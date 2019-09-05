'As the Bee Sees'

• Exhibit: "Echinacea and Bee" is among the works in Susan Curington's "As the Bee Sees: A Pollinator's Perspective" show, now on view at Oregon State University's Giustina Gallery in The LaSells Stewart Center. Also on view at the gallery: "Pre-Farm to Table: A Bee's Work," works by Northwest artists focusing on bees. A reception for both exhibits is planned for Friday, Sept. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., but if you arrive at 4:30 p.m., you can hear talks by OSU bee expert Priyadarshini Chakrabarti Basu and Curington herself.