Haku is a very happy and content dog. He loves his life, his stuffed animals and his humans. But it wasn’t always that way.
Haku, a handsome and possibly purebred Siberian husky, lived much of his first year and a half on the streets in Oklahoma.
A twist of fate, a lucky look and a bucket of water brought him to his new home in Albany. Lidia Novak and Seth Coe were not looking to adopt when they made a stop at SafeHaven in September 2018. “We were just looking,” Lidia said as Haku sprinted around the dog run area of the Albany dog park.
She smiled. “We fell in love with him pretty quick.”
Haku had just arrived at SafeHaven earlier that day from Oklahoma. After spending a bit of time with the black-and-white dog with clear blue eyes, Lidia and Seth moved on to look at some of the other new arrivals. Lidia said she noticed that the husky destined to be Haku kept watching her. A volunteer soon filled a bucket of water for the dog before moving along. As Lidia and Seth walked back by, the blue-eyed dog took that moment to push the bucket over, spilling water all over the couple’s feet.
“He really wanted to be Lidia’s dog,” Seth said, rubbing Haku’s ears, who had paused for some attention.
The dog’s name comes from a 2001 Japanese movie, “Spirited Away.” The character of Haku in the movie is mysterious and wise. He is also very kind. Lidia said that also kind of describes her dog.
Since coming to live with the couple, the husky has become much healthier and happier. Lidia said he doesn’t have a lot of manners and didn’t really know many commands, and blames both on the fact that the dog lived on the streets. “He never really had structure before.”
Now, that is changing thanks to a lot of attention from Lidia and Seth. But he still has his moments. “He’s an incredible thief,” Lidia said with a smile, adding that Haku’s favorite thing to steal are Seth’s sour candies. “He loves sour balls.”
It didn’t take long for Haku to become a valued member of the family. In fact, the first day he was home, Lidia had had a bad day at work. She came home to find Haku on her bed and couldn’t help but smile and feel better. “It’s very rewarding to see him fit into our family,” she said.
In addition to Lidia and Seth, Haku lives with a pair of cats. One tends to keep his distance from the big dog. The other, as Lidia explained, just kind of looks at the dog and moves on.
Lidia and Seth are very happy with their shelter dog and, from Haku’s demeanor with them, he is obviously one happy dog and glad to be far from the streets in Oklahoma.
