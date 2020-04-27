Flower baskets sale support FISH of Lebanon

FISH of Lebanon has been caught in a familiar quandary this spring during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The need for its services has increased while its traditional fundraising opportunities have been canceled or postponed.

Sharon Follingstad, a member of the FISH of Lebanon board of directors, said the organization was not able to hold its annual bake sale on Easter weekend.

In addition, she is uncertain about the prospects for the August rummage sale, which has been part of the non-profit organization’s schedule for 40 years.

“That brings in a lot of money and a lot of our clients go there and buy things,” Follingstad said. “We’re not sure what the situation is going to be then.”

FISH of Lebanon is trying to move forward with its annual Mother’s Day flower sale, although it is having to change how the event is organized.

Before the state issued its “Stay Home, Save Lives” order, the organization had already ordered 200 flower baskets for this year’s sale. It was not possible to cancel the order and the group couldn’t afford to absorb the loss.

So volunteers are taking orders for flower baskets and they will be delivered individually.

“If people would like to pre-order a flower basket they can call us or send in a check. They’re $25 apiece and they can let us know how many they want,” Follingstad said.

If the baskets sell out, it will more than cover the organization’s cost and provide financial support.

Follingstad said the demand for food support at FISH of Lebanon has increased as the quarantine has progressed. In February, approximately 550 people received a food basket from FISH.