Friday: 'FLOTSAM' benefit
• Concert: Jason Webley, a troubadour based in Everett, Washington, plans to bring a troupe of musicians, circus performers and puppeteers down the Willamette River this summer on a homemade raft, performing in parks along the way. You can help out the "FLOTSAM" tour by buying a ticket to catch Webley's show at 8 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. Webley promises the show will include many of this summer's performers. Tickets are $12 and will be available at the door or online at whitesidetheatre.org.
Friday: 'Back to the Future'
• Movie: Michael J. Fox stars in director Robert Zemeckis' 1985 time-travel adventure, the first movie in this season's Movies in the Park at Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave. in Sweet Home. Activities begin at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14. The popcorn and movie are provided, but you should bring a chair or a blanket to sit on. Food and beverages available for purchase, but otherwise it's all free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/277342399836148/.
Wednesday: 'Space Between Us'
• Movie: The Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, continues its Teen Movie Night at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 with the 2017 flick "The Space Between Us." In the movie, based on a young adult novel, the first human born on Mars travels back to Earth to search for his father. It's free.Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Science Pub, 6:30 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Cap’n Slappy’s end of School Year Bash, celebrating educators, 4 p.m., Wild Hog in the Woods Jam, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Free Range Open Mic, 9:30 p.m. Free.
Downtown Dog — Dick Bower, variety, 6 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, salsa dancing & Latin hip hop, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Wings of Freedom Tour, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Corvallis Municipal Airport, 5695 SW Airport Place. Five vintage WWII-era restored and working aircraft will be on view: a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, TF-51D fighter and a TP-40 Warhawk. Walk-through tours and flights are available for a fee. Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and under; WWII veterans free.. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2WsgORu
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
The Alphabeticians: Children’s Concert, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Portland musical duo features original upbeat songs about animals, games, science and reading. For the whole family. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/666560163789706/.
Mr. Fantastic Kidrageously Funny Magician: Michael Douglas, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Funny, dazzling and mind-blowing magic. Free summer lunch provided. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/mr-fantastic-kidrageously-funny-magician-michael-douglas.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers 6 and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Nectar Creek Fan Faire, 5:30 p.m., Goss Stadium, 430 SW Langton Place, Corvallis. Join the Corvallis Knights and the Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire, as Goss Stadium steps back into the 13th century. Admission dependent on seating. Information/tickets: https://corvallisknights.com/entertainment/.
Rainbow Reverie: Unicorn Paint Class with Amber, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $29. Pre-registration requested. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2R5pRXo
Prairie Wildflower Walk, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Meet at Bi-Mart, 1555 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, to carpool. Walk will be at a wet prairie in full bloom that is managed as a wetland mitigation bank by Oregon Wetlands LLC. Free. Information: Heath Keirstead, 541-753-7208 or email heathk@bengonswcd.org.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Revel’n & Wilhelmina, 6 p.m.
Albany Eagles — Live Music: Jefferson Parks, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Hill Cellars — Trivia Contest, 6 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Pints 4 Paws, 5 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Young Hunter with Red Cloud, 9 p.m. $5 cover.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Fridays, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Jim Martinez & Friends, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Father’s Day Celebration, 9 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Ray Hanna & The Reckless Rockhounds, 6 p.m. $5.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Jessie Leigh, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Wings of Freedom Tour, 9 a.m. to noon, Corvallis Municipal Airport, 5695 SW Airport Place. Five vintage WWII-era restored and working aircraft will be on view: a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, TF-51D fighter and a TP-40 Warhawk. Walk-through tours and flights are available for a fee. Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and under; WWII veterans free.. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2WsgORu
Red Sky Lake Oil Painting Class, 10 a.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Don Ross will guide participants through the creation of scenic forested lake and red sky oil painting. For beginners and experienced painters. All supplies are included. Cost: $50. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/412148472972393/.
Friends of the Albany Library Summer Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Find classics, a new favorite author, CDs, DVDs, and more books. Information: https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheAlbanyPublicLibrary/.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Big City Trucks, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Learn about city vehicles from the people who drive them. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/big-city-trucks/.
Crafts & Coffee: Watercolor Newspaper Flowers, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate. Morning art, conversation, music and treats for ages 16 and up. Free. All supplies on hand. Information: http://www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=d4p&lmx=%CFcg%2D%AF%A4p&v=3.
