Video: Mid-Valley Dish: Cosmic Crisp

Get ready for a tasty treat with Mid-Valley Dish, the food and drink online portion of Mid-Valley Live.

In this edition, reporter Kyle Odegard raves about Cosmic Crisp, a new beverage from 2 Towns Ciderhouse.

2 Towns has grown into the giant of the mid-Willamette Valley’s craft drink scene, and everything this company does seems to be a smashing success. This is going to be no exception.

Cosmic Crisp is tasty and sneaky strong at 8%. It hides the fact that it’s an imperial cider rather well.

With the relatively high alcohol content and how refreshing it is, Cosmic Crisp could become your go-to adult beverage for day hikes.

Just as a reminder, we’re putting out new videos every Thursday morning with our Mid-Valley Live section, which features arts and entertainment, food and drink, outdoors and travel. Previous Mid-Valley Dish videos featured Black Bog by Calapooia Brewing Co. and Spiritopia’s Ginger Lemon Drop.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0