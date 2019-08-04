Every year before the Oregon Jamboree comes to Sweet Home, John Asbury has work to do. There’s the mowing and weeding and, of course, the advertising.
But Asbury doesn’t work for the Jamboree, a 27-year-old country music festival that lands at the beginning of each August and nearly triples the town’s population. He's part of the cottage industry that pops up around it, offering campsites, yard sales, water, candy and nearly everything else as residents attempt to make the best of a crowded weekend.
Sweet Home’s population hasn’t quite reached 10,000, but for the three-day festival between Friday and Sunday, the town was expecting 16,000 people — and their wallets — to pour in.
“I paid off half my property taxes one year,” Asbury said of a $2,000 weekend he had a few years ago.
Asbury owns John’s Automotive on Main Street, and behind the shop, there’s a grassy oasis he rents out to festivalgoers who were unable to snag one of the just over 2,000 campsites offered by festival organizers. He charges $150 for the weekend and can fit 10 RVs on the lot, but he offers no hookups for electricity.
Anita Collins is retired, but by renting out two spare rooms in her home for $150 to concertgoers, she’s secured some spending money for an upcoming trip to Hawaii, a graduation gift to her granddaughter. She listed the space for rent on social media and had three calls the first night.
“I said no smoking, no drinking, no drugs, and I have two ladies in their 50s coming to stay Thursday and they’re leaving Monday,” she said.
Asbury and Collins aren't alone in their entrepreneurial spirits. As the festival gets underway, yard sale signs pop up and residential streets that line the event space see an unusual number of lemonade stands.
Kylie Hammitt, 9, has been selling water and ice pops for $1 in front of her 14th Street house since she was 6. Last year, she made $98.
“I used it to get snacks for my camping trip,” she said.
The festival gates didn't open until 1 p.m. on Friday but by 11 a.m., Hammitt already had seen a few customers.
On the other side of Main Street, on 12th, Tapanga Campbell, 12, and her little sister Brianna, 9, had cash in their register already as well. The pair sold cotton candy and ice water in front of their home — a change from last year, when they peddled ice water and soda. The profit, they said, goes toward school supplies.
“It helps with rent and just paying the bills,” said Christina Briggs, who sells cords of wood throughout the year but advertised a Jamboree special this year.
“We’ve already had people come and pick up a few cords,” she said, adding that she jumped at the chance to sell to campers who pitch tents at various sanctioned campgrounds during the three-day event.
The city of Sweet Home's new economic development manager, Blair Larsen, said the city welcomes the entrepreneurial activity, especially considering how much the Jamboree affects the city.
“Such a big event like this has an impact on residents' daily lives,” Larsen said. “If they can make money we want them to be able to do that.”
Larsen said the city has statutes that prohibit camping in an RV longer than seven days without a permit and that normally, Airbnb-type rentals are not permitted but things are a little different during Jamboree weekend.
“As long as it’s safe,” he said. “We understand the issue of the Jamboree and we want there to be enough room for people to come.”
And while the Jamboree provides an influx of cash for residents, it also draws out-of-towners who hope to cash in on the sudden flood of tourists.
New Mexico resident Pete Whitehorse, who set up a booth with Native American jewelry at the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce, became a Jamboree vendor by accident on his way to other events in California.
“I called last week and they said they were full,” he said. “I drove by today and saw some empty spaces so I asked if I could set up and they said yes.”
Whitehorse joined five other vendors selling various crafts and wares at the Main Street location.
Just south of their cluster of tents, Jeff Brown and his wife, Rose Perez, sat at the corner of 18th and Main streets selling flags for just under $20.
The couple has been coming to Sweet Home on and off for nearly 20 years.
“I choose the years I come based on the acts,” Brown said. “Sometimes we do OK, sometimes it’s not worth the fuel to come,” he said, citing the nearly two-hour drive from Portland.
Larsen said that while the city understands the profit potential of Jamboree weekend, any tents still being rented on Monday — or any other usually prohibited business that engenders complaints to the city — will be investigated once the musicians pack up and the acts leave town.
