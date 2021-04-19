From the Archives

From 25 years ago, April 24, 1996

Proposed golf course put on hold, for now

Mallard Creek golf course on the corner of Berlin and Bellinger Scale road will be put on hold for the time being after the Linn County Planning Commission voted 3-2 to disapprove the proposal.

Entrepreneur Karl Kaser has filed an appeal on the decision of the planning commission. He will meet with the Linn County Board of Commissioners on May 15 in the Old Armory Building in Albany at 1:30 p.m. The Commission can approve the decision, deny the decision or approve or deny parts of the plan.

At the meeting on April 16, commission members Karen Hayden, Jerome Magnuson and Ron Walsh voted against the plan presented by Kaser and partner Vaughn Coffin due to a lack of criteria given during testimony. John McKinney and Gary Metts voted in favor of the 18 hole golf course, RV park and driving range.

From 50 years ago, April 22, 1971

Study shows 16C schools 'standard'

An evaluation report praising Lebanon Elementary School instructional programs but pointing up inadequacies in facilities were presented to the 16C school board at its meeting Tuesday night.