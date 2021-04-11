From the Archives: Arbor Day ceremony, murder indictments, low-cost housing

Jeff Russell Traxtle was arraigned in circuit court last week and Tammy Rae Traxtle, 23, was arraigned Monday. A trial for both has been set for June 18. Both pled not guilty and are being held without bail.

The siblings are accused of murdering Carlos Quiroz, 31. Police were responding to a 911 call from a nearby apartment complex at 7:50 p.m. when his body found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head in Wallace Marine Park in West Salem on April 1.

The caller reported hearing several noises, which sounded like gunshots. No weapon has yet been found.

Both suspects were arrested within 18 hours of the incident. No other arrests are expected.

From 50 years ago, April 15, 1971

Lebanon begins low-cost housing

Work began last week on a new 12-unit apartment complex dedicated to the elderly, handicapped, and disabled who qualify for the Linn Housing Authority rent supplement program.

To be built by LMP Land and Development Co., the complex will be located on the corner of Fifth and Sherman Streets. Principal investors are Forrest Morse and J.C. Lemons, Lebanon, and Jake Prince, Albany.

Only single-unit and one-bedroom apartments are planned.