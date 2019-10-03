Weekend: 'Mamma Mia!'
• Theater: It's the third week for the Albany Civic Theater production of the musical romp, set to the hits of ABBA. Performances are set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, with a Sunday matinee. Tickets are $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
Weekend: Rasani Fair
• Event: Get a tuneup for your body, mind and spirit at the fair, with vendors including massage therapist, psychic healers and many more. The fair runs Saturday and Sunday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Admission: $5. Information: https://rasanifair.com/.
Wednesday: OSU Album Club
• Event: Bob Santelli, OSU's director of popular music, leads a discussion of The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" in the latest installment of the OSU Album Club. It starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday at OSU's Community Hall, Room 303. It's free.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Pints for a Cause: SafeHaven, 6 p.m.; Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Improv Show, 9:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Davis Family Farms Hayrides and Pumpkin Patch, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends; 3 to 6 p.m., weekdays, through Oct. 30, David Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, pumpkin painting, cider and doughnuts. Admission $4. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1142/davis-family-farm-hayrides-and-pumpkin-patch#eventdetail.
Mind Matters: Self-Empowered Aging, 9 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Seniors 50 years and older are invited to hear Helen Beaman, older adult behavioral health specialist and mental health services coordinator for Linn and Benton counties, speak about self-empowered aging and reinvention of the self. Free, registration requested. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Pumpkin Painting, 6 to 7 p.m., Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Paint a pumpkin to match the season. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/upcoming%20events.htm.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Will the Circle Be Unbroken: John McEuen and the String Wizards, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs in this show inspired by the landmark album “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” Admission: $40 reserved; $30 general. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/live-events.html.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. A musical romp with ABBA’s hits telling the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Veteran ACT director Christi Sears is at the helm. $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 13, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Wildlife PNW Mini Tour, 10 p.m. $5-$10. 21+.
Bear Creek Saloon Scio — Salem Stomp Weekend, 3 p.m., $50 advance; $60 door
Block 15 Brewing — Bloktoberfest 2019, 4 p.m. $5 both days
Bombs Away Cafe — Space Neighbors, 10 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Rainbow in the Clouds, 10:30 p.m., $5. 21+
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Joe Jangles, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Celebrate the Heart: Poetry Open Mic with Senitila McKinley, 7:30 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Paint & Pinot with Victoria Knight, 6:30 p.m.
Nectar Creek — Great Pumpkin Run Packet Pickup party, 4 p.m.
Old World Deli — Hilltop Big Band featuring Sherri Bird, jazz, swing, Latin, rock, 7:30 p.m.
Sweet Red Bistro — Sweeteasy, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts & Coffee: Magic Wands and Pumpkins, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Explore watercolors, pastels, adult coloring, zentangle and seasonal art selections, or bring a project. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Jeffers & Carlson, Four-Hand Piano. Information: 541-737-4061.
Willamette Valley Home & Garden Show, 3 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Home improvement craftspeople and artisan displays. Information: https://www.willamettevalleyhomeshows.com/event-information.
Philomath Open Studios Artist Reception, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Reception to recognize and honor Philomath-area artists featured in the museum’s latest exhibit. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2peOiYJ
Opening Reception: “My Secret Double” International Exhibition, 5 p.m., Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibition explores the themes of depression, addiction and suicide. Juried artwork from the Pacitic Northwest and the Baltics. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/my-secret-double-international-exhibition.
Family Fun Night at the Carousel, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First St., W. Unlimited rides for the price of admission. Admission: $5; children under 3 free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/AlbanyHistoricCarousel//
Tween Takeover, 6:15 to 8:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Tweens in fourth to sixth grades can watch a spooky movie, play games or make art. Parental permission form required. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2pefh6I
Author’s Talk: “The Dirtbag’s Guide to Life: Eternal Truth for Hiker Trash, Ski Bums and Vagabonds,” 7 p.m., Peak Sports, 135 NW Second St., Corvallis. Author Tim Mathis will speak about making adventures a lifestyle and about his adventures. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2okcvMJ
Roller Skating Boot Camp Orientation Meeting, 7 p.m., Lake Park Roller Rink, 6400 NW Highway 99, Corvallis. Learn more about the upcoming roller skating boot camp and sign up if interested. Free. Information: sicktownrecruits@gmail.com or visit http://www.sicktownderbydames.com/.
