Saturday: Roller derby
• Event: The Sick Town Derby Dames roller derby team hits the track Saturday at 6 p.m. for a bout against a mystery opponent. It's billed as the "Equi-Knocks Bout," in a nifty little fall pun, and it starts at 6 p.m. at the Linn County Fairgrounds, Santiam Building, 3700 E. Knox Butte Road in Albany. Family friendly with food vendors and beer garden. Proceeds benefit The Corvallis Crushers youth roller derby squad. Admission: $10 advance; $12 at the door; bring nonperishable food item for Linn Benton Food Share. Information/tickets: http://www.sicktownderbydames.com/.
Weekend: Local Eats Week
• Food: Only three days remain in this year's Local Eats Week, in which participating Corvallis eateries prepare a sample plate featuring ingredients from six nearby counties and serve it to you for $10 or less. But it's all over after Saturday. For a list of the participating restaurants, and more information about the event, go to www.sustainablecorvallis.org or email info@sustainablecorvallis.org.
Wednesday: Monty Python
• Movie: Is “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” the best Python movie? The only way to tell for sure is to see it the 1975 classic on the big screen Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Afterward, argue among yourselves. And remember: It's just a flesh wound! But it won't cost you an arm and a leg to get in: Just $5 will do the trick. Information/tickets: whitesidetheatre.org
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Beatle Sing-along with Robert Meade, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Inner Limits, CD release party, 6 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
James Gang Pizza — Painted Pallet: Fall and Halloween signs, 5:30 p.m., $25; $35; $45, cash only
Schmizza Public House — Trivia: All things Gigantic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: http://bit.ly/2mB0D82
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Resource Symposium: The Keys to Aging Well, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Vendors and snacks to celebrate National Senior Center month, along with three presenters speaking on living well. Area seniors 50 and above are welcome to attend. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2mtDSTD
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
David Couzens: Images of Ireland, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. David Couzens, travel photographer and musician, will guide participants on a journey from historic Dublin, through medieval Kilkenny, along the coast of County Cork to Killarney National Park and County Kerry. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Lebanon Community Chorus Call For Singers, Registration, Thursday, Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon High School, choir room, 1700 S. Fifth St. The Lebanon Community Chorus is seeking singers for the 2019 winter season. Registration will be held Sept. 12, 19 and 26 at the high school with rehearsal beginning at 7 p.m. All singers 18 and older, regardless of experience are welcome. Dues: $20. Information: Carol Sedlacek, 541-401-4606 or Jim Rutledge, 806-341-2328.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Voice Masterclass with Soprano Yvonne Redman, 7 to 9 p.m., Oregon State University, Community Hall, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Redman will present a free vocal masterclass. Open to the public. Information: https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/voice_masterclass_with_soprano_yvonne_redman#.XYKwpmZlCUk.
“Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. A musical romp with ABBA’s hits telling the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Veteran ACT director Christi Sears is at the helm. $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Electric Beaver, local DJs play house, trap and other wubz, 10 p.m., 21+
Bar 101 Corvallis — Mack & Dub, hip hop, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Jobe Woosley & Co. + Spencer Knight, 6 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Ursula Major Drag Show, 9:30 p.m. $10. 21+ only.
Downtown Waffle — Chris J. Arellano y Nuevo Americana, 7 p.m., $20, dinner & music
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Dr. Zoo, band, 7 p.m.
Merlin’s Bar & Grill — Hyper Sloth + Minor Anomaly, 9 p.m.
Yukon Jacks Harrisburg — Ryte Layn, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
The Masque of Gaia Justice Theatre, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. As part of the Global Climate Strike and Corvallis Week of Action, an original short piece of activist theater will be performed on an outdoor stage. Allegorical figures will spar with corrupt politicians, animals with oil companies and Gaia herself, trying to understand what humans are doing to the planet. Free. Information: reassociate@uucorvallis.org.
Visiting Artists & Scholars: The Vocal Instrument and Best Practices with Yvonne Redman, 1 to 2 p.m., Community Hall 202, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Visiting soprano Redma will present a lecture on “The Vocal Instrument and Best Practices.” Free. Information: https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/visiting_artists_scholars_yvonne_redman_-_the_vocal_instrument_and_best_practices#.XYKxqmZlCUk.
Harvest Dinner with Tyee Wine, 5 p.m., The Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Highway, Alsea. Five-course dinner highlights the season’s bounty. Course pairings from local vineyards. Space is limited, reservations required. Cost: $62 per person. Information/reservation: 541-487-8671 or visit https://www.thymegarden.com/Events.
