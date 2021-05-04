Frannie
X NO MEN X NO CHILDREN X NO CATS Frannie is a medium-sized Coonhound/Dalmation x. She is roughly 5 years... View on PetFinder
As of Friday, April 23, Samaritan Health Services was caring for 19 COVID-19 patients in its five hospitals in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Lin…
A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this year in Millersburg.
Family members of Sherry Zetzman, including her mother Terry Bushnell, her father Lee Bushnell, and her sister Crystal Bushnell, speak out abo…
A COVID-19 outbreak at a Corvallis care facility for dementia patients continues to grow, according to the latest information from the Oregon …
Construction of the 48-unit Applegate Landing Apartments is on schedule and the complex is expected to begin accepting residents in August.
The Benton County district attorney has determined Corvallis Police Officer Daniel Granillo was justified in fatally shooting Jeffrey Appelt o…
SALEM (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors, and she is moving 15 counties…
Preservation work at the Longbow Organization Camp near Cascadia is keeping the nearly century-old site looking like new. The camp, built by t…
A contested race for a seat on the Lebanon Community Schools board in Zone 5 highlights the local ballot for the May 18 election.
A Sweet Home man died and two Albany residents were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 20 east of Lebanon Wednesday afternoon.