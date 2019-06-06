Wednesday: Random Review

• Event: Tammy Bray, the retired dean of the Oregon State University College of Public Health and Human Sciences, will be the guest reviewer at the noon Wednesday session of Random Reviews at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. She'll be reviewing the novel "Pachinko," by Min Jin Lee. As always, the event is free, and lunches are OK. For information, go to the website https://cbcpubliclibrary.net.