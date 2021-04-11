From the Archives: Arbor Day ceremony, murder indictments, low-cost housing

From 10 years ago, April 13, 2011
Kids plant trees for the future
City officials were presented with the Tree City USA Growth Award on April 7, in honor of Lebanon’s dedication to trees.
The award is sponsored by the National Arbor Day Foundation, in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Forestry. Jim Ewing, fire planning forester with the Sweet Home Unit, presented the city with the award and five cedar trees during an afternoon ceremony in Century Park.
Only 12 cities in Oregon earned a Tree Growth Award this year. The award is given on a scoring basis.
According to the Arbor Day Foundation, “the award is designed not only to recognize achievement, but also to communicate new ideas and help the leaders of all Tree City USAs plan for improving community tree care.”
Lebanon met all four portions of the criteria to earn the award. The four categories are: education and public relations; partnerships; planning and management; and tree planting and maintenance.
From 25 years ago, April 17, 1996
Lebanon man, sister indicted for murder
A 21-year-old Lebanon man and his sister were formally indicted by a Polk County grand jury last week for the murder of the woman's ex-husband.
Jeff Russell Traxtle was arraigned in circuit court last week and Tammy Rae Traxtle, 23, was arraigned Monday. A trial for both has been set for June 18. Both pled not guilty and are being held without bail.
The siblings are accused of murdering Carlos Quiroz, 31. Police were responding to a 911 call from a nearby apartment complex at 7:50 p.m. when his body found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head in Wallace Marine Park in West Salem on April 1.
The caller reported hearing several noises, which sounded like gunshots. No weapon has yet been found.
Both suspects were arrested within 18 hours of the incident. No other arrests are expected.
From 50 years ago, April 15, 1971
Lebanon begins low-cost housing
Work began last week on a new 12-unit apartment complex dedicated to the elderly, handicapped, and disabled who qualify for the Linn Housing Authority rent supplement program.
To be built by LMP Land and Development Co., the complex will be located on the corner of Fifth and Sherman Streets. Principal investors are Forrest Morse and J.C. Lemons, Lebanon, and Jake Prince, Albany.
Only single-unit and one-bedroom apartments are planned.
The $84,000 apartment building may be only one of a number of ventures into the low-cost housing field by LMP Developers.