Summer Reading Kickoff: A Universe of Stories: “Jugglemania,” 11 a.m. to noon, Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave. Sweet Home. Kick off the summer reading program with a performance by juggler and comedian Rhys Thomas. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/434166220747212/.
LBCC Benton Center Spring Pottery Sale, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Benton Center Ceramics studio, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. LBCC ceramics program showcases tableware, vases, small sculptures and more. Works by faculty, students and instructional assistants. A portion of all sales going to support the ceramics studio. Information: 541-757-8944, ext. 5114.
Beachin’ Truck Class with Brandie, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. New painting class. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $34. Registration requested. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2R5pRXo
Shalom Tour: Sacred Music Concert with Shantala and Mikey Pauker, 7 pm., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. A synthesis of sacred chanting in the languages of Sanskrit and Hebrew with uplifting songs in the style of world folk music. A blend of East and West, meditative and ecstatic, ancient and contemporary. Event includes audience participation. invitation for all to sing. Admission: $20. Information/tickets: https://shalomcorvallis.brownpapertickets.com/.
Downtown Dance Spring Showcase, 7 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Annual dance showcase with a range of dances under the artistic direction of Katherine Sanders. More than 200 performers from ages 3 to adult. Admission: $14 adults; $12 students and seniors, cash or check only. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/383534015703449/.
Family Movie Swim, 7 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. A different family friendly movie poolside each month. Call for movie details. Admission: regular admission rates. Information: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn/page/special-events.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Conner Riley, The Brothers Grimm is turned on its head in a fast-paced, rollicking ride, combining 209 stories. It’s a wild, free-form comedy with audience participation. Admission: $14 general; $11 student, seniors and vets. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
Annual Spring Celebration of Dance, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Modern Dance Technique presents its annual celebration of dance. Admission: $12-$14. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/31t2IDh
Jason Webley and Friends: FLOTSAM! River Tour Benefit, 8 p.m., The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Troubadour Jason Webley, with a troupe of musicians, circus performers and puppeteers, and local guests, will perform. Proceeds from the performance will go to fund, feed and fuel the FLOTSAM! river tour. Admission: $10 member; $12 general. Information/tickets: https://wtfjasonwebley.brownpapertickets.com/.
Movies in the Park: “Back to the Future,” 8:30 p.m., Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave., Sweet Home. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd star in director Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 time-travel adventure. Activities begin at 8:30 p.m., popcorn and movie provided. Bring chair or a blanket to sit on. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/277342399836148/.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Back Again, classic rock, 8 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Kidney for Addison Benefit Concert: The Gutones; Riptides to the Sky; Wolves at War; Ace Stardust and R Zmata, 1 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Zipsquid and Four on the Floor, jazz fusion and 80 and 90’s rock. 7 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Sick Monkey, 10 p.m. $5.
Growler Cafe — Johnathan Sterling, 7 p.m.
Harrison Bar & Grill — Prom Night, 9:30 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Vocal Point, band, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Station Cafe — Summer Luau with live music, 4 p.m.
Old World Deli — Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild: June Showcase, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, hip-hop, rock, electro pop, 10 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Amos True and the Easy Targets, 6 p.m. $5.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Summer Bands & Brews: Crazy Mountain Billies and Caught Red Handed, 7 p.m.
MORE
Greenwood Spoon Carving Workshop, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Hands-on opportunity for teens aged 15 to adults to learn the art of hand-carving a spoon from a branch. Tools will consist of a saw. hatchet, and two knives. Cost: $85 per workshop. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2XEx5UL
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music featuring Windswept, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org
Library Bookmobile Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Halsey City Hall, 100 Halsey St. The Halsey Libraries’ “School’s Out” bookmobile sale; all books are $1 or less. Proceeds benefit the library. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1170295493132297/.
Friends of the Albany Library Summer Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Find classics, a new favorite author, CDs, DVDs, and more books. Information: https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheAlbanyPublicLibrary/.
Community Workshop: The Resilience Project, 10 a.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Digital storytelling at the intersection of narrative, community and resilience. People of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities are invited to share their stories. Workshops are free, donations appreciated. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2443255449071916/?event_time_id=2443255452405249.