Ukulele Cabaret (community open mic and jam), 7 to 9 p.m. first Fridays, except July and November, meeting room, First Alternative South Store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Free open mic and sing-along for ukulele players of all ages and skill levels. Songbooks and instruction provided. Bring snacks to share. Hosted by Suz Doyle and Jeanne Holmes. Information: 541-602-5537.
Visiting Writers Series: Jia Tolentino, 7:30 p.m., The Lab Theatre, Withycombe Hall, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Tolention, author of the collection of essays, “Trick Mirror: Reflections of Self-Delusion,” will lead off Oregon State University’s Visiting Writers Series with a reading followed by a Q&A session. Free. Information: https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/visiting_writers_series_with_jia_tolentino#.XXgmUmZlCUk.
“Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. A musical romp with ABBA’s hits telling the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Veteran ACT director Christi Sears is at the helm. $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
“Dancing at Lughnasa,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Brian Friel’s memory drama, directed by theater veteran Robert Leff, follows five sisters in 1930s Ireland. Admission: $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Hip Hop Saturday, 10 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Shane Rivera and Aaron Ziemer, rock, pop hip hop, 7 p.m.
Block 15 Brewing — Bloktoberfest 2019: The Brutal Bridges, 4 p.m., 12:30 p.m. $5 both days
Bombs Away Cafe — Makeshift Casual + Avocado Tuna, 9 p.m. Free
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jeanne Gregg Band, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Johnathan Sterling, 8 p.m.
Corvallis Elks — Murder Mystery Dinner, 4 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Citizens of the Universe, funk, hip hop, afrobeat, 10 p.m. $7.
Growler Cafe — Robert Meade, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; John Sherman, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Kirk’s Ferry Brownsville — Benefit Dance: Rockin’ Robyn’s Dance & DJ + Kate Benson. 7 p.m.
Vivacity Fine Spirits — Halloween Paint & Sip, 5:30 p.m., $39.
MORE
Soroptimist Walk for the Cause, 8 a.m., Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW, Albany. Walk to support the detection and treatment of breast cancer and other diseases affecting women in the community. Registration begins at 8 a.m., walk begins at 9:15 a.m. Registration: $35 ages 10 and up; $15 ages 2 to 9; $5 babies under 2. Information/registration: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=132483.
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Home Life Great Pumpkin Run, 9 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. annual 10K run, 5K run and walk, and small obstacle course. Family friendly run with costumes encouraged. Raffle, beer garden, food and medals for those who finish the run. Cost: 10K & 5K: $35 general; $20 seniors, 12 and under, individuals with disabilities; 5K $15 seniors, 12 and under, individuals with disabilities: kids obstacle course, $5. Information/registration: https://raceroster.com/events/2019/23004/the-great-pumpkin-run-2019.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Albany Fire Department Annual Treasure Hunt, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Station 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road SE.; Station 14, 2850 Gibson Hill Road NW; Albany Police Department, 2600 Pacific Blvd., SW, and Tangent Rural Fire Department, 32053 Birdfoot Drive. Start at any location. Event includes dunk-a-diver, fire engine tours, aerial ladder and vehicle extrication demonstrations, Lifeflight, Ranger 11 rides, car seat safety “I Spy” crime scene game and a pancake breakfast in Tangent. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2mOub2B
Annual World Habitat Day Celebration & Sales Event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lebanon Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 566 S. Main St. Free hotdogs and refreshments. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/3rd-annual-world-habitat-day-celebration-sales-event-10-05-2019-7724.
Great Willamette Clean-Up at Sequoia Creek, 10 a.m., Walnut Creek Apartments, 9809 NE Walnut Blvd., Corvallis. Event to pick up trash and help restore the wetland area with native plantings. Tools, gloves, bags and instruction provided. Dress to get Free. Information/registration: ted.hart@corvallisoregon.gov or visit https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/publicworks/page/great-willamette-clean-sequoia-creek.
Dog Day at Otter Beach, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. An outdoor pool day for the dogs. No human swimming. Three sessions; rregistration available. Cost: $6 per dog per session. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/743955939380454/.
Rasani Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Activities for the body, mind and spirit with a variety of vendors including massage therapists, jewelers, psychic healers and presentations. Admission: $5. Information: https://rasanifair.com/.
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave., Sweet Home. Games, pumpkin painting, food, wagon rides, pie baking contest, vendors and live music by Brewers Grade. Free. Information: 541-367-8113 or aclegg@sweethomeor.gov.
