Weekend: 'Dancing at Lughnasa'

• Theater: Maggie (Wendy McLaren) shares a song with her sisters Agnes and Rose (Tresa Bowlin, Gaylen Sinclair) on her way to feed the chickens in this scene from "Dancing at Lughnasa." The drama shows on Friday and Saturday nights and has a Sunday matinee at the Majestic Theater in Corvallis. Information: majestic.org.