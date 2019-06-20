Weekend: Model train show

• Show: Elliot Stevens, 3, looks as a model train passes by during the model train show held in 2015 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on Sunday. The train show returns to the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., this weekend. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.