Willamette Valley Home & Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Home improvement craftspeople and artisan displays. Information: https://www.willamettevalleyhomeshows.com/event-information.
Kindergarten Kickstart Pigeon Party, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Current kindergartners are invited to attend a pigeon-themed party with stories, activities and prizes; and a free book. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2p6PTzA
Doc Prill’s Apple Fest, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest Beech Street Park, Scio. Harvesting of the apples from the King Apple tree, the last remaining tree from Doc Prill’s Orchard. Cookies and apple cider available. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/upcoming%20events.htm.
Philomath Fire & Rescue Open House and Health Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Philomath Fire & Rescue, 1035 Main St. Featuring local responders and community partners, engine rides, dress the firefighter, bicycle safety and repair station, hands-only CPR training, disaster preparedness information, birthday wishes for Smokey the Bear. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2okqORr
First Annual Bark in the Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gillott Dog Park, 2889 S. Main Road, Lebanon. Prizes for dogs of all sizes. Vendors from the community. The first 100 to register will receive a special engraved tag. Free. Registration required. Information/registration: 541-451-2211.
New York Cat Film Festival, 2 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Film festival exploring and celebrating the lives of felines with inspiration, education and entertainment. Proceeds to benefit Heartland Humane Society. Admission: $9 human; $5 pet. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2peFNgf
The Point Dinner Train, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. Train will travel along the Santiam River to Sweet Home. A bus will travel from there to The Point for dinner. Ride includes 90-minute train ride, dinner and bus ride. Cost: $75 ride & dinner; $35 ride only. Only 21+. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2oozq9P
SafeHaven Rescue Roundup: Git Along Lil’ Dogies, 5 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, 1215 Hill St. SE. Silent and live auctions, drinks and barbeque dinner. Costs $60. Information/reservations: http://bit.ly/2pgmi75
A Night with the Cowboys, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Sunshine Industries, 1333 Clark Mill Road, Sweet Home. A night of cowboy poetry and songs from the Old West. Food and beverages available for purchase. Admission: $15 general; $5 under 12 years of age. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2339407099707704/.
Art for the Heart Celebration and Preview, 7-10 p.m., CH2M HIll Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Celebration and preview of 8x8 art by 100 local artists. A benefit for The Arts Center. Bursts Chocolates will be the featured chocolatier at the event. Information/tickets: krlong541@gmail.com or call 541-754-7551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/art-for-the-heart-benefit-for-the-arts-center/
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
“Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. A musical romp with ABBA’s hits telling the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Veteran ACT director Christi Sears is at the helm. $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
“Dancing at Lughnasa,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Brian Friel’s memory drama, directed by theater veteran Robert Leff, follows five sisters in 1930s Ireland. Admission: $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance: The Nettles with Laurel Thomas, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
4 Spirits Distillery — Yoga & Spirits, 10:15 a.m., $15 yoga & beverage; $10 yoga only
Appletree Lebanon — Rain Boots Paint Class, 3 p.m. $30.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Willamette Valley Home & Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Home improvement craftspeople and artisan displays. Information: https://www.willamettevalleyhomeshows.com/event-information.
Rasani Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Activities for the body, mind and spirit with a variety of vendors including massage therapists, jewelers, psychic healers and presentations. Admission: $5. Information: https://rasanifair.com/.
Leapin’ Lizards and Other Amphibians and Reptiles, 1 to 3 p.m., Refuge Office & Nature Store, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Biology and natural history of these critters. Registration requested for attendance. Free. Information/registration: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JGZ9JMZ.
New York Dog Film Festival, 2 p.m. Darkside, Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Film festival exploring and celebrating the fascinating lives of felines with inspiration, education and entertainment. Proceeds to benefit Heartland Humane Society. Admission: $9 human; $5 pet. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2ouVoHZ
“Mamma Mia,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. A musical romp with ABBA’s hits telling the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Veteran ACT director Christi Sears is at the helm. $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
“Dancing at Lughnasa,” 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Brian Friel’s memory drama, directed by theater veteran Robert Leff, follows five sisters in 1930s Ireland. Admission: $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Corvallis-OSU Symphony: Bruckner and Mozart, 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Concert program of Anton Bruckner, Te Deum, with 200 area high school choral students and Mozart, Sinfonia concertante for four winds. Cost: $22-$32 advance; $25-35 door; OSU and high school aged students free with ID. Information/tickets: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/corvallis-osu-symphony-bruckner-mozart.