Annual Through the Garden Gate Tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., gardens throughout Linn County. Tour various private gardens. Garden owners and Master Gardeners will be at each garden to answer any questions. Cost: $15. Information/registration: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/linn/events/20th-annual-through-garden-gate-tour.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays July through August, Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Locally grown fruits, vegetables and plants, locally made products, art, food vendors and entertainment. Information: ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com or www.lebanondowntown-farmersmarket.org.
Sound Bath Journey with Viola, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Love Yoga Studio, 630 Hickory St. NW, Albany. Meditative, restorative sound healing session with chimes, gongs, hand pan and other instruments while relaxing in a seated or reclined position. For ages 12 and up. Cost: $35. Information/tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/1766548186781445/.
Family Music Fun, 11 a.m. third Saturdays, Storytime Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Family participation music and movement program for all ages. Information: 541-766-6793 or www.thebestlibrary.net.
Whiteside Theatre Tour, noon to 2 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Whiteside offers tours of the historic building. Admission: Free with suggested donation of $5. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/597897054035122/.
Bluebird Hill Cellars: Art on the Hill, noon to 5 p.m., Bluebird Hill Farm, 25059 Larson Road, Monroe. More than 20 local artists display and sell handcrafted works from wood, jewelry and paintings to stained glass and photography. Boss Hawg’s Barbeque express on site, with Bluebird Hill Cellars’ wine tasting. Admission: $20 tasting fee, refunded with $25 purchase. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/852460591760003/.
Summer Reading Kickoff: A Universe of Stories, 1 p.m., Northside Park, 11th Avenue and Redwood Street, Kick off the summer reading season with performances by juggler and comedian Rhys Thomas. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2256723807900051/.
Shabby Shack Advanced Paint Class with Brandie, 1 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $39. Instructor approval and advance registration required. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2R5pRXo
Playscript Reading: William Shakespeare’s “Wars of the Roses,” 1 to 4:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community Room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Director Rachel Kohler is seeking actors to read through an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Henry VI” plays. RSVP at http://warsofroses.rsvpify.com. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/826103734434430/.
Yoga & Brews, 3 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. An afternoon with local instructors, hand-crafted beer. Cost includes class and first beverage. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2MGZtVv
Downtown Dance Spring Showcase, 4 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Annual dance showcase with a range of dances under the artistic direction of Katherine Sanders. More than 200 performers from ages 3 to adult. Admission: $14 adults; $12 students and seniors, cash or check only. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/383534015703449/.
Gathering Together Farm Wine Dinner, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Gathering Together Farm, 25159 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. An evening of dinner and wine. Five-course meal accompanied by three wine pours from local vineyards. Seating is limited. Reservations begin the first of each month for each month’s dinner. Admission: $75 per person. Information/reservation: 541-929-4270.
Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild, June Showcase, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Family friendly. $5 suggested donation. Information: www.corvallisbellydance.org
Annual Spring Celebration of Dance, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Modern Dance Technique presents its annual celebration of dance. Admission: $12-$14. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/31t2IDh
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Conner Riley, The Brothers Grimm is turned on its head in a fast-paced, rollicking ride, combining 209 stories. It’s a wild, free-form comedy with audience participation. Admission: $14 general; $11 student, seniors and vets. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring Contra Sutra with Andrea Nettleton, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Father’s Day Luncheon, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Albany Slow Jam, 3 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Father’s Day at Marks Ridge Winery, noon
MORE
Father’s Day BBQ, Brew and Whisky Ride, 10 a.m., Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. A 2½-hour ride along the river with BBQ, local beer and whiskey. A 21+ event, rain or shine, no assigned seating. Cost: $50 adult; $45 senior 65+; military free. Information/tickets: https://santiam-excursion-trains.ticketleap.com/fathers-ride/?fbclid=IwAR2Bx9NUe0dY4tqyAmzhboWSoKKQ8VtTk6VR8T6g9bgR26l6VT1xEBCFVYo.
Friends of the Albany Library Summer Book Sale, noon to 2 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Find classics, a new favorite author, CDs, DVDs, and more books. Information: https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheAlbanyPublicLibrary/.
