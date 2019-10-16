Saturday: Ornament Party
• Event: The Brownsville Art Center invites participants to a Junk Art Christmas Ornament Party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the center, 255 N. Main St. in Brownsville. The idea is to take unwanted "junk" and turn it into a handmade ornament. The center will supply basic tools; you can bring some junk. It's free, but one ornament must be donated to the Christmas tree effort. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4446.
Tuesday: 'Dark Zone Thirteen'
• Movie: The Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St. in Corvallis, wraps up its series of locally made "Homegrown Horrors" flicks with a screening of Joe Sherlock's "Dark Zone Thirteen," an anthology of six scary tales. Sherlock and others will be on hand for a Q-and-A after the showing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com
Wednesday: 1960s Hollywood
• Lecture: Jon Lewis, the Oregon State University distinguished professor of film studies, will discuss how the 1960s shaped Hollywood at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It's part of OSU's series "The 60s: The Decade that Changed America." It's being held at the LaSells Stewart Center, 975 SW 26th St., on the OSU campus. Information: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/60s-decade-changed-america.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. $3.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Ky Burt, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Petri Dish, guitar & lute, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Natty Dresser — Natty Know How: Bourbon Tasting, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Benton Center Ceramics Sale, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., LBCC Benton Center Ceramics Studio, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Clearance sale featuring donated pieces from local artists. Information: 541-757-8944 ext. 5114.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
International Bites: Italian Potluck, noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Seniors 50 years and older are invited to a traditional Italian meal. Contribute a dish, purchased or homemade, to share. Free. Information: www.lebanonoregon.gov/seniorservices.
World Cultures and Travel: Romanian Journey, 2 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Donal Lyon, retired photographic tour operator, will bring Romania into focus through photos and stories. Free, no library card required. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/world-cultures-and-travel-%E2%80%93-romanian-journey.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Artist Opening Reception: Coalesce by Anne Magratten, 4-8 p.m., CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. Reception for “Coalesce,” new works by Magratten. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2n5MvUN
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This week includes Asian influenced work by Lee Kitzman and The Emily Steele Collection. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Lebanon Founders Day Time Capsule Placement, 5 p.m., Northside Welcome Monument, 25 Academy Square, Lebanon. The city of Lebanon and the Lebanon Museum Foundation will place a time capsule at Academy Square. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2ODnega
Artist Reception: Artwork by Emily Steele, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twelve-piece collection of glass and steel sculptures not seen by the public in 30 years. Exhibit includes photos, sketches and memorabilia from which she drew inspiration, documenting a lifetime in the arts. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-steele-collection-emily-steele/.
Pumpkin Painting, 6 to 7 p.m., Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Paint a pumpkin to match the season. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/upcoming%20events.htm.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
“Hidden Rivers” Film Screening and Fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Screening of the film “Hidden Rivers,” featuring the work of photographer David Herasimtschuk. Q&A with film creators following the showing. Event benefits the work of Corvallis-based Freshwaters Illustrated. Admission: $12 advance adults; $8 children under 12 advance; $15 adult at the door; $10 children under 12 at the door. Information/tickets: https://squ.re/2IBiELH
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m. third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Special Dance: DAM Beavers with Seth Tepfer, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., OSU Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Special dance in the ballroom with Scott Leach on keyboards; Ben Schreiber on fiddle; Ness Smith-Savedoff on drums, with Tepfer as caller. Admission: Free; $12 suggested donation. Information: 541-250-0856 or www.corvallisfolklore.org.
The Majestic Theatre presents: An Evening with Jazz and Blues Master Wayne Goins & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Goins, distinguished professor of music and director of jazz studies at Kansas State University, will perform. Cost: $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave. Open to the public. Brief business meeting, followed by a main program at around 7:30 p.nm. Programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations. Guests are welcome.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Co-optoberfest 2019, First Alternative Co-op, 4 p.m.
Bar 101 — Katie Jane Band, fiery fiddle and hot guitar, 8 p.m., no cover.
Bombs Away Cafe — yOya + Norman, 10 p.m. $7.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — The Mobilities + The Wrented + Acting Captain, 10 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — D.C. Blues, variety, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Randy Williams, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Meet’n Place Tavern — Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m.
