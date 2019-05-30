Weekend: Carousel animals

• Event: The Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. in Albany, unveils a pair of new animals on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Thunder the Bison and Sampson the Rooster will take their place on the carousel. People are invited to join the free celebration and can dress up if they like in Western apparel. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2192293854415297/.