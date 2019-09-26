Weekend: 'Mamma Mia!'

• Theater: From the left: Tamara Merry as Tanya Chesham-Leigh, Carri Moffatt as Donna Sheridan and Meghan Duddlesten as Rosie Mulligan belt out an ABBA tune in "Mamma Mia!" The musical settles in for a second weekend at the Albany Civic Theater, with performances set for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For information, go to the website albanycivic.org.