New Morning Bakery — Cat’n Bat Paint Night, 6 p.m., $24. Ages 13+
MORE
2019 Oregon Doula Summit, 8 a.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. One-day summit sharing findings from the community doula pilot project, matching pregnant women with culturally and linguistically appropriate birth doulas in order to reduce c-section rates. Maternity care professionals, community and traditional health workers, birth workers, and other community based providers are invited to attend. Free. Information/registration: https://www.valleybirthandbeyond.org/oregondoulasummit/.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts & Coffee: Magic Wands and Pumpkins, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Explore watercolors, pastels, adult coloring, zentangle and seasonal art selections, or bring a project to work on while enjoying a fall beverage. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Engineer It: Engineering Basic Items, 11 a.m. to noon, Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Try out your engineering skills and discover technologies designed by Oregon’s first engineers. Free. Information: https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/news-events/lib-cal/engineer-it.
LBCC Benton Center Acoustic Showcase: Blues and Sunshine, noon to 1 p.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Local band Blues and Sunshine, features musicians Tome Chase, Steve Server and Rom Sharman playing a mix of blues, swing, folk and fun music. Free. Information: 541-757-8944.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Ryan Biesack Jazz Trio. Information: 541-737-4061.
Haunted Ghost Tour and Sweet Home Old City Hall Haunted House, 5 p.m., Old City Hall, 1150 12th Ave., Sweet Home. Ghostly City Hall basement, haunted tours of Sweet Home. Cost: haunted tour, $10 per person; haunted City Hall, $8 per person. Bring kids for a free Halloween experience to include games, crafts and treats. Information: http://bit.ly/35HliK2
Distinguished Visiting Lecture: Adventures in Climate Science, 6 p.m., LaSellsStewart Center, C&E Hall, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Dr. Gavin Schmidt, director of the Goddard Institute for Space Studies at NASA, will discuss the business of climate model development. Free. Reception from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Information: https://ceoas.oregonstate.edu/features/schmidt/.
Trolley of Terror & Haunted Monteith House, 6 p.m., Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Candlelight tour of Monteith House and a ride on the Trolley of Terror with stories from Albany’s past while riding through the historic district’s haunted places. Tours on the hour until 9 p.m. Cost: $12 adults; $6 children 12 and under. Information/reservation: 541-928-0911 or visit https://albanyvisitors.com/2019/09/16/get-your-trolley-of-terror-tickets/.
Friends Night Off the Wheel: Wrapped Vase, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Calapooia Clay, 1533 Seventh Ave. SE, Albany. Workshop opportunity to create a wrapped vase by hand with provided instruction. Cost: $35 individual; $65 couple. Information/tickets: https://app.getoccasion.com/p/n/hR6BFzDv.
Teen Takeover: Mad Hatter Murder Mystery Tea Party, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Help solve a murder myster in Wonderland while enjoying treats. Wonderland-inspired clothing welcome. Registration and signed permission slip required. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/teen-takeover-mad-hatter-murder-mystery-tea-party/.
The Magic Barrel: A Reading to Fight Hunger, 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison, Corvallis. Mid-Willamette Valley premier literary event featuring writers from around Oregon, sharing fiction, poetry and works of nonfiction in brief readings. Event includes live music with beer and wine, all benefiting Linn Benton Food Share. Admission: $12 advance, students & seniors; $15 at the door. Information: https://www.magicbarrel.org/.
Corvallis Comedy Night with Josh Johnson, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Having performed on “The Tonight Show,” Netflix and Comedy Central, comedian Johnson will make his way to Corvallis. Show contains adult language, no one under 18 will be admitted without a parent or guardian. Admission: $14. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
SATURDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Annual Harvest Party: DJ Crew + Jam Wagon + Brian Odell + DTW + The Ben Rice Blues Band, 12 p.m., $10.
Barn at Hickory Station — Rise Above the Burn concert fundraiser: Jobe Woosley & Co. + Southern Crossing, 4 p.m. $25
Barsideous Brewing — Weldwood Blues Band, 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Gnarsh Mellow Album Release, 10 p.m. $7.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — John Shipe, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: New Age Phonograph, acoustic rock & blues, 8 p.m.
