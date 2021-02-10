First Fridays are back in downtown Lebanon

Amber Moon Boutique & More opened on Dec. 28, 2019. Just a couple of months later, in mid-March, the store was forced to shut down as part of the response to COVID-19.
Owner Jennifer Solberg said that on the day the shop opened two months after the closure, there was $6.95 in the company’s account.
“We almost went under, we were so close. We had no reserves left,” said Solberg, who opened the shop with her daughter, Taylor Adkins.
Looking back, Solberg can remember the despair that she felt. Running her own boutique was a lifelong goal and as soon as she was able to make it a reality, events far beyond her control were threatening to close the business before it could get going.
“I have to admit, I was pretty upset for a while,” Solberg said.
But on Friday night such concerns were just a memory. Solberg is certain that Amber Moon is going to survive the pandemic and she enjoyed meeting customers who were drawn downtown to enjoy the return of the Lebanon Downtown Association’s (LDA) First Friday campaign.
Shoppers picked up their First Friday passports at the MBVA Building and then visited each of the participating businesses to have their passports stamped. The Victorian Chocolate Company provided free samples and completed passports could be entered in the prize drawing.
It was a return to almost normal for Lebanon’s downtown. The First Friday campaign was suspended in March last year due to COVID-19, said Cassie Cruze, the Main Street Manager for the Lebanon Downtown Association.
“There were so many First Friday themes we missed out on last year that we are revising for this year,” Cruze said.
The LDA is adjusting the First Friday event. Instead of beginning in the late afternoon, it started at noon, spreading out the visitors over a longer period to avoid crowding in any of the shops.
Solberg said this change worked.
“We had a lady come in at noon, the passports weren’t here yet, so she just hung around and did a little shopping until they came. I think we filled out six or seven over the day,” Solberg said of the passports. “I’m so excited to have it back.”
Waterloo resident Deborah Park brought her three sons downtown for the event.
“We have missed it. The last one we went to was Dr. Seuss last year,” Park said. “We love it and everybody here is so nice and they all know the boys and greet them.”
Solberg said downtown is starting to come back to life.
“A couple of days ago we had more people on the street than I’d seen in a year,” Solberg said.
She said online sales kept the business alive when in-store traffic was slow. She and her daughter took photos of their inventory and set up a virtual shopping group online.
“It literally kept us afloat. It was only $600 to $800 a month of sales, but it was enough to pay the bills,” Solberg said.
The holidays are crucial for many small businesses and Solberg was very concerned about Amber Moon’s prospects. There wasn’t the usual demand for clothing because people weren’t leaving their homes as often.
So she partnered with Trailbridge Farms, a mushroom grower in Lacomb, and 2T Honey, also based in Lacomb, to offer unique gift items. Branching out with these vendors proved to be very successful in attracting new customers.
“People came in, they were looking for local places to shop. Clothing sales weren’t great in December but all the stuff for gifts, I have so many handmade things from local vendors, we had the best month we’ve had. Ever since then, it helped to get the word out,” Solberg said, adding that it has been gratifying to see people finally discover her shop. “I think in a normal year it still would have taken a while, but it wouldn’t have taken as long.”
Solberg’s daughter has left the business, but Kayla DeVita has come on board as a new business partner. In addition to helping with the core business, DeVita has also created a room in the back where she provides oracle and tarot readings for clients.
DeVita met Solberg about four years ago and they discussed the possibility of a joint venture. It took awhile to come to fruition, but DeVita is thrilled with the result. She has decorated the space in deep purples and greens.
“I wanted it to feel like a gypsy caravan wagon in the woods,” DeVita said.
DeVita has offered readings online for several years and is enjoying meeting in person with clients, who can drop in or make an appointment. Her goal is to help people find direction in their lives.
“I think right now especially, people are really uncertain about the world that we’re living in and the way that everything is going to go. For me, it’s a spiritual practice and people are looking for information, guidance on what to do and where to go. Oracle and tarot readings are a great way to get some advice and some direction,” DeVita said.