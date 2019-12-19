The original “Wizard People, Dear Reader,” released to the internet by comic book artist Brad Neely in 2004, was something of a cross between “Mystery Science Theater 3000” and syncing Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” to "The Wizard of Oz.”
Here’s how it works: You mute the film version of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (2001). Then you play “Wizard People” over it. The audio track features a narrator who offers a hilarious, slightly unhinged retelling of events as the film plays out.
Lucas Warford, who will star in a live version of “Wizard People” at the Whiteside Theatre tonight, said when the track was released in the early days of the internet it went viral.
“It was like a meme before memes even really existed,” he said.
Warford watched it with friends and found it extremely quotable and memorable.
“It’s very weird and very funny," he said. "It’s disturbingly well-written."
Warford, a member of the Portland-based band Three for Silver, said he had the idea in 2016 of doing a version onstage with live music and sound effects. With help from his bandmates and another Portland-based band, Human Ottoman, he first staged a version of it in Bellingham, Washington, in 2017. Last year, the collaborators brought the show the Mississippi Pizza Pub in Portland and sold it out.
This year they decided to take the show on the road and found a willing venue in the Whiteside, which is hosting the show at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Tickets to the performance, dubbed “Wizard People, Dear Corvallis,” are $10 and can be purchased online at www.whitesidetheatre.org. (Tickets are $15 at the door.) The show will also be performed at the Governor’s Cup in Salem on Friday night and will return to the Mississippi in Portland on Saturday.
Warford, who provides the live narration at the center of the show, said the performance has an almost-verbatim script from the original “Wizard People,” but the live music and foley work from Susan Lucia add something new and different. Audience members are also encouraged on the "new and different" front via a costume contest.
According to Warford, the live-version of "Wizard People" will appeal to people who were fans of the original and possibly some "Harry Potter" fans.
“It’s a totally unique show (people) aren’t going to see anything else like it,” he said. “It’s also just really funny.”
The show is intended for people aged 21 and over. More information is available at http://bit.ly/38tIdtm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.