Corvallis Elks — Christmas Card Workshop, 11:30 a.m.
Downtown Dog — Arlene, songwriter, 6 p.m.
Early Dawn Bakery Brownsville — Max Hatt and Edda Glass, jazz, folk, 6 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Johnathan Sterling, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Cheeky Moon Band, jazz, blues, fusion, 7 p.m.
MORE
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 8:30 a.m., Timber-Linn Park 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Open to all ages and abilities. Free. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2IWnaVj
The Galleria: Assistance League of Corvallis Annual Holiday Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Annual gift sale featuring elegant handcrafted items and gourmet packaged foods. Free. Information: https://www.assistanceleague.org/corvallis/fundraisingactivities/the-galleria/.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Brownsville Art Center Junk Art Christmas Ornament Party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Participate in an ornament party with the opportunity to clean out things that are no longer useful, repurposing unwanted “junk” and turning it into a handmade ornament. Basic tools, hanging supplies and some junk available to share, participants encouraged to bring more from home. Free; one ornament must be donated to the Christmas tree effort, all children 12 and under must be accompanied by any adult. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4446.
Pumpkin Painting, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, Halsey City Hall Community Center, 100 W. Halsey St. Pumpkin painting at the Halsey City Hall Community Center. Everyone welcome. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2IWnaVj
Living Well Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Live entertainment, prizes, face painting, giant slides, art projects, pet zone and a gift bag to the first 500 people in the door. Free. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/living-well-expo-2/?instance_id=16457.
Pacific Northwest Reptile and Exotic Animal Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. Albany. Reptile and exotic animals, on display and for sale, in the Pacific Northwest . Event features booths with expert advice on care to supply and feeder items. Admission: $10 adults; $5 children six to 10; children 5 and under free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/PACNWRS/.
Monoprinting Workshop with Edith Wolfe, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Workshop teaches participants the steps of creating a monoprint. All supplies provided. Beginners welcome. Cost: $60. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2BenWZx
Lego Block Party at the Library, noon,, Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Play with Legos, listen to music, eat snacks. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/MonroeCommunityLibrary.
Philomath Open Studios Tour and Sale, noon to 5 p.m., multiple locations throughout Philomath. The Philomath Open Studios Art Tour encompasses 38 artists in 14 locations. Visitors can meet the artists, ask questions and watch the process of making art. Map and distinctive yellow signs guide the tour. Free. Information: http://www.philomathopenstudios.com/.
Art Class: Scratchboard, 1 to 4 p.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Artist Donna Lee will guide class participants through creating a scratchboard art piece. Most class supplies provided. Cost: $30. Information/registration: http://www.linncountyartsguild.com/index.html.
Model Train Show, 1 to 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. The Oregon Electric O-Gaugers Train Club will offer an interactive exhibit of a miniature world complete with multiple tracks and noisy trains. Donations of canned or boxed food will be accepted and donated to the Linn-Benton Food Share. Free, with food donation. Information: 541-917-7580.
Behind the Scenes: How Authors Really Work, 2 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Portland author Maggie Stuckey, will wipe away the mystery of authorship in this candid, inside look at how the publishing world works. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/35G70cf
“The Addams Family” at the Whiteside, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre,361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A man claiming to be the missing Fester, brother of Gomez Addams, arrives to a thrilled family, however, Morticia suspects the man is a fraud in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 comedy. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/32k6xdN
Haunted Ghost Tour and Sweet Home Old City Hall Haunted House, 5 p.m., Old City Hall, 1150 12th Ave., Sweet Home. Ghostly City Hall basement, haunted tours of Sweet Home and ghouls oh my. Cost: haunted tour, $10 per person; haunted City Hall, $8 per person. Bring kids for a free Halloween experience to include games, crafts and treats. Information: http://bit.ly/35HliK2
Latin American Piano Music: A Recital with Commentary, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Pianists from the community, of all ages, will perform music by Latin American composers. The Claure-Villaverde Duo, Fabiana Claure and William Villaverde from Bolivia and Cuba, will provide brief commentary about the music being performed. Free. Information: www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=d2p&lmx=%CFco+%AB%A4t&v=3.
