From the Archives

From 25 years ago, April 10, 1996

Police discover meth lab

While searching for lumber stolen from the U.S. Forest Service in 1993, members of the Valley Interagency Narcotics Team (VALIANT) came upon a methamphetamine lab on Tuesday evening.

Police were following a lead on the stolen lumber, some of which was found on the property at 31501 Stoltz Hill Road, when the lab was discovered. No arrests have been made, but could be in the upcoming weeks, said Lt. Dean Freeman of VALIANT.

The lumber was to be used to make an observation deck for disabled people at the Yukwah Campground, said Lt. Dar Holm of the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Chemicals, glassware and paraphernalia were seized from four different locations on the property. Samples were taken for analysis.

From 50 years ago, April 8, 1971

LUHS band wins 6 'stars'

Final band placings were announced and "All-Sta" band members named for the tenth annual Reno Jazz Ensemble Festival this week, and they held some surprises for Lebanon High Stage Band members.

An "all-star" band of 18 members was selected from each of the four divisions.