Monday: Hanz Araki

• Concert: Flutist, whistle player, singer, and Juno Award-winner Hanz Araki has been lauded by publications and audiences alike for his explorations into Irish, Scottish, Japanese and American musical traditions. His tour of the West Coast brings him to Corvallis for a 7 p.m. concert Monday, June 17 at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. He spent his formative years mastering the Japanese end-blown bamboo flute and took advantage of the rich Irish music scene in Seattle, where he sent his youth. He's released 11 albums over the years, including 2014's "Foreign Shore" and has performed at a variety of festivals. Tickets for the show are $22 reserved, available at Corvallis Brewing Supply, or $18 general, available at Grass Roots Books and Music. They'll be available at the door and at the website whitesidetheatre.org.