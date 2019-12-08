As the flu vaccine has become more common, many have learned that getting vaccinated is especially important for seniors and women who are pregnant.
People who suffer from specific diseases which can weaken their immune systems – such as HIV/AIDS or certain forms of cancer – are also at risk of greater complications from influenza.
In addition to those groups, it is important to immunize children, even those who are very young.
“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommends everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot,” said Jody Califf, the infection prevention specialist for Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. “The vaccine reduces flu illnesses, doctor visits and missed days at work or school. The CDC estimates that the flu caused 810,000 hospitalizations and 61,000 deaths in the United States during the 2017-18 season. The single-most important protection from the flu is to get your flu shot.”
In addition to getting vaccinated, the CDC also recommends that those who are ill stay away from others and that everyone wash their hands frequently using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, Califf said.
Nancy Bond, the quality director for Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, said the hospital has a very aggressive flu vaccination program in place.
“We have a staff program where we encourage our staff to get vaccinated. Our goal is to have 90 percent or more of our staff vaccinated and we’re actually almost there,” Bond said.
Hospital staff also promote flu shots among all of the patients they see.
“As patients come in to the hospital, we offer the flu shots to everyone, on the in-patient side and in the clinics as well,” Bond said.
The vaccination is typically covered by insurance, whether that insurance is private or provided through Medicare. Insurers promote flu vaccination because it reduces illness and the cost of treatment, including hospitalization.
Flu shots can be given at primary care offices and pharmacies, including the outpatient pharmacy at the Lebanon hospital.
People often worry about the potential side effects of immunization, but there is very little to be concerned about with the flu vaccine. Califf said the most common side effect is temporary soreness at the injection site.
“Once in a while, people feel a little malaise for a couple of days, just feel kind of tired,” Califf said.
Getting the flu from the flu shot is not a potential side effect.
It does take about two weeks for the vaccine to take full effect, so an individual who is exposed to the flu during this period may become ill and think it is due to the vaccine. It is not.
It is also possible for anyone who has received a flu shot to be exposed to a strain of influenza which is not part of that year’s vaccine.
The more people that receive the flu vaccine, the greater the benefit to the entire community. As fewer individuals become ill due to the flu, there are fewer opportunities for it to spread to others.
Bond said it is not too late to get vaccinated for this flu season. The Lebanon hospital has seen a few cases of influenza so far this fall, but there hasn’t yet been a significant outbreak.
“Flu season last year was rather late,” Bond said.
