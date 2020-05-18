FROM THE ARCHIVES

From 10 years ago, May 19, 2010
Water, sewer rates to increase
The Lebanon City Council voted five to one to pass a 15 percent water increase, annually for the next four years, at its May 12 meeting.
Councilor Margaret Campbell abstained because she said she did not attend the January work session, when General Manager of Utilities Dan Grassick first explained the need for rate increases.
A 12 percent annual increase on waste-water rates for the next three years was also passed at the meeting.
From 25 years ago, May 17, 1995
Auction raises almost $70,000 for Lebanon Boys and Girls Club
Two hundred and twenty Lebanon residents helped raise $70,000 gross for the Lebanon Boys and Girls Club at the club's annual auction, held Saturday at the Elks Lodge.
That's the second of third highest amount raised at a club auction in the club's history, said Randy Graves, the executive director.
It's a little less than the club raised last year ($74,000), but the cost to put on the event was less than last year's $8,000. This year, the club spent $3,500 on the affair, Graves said.
The auction featured a 1995 Geo Metro, donated by Primasing Motors, and a four-day fishing trip in Alaska for two. A trip to Hawaii was given away at the end of the evening as a door prize.
From 50 years ago, May 18, 1970
Home destroyed by fire early Sunday morn
The home of Mrs. Tony Rowlan, 2110 Mill St., was a total loss following a fire that was discovered around 3 Sunday morning. contents of the home including clothing and furnishings were destroyed. Owner of the house, Coy Bolling, could not be reached for an estimation of loss.
The house was unoccupied when the fire started. Mrs. Rowlan and small children, Wesley, 3 and Vickie, age 11 months, are in Portland where Vickie will keep an appointment today for examination at the University of Oregon Medical School Hospital for a possible heart ailment.
One pet cat died in the fire but another escaped, according to Mrs. Roy Colling, sister of Mrs. Rowlan.