Trolley of Terror & Haunted Monteith House, 6 p.m., Monteith House, 518 Second Ave., SW, Albany. Candlelight tour of Monteith House and a ride on the Trolley of Terror with stories from Albany’s past while riding through the historic district’s haunted places. Tours on the hour until 9 p.m. Cost: $12 adults; $6 children 12 and under. Information/reservation: 541-928-0911 or visit https://albanyvisitors.com/2019/09/16/get-your-trolley-of-terror-tickets/.
Albany Civic Theater Big Night, 6 p.m., Albany Civic theater, 111 First Ave., W. Celebrate the 2018-2019 season with the Albany Civic Theater family. An awards ceremony congratulating all the volunteers who made the season happen. Admission: $14 membership fee at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2qkfHZX
Gathering Together Farm Wine Dinner, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Gathering Together Farm, 25159 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. An evening of dinner and wine on the Gathering Together Farm, the third Saturday, March through October. Five course meal accompanied by three wine pours from local vineyards. Seating is limited. Reservations begin the first of each month for each month’s dinner. Admission: $75 per person. Information/reservation: 541-929-4270.
Hell on Hooves Rough Stock Rodeo, 7 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding; barrel racing, Mexican dancing horses along with mutton busting. Admission: $13 advance; $15 at the door; children under 5 free. Information/tickets: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/rodeo-boo-boogie-bash-2/?instance_id=16445.
Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild: Halloween Showcase, 7 p.m., Old Town Deli, 341 SW Second Ave., Corvallis. family friendly. Suggested donation: $5.
Black Light Dance, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon 100F Hall, 20 Ash St. Wear white and join the Lebanon Square Circlers for a Black Light Dance. Caller will be Charlotte Jeskey, with Jackie Gale as caller. Admission: $5 individual; $12 family. Information: 541-401-9780 or visit www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
The Improv Jam: Halloween Spooktacular, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Made-up comedy where anyone in the audience can volunteer to play games on stage, with a Halloween theme. Admission: $6. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
VIP Ghost Hunt at the Haunted Monteith House, 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Follow professional “ghostbusters” as they set up their equipment at Monteith House during the witching hour and spend the night waiting for ghostly visitors. Space is limited. Cost: $55. Information: 541-928-0911 or visit https://albanyvisitors.com/event/vip-ghost-hunt-at-the-haunted-monteith-house/?instance_id=13680.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Pacific Northwest Reptile and Exotic Animal Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. Albany. Reptile and exotic animals, on display and for sale, in the Pacific Northwest . Event features booths with expert advice on care to supply and feeder items. Admission: $10 adults; $5 children six to 10; children 5 and under free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/PACNWRS/.
John Nielsen in Concert, 10:30 a.m. to noon, College United Methodist church, 1123 Main St., Philomath. Pianist, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter and Northwest native, Nielsen will perform. . Free, love offering appreciated. Information: http://bit.ly/31f1h9X
Timberhill Car Show, noon to 6 p.m., Timberhill Plaza, 2575 Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Springfield Cruise and Cascade BBQ present their first car show. Halloween-themed car show, costumes are encouraged. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VHrJIm
Auditions: The Nutcracker, noon to 4:30 p.m., Corvallis Academy of Ballet, 108 NW Second St. Local youth dancers can audition for Eugene Ballet’s Corvallis performance of the Nutcracker. Must be five years or older at the time of auditions. Audition fee: $10 per dancer, cash or check. Information: http://bit.ly/2VPdnWu
Philomath Open Studios Tour and Sale, noon to 5 p.m., multiple locations throughout Philomath. The Philomath Open Studios Art Tour encompasses 38 artists in 14 locations. Visitors can meet the artists, ask questions and watch the process of making art. Map and distinctive yellow signs guide the tour. Free. Information: http://www.philomathopenstudios.com/.
Model Train Show, 1 to 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. The Oregon Electric O-Gaugers Train Club will offer an interactive exhibit of a miniature world complete with multiple tracks and noisy trains. Donations of canned or boxed food will be accepted and donated to Linn Benton Food Share. Free, with food donation. Information: 541-917-7580.
