to disapprove the proposal.

Entrepreneur Karl Kaser has filed an appeal on the decision of the planning commission. He will meet with the Linn County Board of Commissioners on May 15 in the Old Armory Building in Albany at 1:30 p.m. The Commission can approve the decision, deny the decision or approve or deny parts of the plan.

At the meeting on April 16, commission members Karen Hayden, Jerome Magnuson and Ron Walsh voted against the plan presented by Kaser and partner Vaughn Coffin due to a lack of criteria given during testimony. John McKinney and Gary Metts voted in favor of the 18 hole golf course, RV park and driving range.

From 50 years ago, April 22, 1971

Study shows 16C schools 'standard'

An evaluation report praising Lebanon Elementary School instructional programs but pointing up inadequacies in facilities were presented to the 16C school board at its meeting Tuesday night.

Dr. George Henderson, superintendent of the elementary district, told the directors District 16C has received the "standard rating" from the Oregon Board of Education as a result of the study conducted in November.

"Their report is extremely complimentary to the instructional program, but is critical of facilities," Dr. Henderson said. Henderson noted the findings of the study parallel to those of the Lay Citizens Study committee which completed an evaluation of elementary schools earlier this year.