Marine Band National Concert West Coast Tour, 3 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. The U.S. Marine Band plays a diverse mix from a traditional band repertoire to instrumental solos. Free, tickets required. Information/tickets: https://marineband.ticketleap.com/usmbtourcorvallis/.
Orchard Mountain String Band House Concert and Potluck, 4 to 7 p.m., Alpine Community Center, 25184 Webster Ave., Monroe. The Orchard Mountain String Band plays traditional old-time banjo and fiddle tunes. Admission: $15 suggested donation. Information: http://bit.ly/2otwFUp
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Yoga & Beer, 6 p.m., $15
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Trivia Smackdown, 7 p.m.. Free.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Red Room Residency, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Artist Reception and Talk: Seeing is Disbelieving: Lucy Copper and Granite Calimpong, 9 a.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, OSU, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artists and recent graduates of the master of fine arts program at the University of Washington, Copper and Calimpong, display works meant to question the visual perceptions of reality. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2mQ2giX
Learn to Cook with C.H.E.F., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Alsea Public Library, 19192 Alsea Highway. Fifth- through eighth-graders can create, eat and bring home delicious recipes. Free. Information/registration: www.tinyurl.com/CHEF-Class-Fall-Alsea or call 541-768-5717.
Tween Night at the Library: Pom Poms, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Tweens can make their own pom poms and pom-pom creations. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting presents: Jessie McCann, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Award-winning classical guitarist McCann made his debut at age 17 on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi. Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free. The meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Head-to-Head Stouts and food pairing, 7 p.m., $20
Corvallis Elks — Movie Night: “Ghostbusters,” 6 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Dine out for Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 11:30 a.m.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Red Room Residency: Mutschler, Willis, Biesack Trio, 7 p.m. Free, all ages.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
MORE
Coffee with Cobots, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Learn how Cobots are assisting local manufacturers and startups. David McFeeters-Krone from the Oregon State University Collaborative Robot Institute will present information about Cobots. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2okZz9n
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog and children friendly event. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/550755675441787/?event_time_id=550755712108450.
Jessa Campbell and the Saplings in Concert, 5:30 p.m., Adair Village Community Center, 6030 NE William R Carr Ave. Folk music with Campbell on topics like the ecology of the Pacific Northwest, seed dispersal, migration, life cycles and the solar system. Information: http://bit.ly/2mP7yuW
Author Event: Elizabeth Hardinger in conversation with Wayne Harrison, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Hardinger, author of “All the Forgivenesses,” will discuss her book, a psychological portrait of life in Appalachia and the Midwest at the turn of the 20th century, with Harrison. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Homegrown Horrors: “Drifter,” 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Four weeks of locally crafted indie horror films featuring “Drifter”. A mysterious drifter holed up in a vacant house loses his mind with bloody consequences. Written and directed by Joe Sherlock; cast and crew Q&A will be held after the film. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com
Corvallis Community Choir, Fall Term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday to Dec. 10, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m. Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs. This month’s featured artists: Rita Brown and Bill Smyth, singers and multi-instrumentalists. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com. .
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Squishtivities, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Toddlers and preschoolers are invited to a low-key storytime, followed by a fun sensory activity. All supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
History Bites: History of Cannabis Prohibition, noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St., S. Rhea Graham of Albany’s Canna Kitchen & Research, LLC, will speak. Free, donations appreciated. Light refreshments served. Information: https://www.armuseum.com/events/2019/9/16/history-bites-history-of-cannabis-prohibition.
Show Up Geek Out or SUGO, 3:30 p.m. ages 5-9; 4:30 p.m., ages 10-14, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Explore circuit boards, Ozobots, LittleBits and more. Space and materials are limited, registration required. Free, no library card required. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“House on Haunted Hill” (1959) at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A millionaire offers $10,000 to five people who agree to be locked in a large, spooky, rented house overnight with him and his wife. Vincent Price stars. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
Oregon State University Album Club: “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band,” 7 p.m., Community Hall 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Oregon State University, Corvallis. Hosted by OSU's director of popular music, Bob Santelli, listen and discuss the greatest albums ever recorded. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/sac-academy/osu-album-club-sgt-peppers-lonely-hearts-club-band.
