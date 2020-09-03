The E arts and entertainment calendar for September 3 to 10

The “Harry Potter” movie franchise is full of wizards, spells, monsters, time travel and other curses. But what grounds all the magic in reality — and makes the characters so relatable — is that it’s also a saga of a misfit adolescent making his way through school. Granted, the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is no ordinary institution of learning. But the anxieties and triumphs of Harry and his friends brilliantly capture the emotional underpinnings of the psychological battleground that is high school.