The E: My so-called pandemic life

And when I can’t write, I can serve, even if my only tools are a rake and a small pair of shears. Someday, if I live long enough, a high school cross country team is going to run a circuit around the hairpin turn nearby — through the very places that were once chokeholds of poison oak strangled by blackberry vines — and I will not be surprised if I hear the angels sing.

Rick Siegert

Lebanon retiree

The past several months of mostly solitude because of COVID-19 have really been good for me, overall. Seriously. I’ve learned that I’m much more of an introvert than I had realized. I was trained in childhood to put on a social act, regardless of the situation. I do enjoy being with friends and in a friendly environment, but I need more quiet, alone time than I had realized.

Being home and spending time online has meant we've been able to be contacted by others, pretty much at their whim as well as need. We don't seem to take the time to think things over before we respond. And for most people, they don't even realize this! Quick responses come from the emotions, not the brain, which means that they aren't balanced responses — they are emotional responses, which are filtered through whatever we are feeling at that moment.