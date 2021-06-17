 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Video: Mid-Valley Dish: Cosmic Crisp
0 comments
alert

Video: Mid-Valley Dish: Cosmic Crisp

  • Updated
  • 0

Get ready for a tasty treat with Mid-Valley Dish, the food and drink online portion of Mid-Valley Live.

In this edition, reporter Kyle Odegard raves about Cosmic Crisp, a new beverage from 2 Towns Ciderhouse.

2 Towns has grown into the giant of the mid-Willamette Valley’s craft drink scene, and everything this company does seems to be a smashing success. This is going to be no exception.

Cosmic Crisp is tasty and sneaky strong at 8%. It hides the fact that it’s an imperial cider rather well.

With the relatively high alcohol content and how refreshing it is, Cosmic Crisp could become your go-to adult beverage for day hikes.

Just as a reminder, we’re putting out new videos every Thursday morning with our Mid-Valley Live section, which features arts and entertainment, food and drink, outdoors and travel. Previous Mid-Valley Dish videos featured Black Bog by Calapooia Brewing Co. and Spiritopia’s Ginger Lemon Drop.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Hart purposefully does a bad job of changing his baby’s diapers

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News