Adopt a Pet and Ice Cream Social, 5 to 7 p.m., Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers, 1109 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Face painting, crafts, raffle prizes, live music with local musician Jon Sharp, and ice cream social, in support of Coldwell Banker’s Homes for Dogs Project. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2mAJPOQ
Library After Hours: Vegas Night, 6:15 to 8:15 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A night of Vegas-themed activities after the library is closed for anyone 18 and older. Vegas-themed crafts, games and the movie “Swingers.” Refreshments provided. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/library-after-hours/.
Poetry Event in Spanish; Exaltando nuestra voz en Poesía, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd., Albany. Experience poetry in languages other than English. Este evento será único, multilingue y una celebración de nuestra voz. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2mB7vCm
Friends Night on the Wheel, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Calapooia Clay Pottery Studio, 1533 Seventh Ave. SW, Albany. Try the potter’s wheel with instruction. Bring friends or a date. Cost: $35 person; $65 couple. Information/reservation: https://calapooiaclay.com/classes/.
“Dancing at Lughnasa,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. In Ireland, five unmarried sisters celebrate Lughnasa, the harvest festival, with surprise visits by the father of the youngest sisters’ illegitimate son, and the return of their older brother, after 25 years, from Africa. Theater veteran Robert Leff directs Brian Fiel’s haunting memory play, is a tribute to the five brave women who inhabit it. Admission: $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Best Cellar presents Wild Hog In The Woods and Sharon and Dave Thormahlen, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe St., Corvallis. Best Cellar is a once-a-month evening of acoustic music with light refreshments. Admission is a sliding scale, $2 to $10 Children are free. Information: Mark Weiss at mjweiss@cmug.com.
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. For years acoustic musicians have been coming to the hall to play and sing fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country. Audience and musicians bring goodies and enjoy themselves the fourth Friday of every month. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Dance Party, 8 p.m.
Angry Beaver Grill — Hip Hop Saturday, 10 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Hazzadus Bass, 10 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Dive Bar Theology, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Cosmic Strings, acoustic folk, 8 p.m.
Early Dawn Bakery Brownsville — Craig Einhorn, classical guitar, 6 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Weldwood Blues Band, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Michael Wren & Company, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Noise vs. Notes: Dancer on Probation; Crystal Quartez; Crowey, Dryad Drone, Luthor Maggot; Fool Fraud; Kiyan, 6 p.m. Free, donations welcome.
Old World Deli — Gratitude Jazz Band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Albany Eagles Fundraiser Flea Market, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Albany Eagles, 127 NW Broadalbin St. Local flea market and fundraiser for building and maintenance fund of the Eagles. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2lBrTmX
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Monthly book sale every fourth Saturday at the senior center. Proceeds benefit various library programs. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/710876392640185/.
Second Annual Lebanon Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk, 9 a.m. to noon, Ralston Park, 925 Park St., Lebanon. Effort to raise awareness and funds to invest in new research, create educational programs and support survivors of suicide loss. Information/registration: https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=6320.
Albany Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Information: https://www.arpc.info/gunshow/.
Corvallis Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. Artists, food vendors, Arts Discovery Zone, young artists marketplace and live music. Free. Information: https://www.corvallisfallfestival.org
Annual Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An array of handmade crafts, homemade pies, outdoor food booth and bistro. Free. Information: office@heartofcorvallis.org or visit http://heartofcorvallis.org/fcc-craft-fair/.
Rock Identification, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., East Linn Museum, 746 Long St., Sweet Home. Retired geologist Robert Rose will identify your personal collection of rocks. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/EastLinnMuseum/.
Harry Potter Teen Party, noon to 2:30 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 128 N. Main St. Harry Potter-themed party featuring samples of Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans. Snacks, activities and crafts. Free. Information: http://jefferson.ccrls.org/events.
Auditions: The Nutcracker, 1:15 to 4:45 p.m., Regional School of Ballet, 120 SW Third St., Corvallis. Dancers from all local studios are invited to audition for the annual community production of the Nutcracker. Information: http://bit.ly/2mvq23h
Auditions: The Corvallis Sideshow, 2 to 5 p.m., Walnut Community Room, 4950 NW Fair Oaks Drive, Corvallis. The Majestic Theatre is auditioning for a new community arts performance production. The Corvallis Sideshow will present the amazing unorthodox talents hidden within the Corvallis community. Individual and group acts encouraged including hoopers, jugglers, poi, rope dart, staff spinners, aerialists, acrobats, gymnasts, contortionists, belly dancers, unique and unusual musical acts or any other acts that fit the theme. Must be a resident of Benton County. Information: Cheyanne at cheyannelanai@gmail.com for scheduling and inquiries.
