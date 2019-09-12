Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire

• Event: Ripper Moore, riight, and Eddie Rigney, both with the Knights of Mayhem, joust in 2018 at the Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire. The annual extravaganza returns this weekend to Grant Road in Kings Valley, with a blend of artisans, entertainment and educational interactive adventures in history. Jousters, jugglers, minstrels, and bakers populate the event. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission: $14 general day; $24 general weekend; $7 seniors and children 6 to 12; children 5 and under free; free parking. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2kGgSA7