Bluebird Hill Cellars: Art on the Hill, noon to 5 p.m., Bluebird Hill Farm, 25059 Larson Road, Monroe. More than 20 local artists display and sell handcrafted works from wood, jewelry and paintings to stained glass and photography. Boss Hawg’s Barbeque express on site, with Bluebird Hill Cellars’ wine tasting. Admission: $20 tasting fee, refunded with $25 purchase. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/852460591760003/.
Father’s Day Car Show, 3:30 p.m., Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Cars, bikes, food trucks, bounce houses for kids and a live DJ. Trophies for cars in the show will be presented at 6 p.m. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2350792868530477/.
Hoolyeh International Folk Dancing, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing with DJ Ernie Briggs, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every third Monday, Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 S.W. Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Hanz Araki with Dan Faiella at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Considered one of the most talented Irish musicians in America today, flutist, whistle player and singer, Araki draws on three decades of musical exploration into Irish, Scottish, Japanese and American traditions. Cost: $22 reserved; $18 general. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4209378.
Open Auditions: Suggestions Only Improv, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community Room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Majestic is looking to grow its improv troupe. Auditions will consist of warm-up games and short-form games. Prior experience preferred, but not required. Information: http://www.majestic.org/.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the group’s future. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Open Auditions: “Mamma Mia!,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. ABBA’s hits tell the tale of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Monday auditions will be dance and vocals only; prepare with a song and sheet music for piano accompaniment; Tuesday auditions will be readings only with Wednesday callbacks. For information, contact director Christi Sears, cirsey@comcast.net or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/812329545804643/.
Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, 635 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Third Monday of each month. Detox/retox, all-levels flow class with instructor Cait Gill. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat, if possible. Space is limited; 21 and over only, registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/deluxe.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
James Gang Pizza — Painted Pallet Paint Night, 5:30 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — The Tropics Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
OMSI at the Library: Electrifying Science, 1 to 2 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Explore the world of electrostatics, learn about renewable technologies and witness the power of a high voltage current. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1276497015836689/.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through September, City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Performers at the Community Center: Reptile Man, 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St. See and learn about a variety of reptiles. Free. Information: http://jefferson.ccrls.org/events.
Graceful Revolution workshop, 6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Led by Dr. Melissa Bird. Learn about what can be accomplished by coming together as a community. Cost: $20. Information/tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/430879767468717/.
Corvallis Community Band Summer Concerts in the Park: “Local Musicals,” 7 p.m. rehearsal; 8 p.m. concert, Corvallis Central Park gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave. Steve Matthes and Jim Martinez conduct the first performance of the band’s summer season. Community members with at least high school level ability are welcome to join in. Audience members should bring blanket or low-backed chair to sit on; no other seating is available. Free. Information: https://c-cband.org/.
Open Auditions: “Mamma Mia!,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. ABBA’s hits tell the tale of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Monday auditions will be dance and vocals only; prepare with a song and sheet music for piano accompaniment; Tuesday auditions will be readings only with Wednesday callbacks. For information contact director Christi Sears, cirsey@comcast.net or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/812329545804643/.
Corvallis Community Choir, spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from April 2 to June 18, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Timeless Dancers, 1:30 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Bibster, hip-hop, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Against the Raging Tide, Felony Flats, Stranded By Choice, 8 p.m. $5.
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesdays, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Amore Music Series, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. Featuring Marc Bacon on trumpet and Craig Hanson on organ. Free; donations appreciated. Information: http://old.corvallisfumc.org/content/amore-music-series.
Night Tree Beginner Paint Class with Brandie, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $24. Registration requested. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2R5pRXo
Teen Movie Night: “The Space Between Us,” 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. The first human born on Mars travels back to Earth to search for his father in this 2017 flick. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“The Birdcage,” Wednesdays at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A gay cabaret owner and his drag queen companion agree to put up a false front as straights so that their son can introduce them to his fiancée’s right-wing moralistic parents. Admission: $5. Robin Williams and Nathan Lane star in Mike Nichols’ 1996 comedy. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2R8KZMu
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Auditions: "Mamma Mia!," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. ABBA’s hits tell the tale of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Wednesday’s auditions are reserved for callbacks. For information contact director, Christi Sears, cirsey@comcast.net or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/812329545804643/.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast: A Comedy Open Mic, 8 p.m. $3.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — The Beatles Sing-along, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Nobody & Wife, duo, 7 p.m. Open Mic canceled for June.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
OMSI: Electrifying Science, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Fire & Rescue, 1035 Main St. OMSI will be the guide while exploring the world of electrostatics. Learn how renewable technologies like wind turbines and solar cells can power our cities and see the power of a high voltage current. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/344022182855635/.