Champinefu Lecture Series: The Kalapuya Text II Project, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Jedd Schrock, linguist and author for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, will speak about translated interviews with the last native-speaking Kalapuyas in the mid-Willamette Valley and what he discovered through translating these conversations. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2mVrpsA
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jamm, 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in The Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Neil Gregory Johnson, 7 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers from ages 6 and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Pumpkin Painting, 6 to 7 p.m., Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Paint a pumpkin to match the season. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/upcoming%20events.htm.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Che Apalache in Concert at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW madison Ave., Corvallis. Three Latin American musicians offer a fusion of Latin and American roots music. Admission: $30 advanced; $25 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2oo0q9q
World Cultures and Travel: Romanian Journey, 7 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Photographer and world traveler Donal Lyon will share images of the Romanian people and the countryside. Free. Information: https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/news-events/lib-cal/world-cultures-travel-11
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW,, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
“Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. A musical romp with ABBA’s hits telling the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Veteran ACT director Christi Sears is at the helm. $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
Bill Staines with Mike and Carleen McCornack in concert, 7:30 p.m., First Methodist Church, Martha Room, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $20. Information/tickets: www.ticketomato.com or at Grassroots Books & Music, Corvallis.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Davis Family Farms Hayrides and Pumpkin Patch, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends; 3 to 6 p.m., weekdays, through Oct. 30, David Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, pumpkin painting, cider and doughnuts. Admission $4. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1142/davis-family-farm-hayrides-and-pumpkin-patch#eventdetail.
Haunted Maze, Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch and Hayrides: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 1-31; Haunted Maze: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-31, Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue, Highway 20, Corvallis. Pumpkin patch open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; Hayrides on weekends, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: Corn Maze: $5; Haunted Maze: $12 Friday and Saturday; $10 Sunday. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1056/corn-maze-haunted-maze#eventdetail.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“My Secret Double” International Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 1-30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibition based on the themes of depression, addiction and suicide. Juried artwork from the Pacitic Northwest and the Baltics. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/my-secret-double-international-exhibition.
Philomath Open Studios Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 9. Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Group exhibition in conjunction with the annual Philomath Open Studios Tour. Exhibit features local Philomath area artists and their guests. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Artwork by Emily Steele, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 2, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twelve-piece collection of glass and steel sculptures not seen by the public in 30 years. Exhibit includes photos, sketches and memorabilia from which Steele drew inspiration. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-steele-collection-emily-steele/.
New Exhibition: “Coalesce” by Anne Magratten, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Dec. 10, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. New works by Anne Magratten, a new wave of hippie aesthetics, the West Coast climate and summer’s abundant vegetation. View the show through a series of handmade kaleidoscopes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2n5MvUN
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 11, 2020, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Exhibit: Seeing is Disbelieving: Lucy Copper and Granite Calimpong, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 7-30, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Oregon State University, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artists and recent graduates of the master of fine arts program at the University of Washington, Copper and Calimpong will display works meant to question the visual perceptions of reality. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2mQ2giX
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to Artists: Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Call to Artists: A Change of Art, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday through Nov. 1, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Bring pieces of preowned art to the Art Center, framed or unframed paintings or prints, and see if it sells. A limit of three pieces per person; if piece sells, bring in more. Free. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4432.
Call to Artists: Faithful Friends Animal Clinic Annual Art Show and Contest, Nov. 1 entry deadline, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, Faithful Friends Animal Clinic, 185 N. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Artists of all ages are invited to submit pet-themed artwork for the exam rooms of the clinic. Prizes will be awarded to the top category winners which include photography, mixed media and youth 15 and under. Art will be displayed in the lobby until Dec. 1. Information: 541-451-1319 or visit http://bit.ly/2nw9Rnf
PLAN AHEAD
Sufi DanceMeditation Retreat, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11-13, Marys River Grange, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Three day dance meditation retreat experience open to all students, faculty and members of the community. DanceMediation is a way of self-knowledge which includes the body, movement, dance, breath and intuition. Cost: $250 before Sept. 20; $275 after. Information/registration: visit https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/sufi_dancemeditation_retreat#.XXq3D2ZlCUk; email, Kate Gallagher, contemplativestudies@oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-4785.
Paint It Like You Mean It: Conveying Your Personal Vision workshop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 24; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 25 and 26, Brownsville Art Center, 255 Main St. Artist Beth Verheyden will share over three days her studies on which types of design elements express different emotions and teach participants how to visually communicate their vision. Workshop limited to 20 students over 18; minimum one year watercolor experience. Cost: $160. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4416.