Majestic Reader's Theatre: “On the Verge; or, The Geography of Yearning” by Eric Overmyer, 3 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. John Elliott directs Overmyer’s play about three Victorian lady explorers in 1888, set out to discover “Terra Incognita” by bushwacking their way onward. Admission: $10 adults; $10 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
Supper at SAGE, 5 to 10 p.m., SAGE Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Music in the garden, complimentary cocktails and wine, art en plein air and treats from the garden, followed by a four-course seasonal dinner. Cost: $75. Information/tickets: https://corvallisenvironmentalcenter.wufoo.com/forms/rxt5l731691x2u/.
End of Summer Bounty Family Dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., The Warehouse Commissary & Catering, 315 Lyon St., Albany. Local farm fresh dinner including entree, side dishes, appetizers, dessert, beer or wine. Cost: $45 per person. Reservations required. Information/reservation: 541-704-0076 or visit http://bit.ly/2llAvOx
Fall Equi-Knocks Bout: Sick Town Derby Dames vs. Mystery Opponent, 6 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, Santiam Building, 3700 E. Knox Butte Road. Two roller derby bouts for 30 minutes with music. Family friendly with food vendors and beer garden. Proceeds benefit The Corvallis Crushers youth roller derby squad. Admission: $10 advance; $12 at the door; bring nonperishable food item for Linn Benton Food Share. Information/tickets: http://www.sicktownderbydames.com/.
Corvallis Squares Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Jim Voll calling and Judy Russell cueing. Admission: $6.
Gratitude’s UpBeat Café. Old World Deli, 341 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. 7-9 p.m. Fourth Saturday of every month. Free. Local Corvallis jazz/blues musicians who draw their influences from the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Keith Jarrett, along with funky dance music to free jazz chaos. Information: gratitudejazzband.com./
SUNDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewing — Yoga & Beer, 10:15 a.m. $15 yoga + beer; $10 yoga only
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam 4 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Hymns & Hops, 5 p.m.
MORE
Albany Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Information: https://www.arpc.info/gunshow/.
Corvallis Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. Artists, food vendors, Arts Discovery Zone, young artists marketplace and live music featuring Ludicrous Speed. Free. Information: https://www.corvallisfallfestival.org
Annual Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Handmade crafts, homemade pies, outdoor food booth and bistro. Free. Information: office@heartofcorvallis.org or visit http://heartofcorvallis.org/fcc-craft-fair/.
Majestic Reader's Theatre: “On the Verge; or, The Geography of Yearning” by Eric Overmyer, 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. John Elliott directs Overmyer’s play about three Victorian lady explorers in 1888, set out to discover “Terra Incognita” by bushwacking their way onward. Admission: $10 adults; $10 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Family-friendly. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
New Moon Sonic Journey: A Meditative Sound Experience, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Pacific Yew Yoga, 121 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. A fusion of multi-dimensional harmonics and instruments designed to cultivate a quiet mind, energized soul and relaxed body. Admission: $20. Information/reservation: 541-829-0942 or visit http://bit.ly/PacificYew-SonicJourney.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Carrie Newcomer at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Performer, recording artist, and educator Newcomer was described as a “prairie mystic” by The Boston Globe. Admission: $25 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2mBt8T4
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — The Nebuloids, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Open Auditions: “Shakespeare in Love,” 6 p.m., Oregon State University Theatre, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Auditions for the romantic comedy based on the screenplay by Tom Stoppard. A young Shakespeare suffers from writers’ block until he meets the charming Viola DeLesseps. Audition consists of cold readings, some games and movement. Scripts available for checkout from the Theatre Arts main office in Withycombe 145. Information: http://bit.ly/2lApwAD
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Adventures in Art: Perler Beads, 3:30 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Hands-on art program and exploration afternoon for children ages 5 to 11. Free. Information: www.cbcpubliclibrary.net.
Campbell Lecture: “Living in Pasteur’s Quadrant: Can We Link Basic and Applied Research,” 4 p.m., Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Roberta Michnick Golinkoff will focus on the need to better translate research into action. Free. Lecture followed by refreshments. Information: https://health.oregonstate.edu/hallie-ford/campbell-lecture-series.
Trivia Night Fundraiser and Fun: Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Trivia with prizes, health related questions answered. Admission: $60 advance for one to six people; $10 individual on space available basis; $15 for walk-ins, space available. Information/registration: www.mvhca.org or email mvhca.trivianight2019@gmail.com.