Artist Reception: “Relationships” by Kris Mitchell, 4 p.m., Pegasus Art Gallery, 340 SW Second St., Corvallis. Local artist Mitchell ponders the journey of relationships, self and the muse. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/822790914761408/.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk features alcohol inks by Sharyn Warner, Inky Fingers and Courtney Machesi. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Around Oregon Annual Exhibit Reception, 5:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Reception for Around Oregon Annual, a juried art exhibition that displays the talents and artistic diversity of Oregon. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/around-oregon-annual/.
Get Crafty: Kindness Rocks!, 6 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Using a variety of techniques, librarians will lead the painting of rocks to take home. Free; children are welcome, but no child care will be available. https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/news-events/lib-cal/get-crafty-kindness-rocks.
Under the Sea Paint Class with Brandie, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $29. Registration requested. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2R5pRXo
“Hanford: A Conversation:” Personal Stories in Poetry & Prose, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Kathleen Flenniken, poet laureate of Washington state, will read “Plume,” on the history of contamination from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons. Pat Hoover, a Hanford Downwinder contaminated by the pollution, will respond. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/hanford-a-conversation/.
Legacy Ballet presents: “Destiny Airlines: Happily Ever After,” 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd, SW, Albany. Legacy Ballet’s annual recital includes ballet, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary and tap dance pieces with ages 3 years through adult. Admission: $14 advance; $15 cash only at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2002886283172231/?event_time_id=2002886289838897.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“An Iris Stands Tall” by Annette Sabatar, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through June 14, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An exhibit of paintings about gender identity. A mother’s journey; a daughter’s transition. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/an-iris-stands-tall/.
Rich Bergeman, “The Land Remembers,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through June 15, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. A series of black-and-white infrared photographs inspired by events during Oregon’s Rogue River Wars of 1851-56. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
“Yaquina: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape: Thirty-Five Years of Oil Painting” by Michael Gibbons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 1 through July 12, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Traveling exhibition of 45 plein air paintings from locations in the Yaquina River watershed. An artist’s reception will be held at the gallery Saturday, June 1, 2 to 5 p.m. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/current-future-exhibits.
Watercolor Society of Oregon Award Winning Paintings exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through June 30, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Twenty award winners of the Watercolor Society of Oregon’s Spring 2019 Experimental Exhibition are on display. The Experimental Exhibition is for aquamedia paintings, which may include additional media such as ink or collage. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
City Hall Art Exhibit: Roberta “Bobbie” Casteel, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 30, Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Local artist Casteel will have acrylic works displayed in City Hall through the end of June. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/about-apl/art-at-apl/.
Linda Rothchild Ollis watercolor show, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, through June 30, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St., Brownsville. Information: www.brownsvilleart.org.
Junk Art Display and Invitation, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thurs.-Sat., Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. The Brownsville Art Center will host a community wide “Junk Art” show the months of July through August, with an open invitation to people to bring in their Junk Art for display. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
"This Old House," 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. An exhibition from the museum collection that links architecture and archeology, Exhibit runs from June 21 to Aug. 3. Admission is free, donations are accepted. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Tropical Contemporary presents: a disappointing weather report, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through June 17, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe St., Corvallis. Tropical Contemporary is an art collective of emerging contemporary artists out of Eugene, aiming to inspire people to create, engage and be part of conversations. Information: bruce@ceiworks.org or https://www.facebook.com/ceiartworks/.
Around Oregon Annual Exhibit, 12 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, June 20-Aug. 9, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Juried art exhibition embodying the talents and artistic diversity of visual arts throughout Oregon. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/around-oregon-annual/.
Call to Artists: 14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 17 to July 15, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to showcase their artwork in a nonjuried show. Deadline is July 15 for submission; one piece per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