Open Auditions: “Shakespeare in Love,” 6 p.m., Oregon State University Theatre, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Auditions for the romantic comedy based on the screenplay by Tom Stoppard. A young Shakespeare suffers from writers’ block until he meets the charming Viola DeLesseps. Audition consists of cold readings, some games and movement. Scripts available for checkout from the Theatre Arts main office in Withycombe 145. Information: http://bit.ly/2lApwAD
Homegrown Horrors: “Blood Creek Woodsman,” 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Four weeks of locally-crafted indie horror films beginning with “Blood Creek Woodsman.” A logger goes on a killing spree in the small town of Oak Creek, Oregon, after discovering a terrible secret. A year later, the killings have begun again. Written by John Bowker, directed by Joe Sherlock, cast and crew Q&A after the film. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com
Adult Craft Night: Paper Beads, 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. make beautiful upcycled beads. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2lykAMN
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog- and children-friendly. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/33w41Ch
Corvallis Community Choir, Fall Term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Sept. 24 to Dec. 10, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com. .
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Cards Against Humanity, 8 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Albany Vegan Food Club Potluck: Fall Foods, 6 p.m., Fellowship Hall of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3085 Grand Prairie Road SE. Bring a plant-based or vegan dish, no meat, dairy or eggs, to share using fall veggies in the recipe, along with a copy of the recipe, place setting and beverage. Guest speaker Chris Blanco, RN, will speak on the causes and cures of intestinal gas following the potluck. Free. Information: reefman64@comcast.net or text 541-971-1480.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” Wednesdays at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail, encountering many silly obstacles in this Python classic from 1975. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: whitesidetheatre.org
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
Majestic Playwright’s Lab, meets first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Improv Show, 9:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Pumpkin Painting, 6 to 7 p.m., Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Paint a pumpkin to match the season. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/upcoming%20events.htm.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Will the Circle be Unbroken: John McEuen and the String Wizards, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs with his banjo, fiddle, guitar and mandolin, weaving stories of travels and family life. Admission: $40 reserved; $30 general. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/live-events.html.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 13, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features works of current faculty, showcasing an array of styles and approaches to creating art, with work in photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking and video Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
“Drawing in the Northern Eye” exhibit, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30. The Little Gallery at OSU, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A series of poems and photographs by Oregon State University Professor Joseph Ohmann Krause. Inspired by the work of Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershøi, Krause wrote the poems, later creating the photographs in an effort to express the northern light conveyed in Hammershøi’s works.
Lake Oswego Art Show: “The Book of Unknown Americans,” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 4-30, Scio Public Library, 38597 NW First Ave. Art show inspired by the novel, “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez. Read the book, view the art. Books available while supplies last. Free. Information: www.isciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
“Embracing Imperfection: Celebrating the Inner Complex Grace of Trees,” 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artist John Selker, a professor of biological and ecological engineering, exhibits a series of hand-turned wood bowls. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/woodshop-projects.
“My Secret Double” international exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 1-30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibition demonstrating depression, addiction and suicide; a global issue. Juried artwork from the Pacitic Northwest and the Baltics. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/my-secret-double-international-exhibition.
Philomath Open Studios Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 27 through Nov. 9, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Group exhibition in conjunction with the annual Philomath Open Studios Tour. Exhibit features local Philomath area artists and their guests. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Artwork by Emily Steele, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 28 through Nov. 2, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twelve-piece collection of glass and steel sculptures not seen by the public in 30 years. Exhibit includes photos, sketches and memorabilia from which Steele drew inspiration. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-steele-collection-emily-steele/.
New Exhibition: “Coalesce” by Anne Magratten, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Oct. 17 through Dec. 10, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. New works by Anne Magratten, a new wave of hippie aesthetics, the West Coast climate and summer’s abundant vegetation. View the show through a series of handmade kaleidoscopes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2n5MvUN
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 11, 2020, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Call to Artists: A Change of Art, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday through Nov. 1, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Bring pieces of preowned art to the Art Center, framed or unframed paintings or prints, and see if it sells. A limit of three pieces per person; if piece sells, bring in more. Free. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4432.
PLAN AHEAD
Sufi Dance Meditation Retreat, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11-13, Marys River Grange, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Three day dance meditation retreat experience open to all students, faculty and members of the community. DanceMediation is a way of self-knowledge which includes the body, movement, dance, breath and intuition. Cost: $250 before Sept. 20; $275 after. Information/registration: visit https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/sufi_dancemeditation_retreat#.XXq3D2ZlCUk; email, Kate Gallagher, contemplativestudies@oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-4785.
Paint It Like You Mean It: Conveying Your Personal Vision workshop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 24; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 25 and 26, Brownsville Art Center, 255 Main St. Artist Beth Verheyden will share over three days her studies on which types of design elements express different emotions and teach participants how to visually communicate their vision. Workshop limited to 20 students over 18; minimum one year watercolor experience. Cost: $160. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4416.