Halloween Maze & Fleece Extravaganza, 2 to 8 p.m., Iron Water Ranch, 35179 Riverside Drive, Albany. Feed a lamb, pet a sheep, decorate a felted pumpkin, wander through a maze and shop beautiful fleeces. Admission: $5 general; children 3 and under free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VPdnWu
Author Reading: The Toledo Incident of 1925, 2 p.m., Lakeside Center of the Mennonite Village, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany. The Linn County Historical Society hosts author Ted Cox, who will speak about the “Toledo Incident,” in which a mob forced a Japanese labor crew to leave Toledo. Free. Information: westernflyer6910@yahoo.com.
Corvallis-OSU Piano International Spanish Language Concert: A Piano Journey Through Latin America, 2 to 5:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center Galleria, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An afternoon of events for the family with activities provided by the Corvallis Arts Center, a mini dancing workshop and traditional foods for Dia de los Muertos. Attendees are encouraged to dress in traditional closing. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/music-school-arts-and-communication/corvallis-osu-piano-international-spanish-language-concert.
Sundays@3 Concert Series: Native American Flute Concert, 3 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Native American flautists Jan Michael Looking Wolf and Robin Gentle Wolf share the stories and music of their Native American families and cultures. A display of instruments and lecture will precede the concert. (Preconcert lecture 2:30 p.m.) Free. Information: http://goodsamchurch-episcopal.org/sunday-concerts
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Fall Fundraiser Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Sweet Home VFW Hall, 580 Main St. Dinner, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, prize raffles and live music by James Wright. Admission: $15. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/fall-fundraiser-dinner-9825.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Daimh in Concert, 7 p.m., The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Gaelic supergroup plays a contemporary take on Highland and Gaelic music. The band includes Angus Mackenzie on bagpipes, Gabe McVarish on fiddle and Ross Martin on guitar. Admission: $30 reserved; $25 general. Information/tickets: whitesidetheatre.org
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Deluxe Brewing — Yoga & Beer, 6 p.m. $15 yoga & beverage; $10 yoga only
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — The Nebuloids, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath.
CrafterNoon: Pumpkin Decorating, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Seniors 50 and older are invited to bring a pumpkin, real or fake to decorate. Paint will be on-hand, or bring other items to decorate with. Decorated pumpkins can be entered in a decorative pumpkin contest. Information/registration: 541-258-4919 or visit the Senior Center front desk.
Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every third Monday, Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free support group. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
Science Lab with Patrick, 3:30 p.m., The Toy Factory, 442 SW Second St., Corvallis. Ages four and up are invited to come and do a science experiment. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/534137344056496/.
Learn to Cook with C.H.E.F., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Alsea Public Library, 19192 Alsea Highway. An invitation to fifth through eighth graders to create, eat and bring home delicious recipes. Free. Information/registration: www.tinyurl.com/CHEF-Class-Fall-Alsea or call 541-768-5717.
Squishtivities, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Toddlers and preschoolers are invited to a low-key storytime, followed by a sensory activity. All supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Corvallis Elks — Movie Night: “Frankenstein” (1931), 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic jam, 7 p.m.
James Gang Pizza — Painted Pallet: Ceramic Paint Night, 5:30 p.m., $40-$70, cash only.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
Sky High Brewing — Dine Out for Salmon Watch and trivia, 4 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Willamette Apprentice Ballet Children’s Concert: Carnival of the Animals, 1 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Educational concert for local second and third graders featuring the musical suite of “Carnival of the Animals,” by Camille Saint-Saens. EPIC Opera Orchestra, conducted by David Campbell, will perform with the dancers. Free. Information: http://biggirlballet.com/?page_id=4.
Fall Tea and Fashion Show, 2 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Senior models will show off fashions from local shops in Lebanon. Tea treats will be served. Area seniors 50 years and older are invited to attend. Tickets available at the Senior Center front office before Oct. 15. Information: 541-258-4919 or visit www.lebanonoregon.gov/seniorservices.
Owyhee River Journals: Bonnie Olin, 6 p,m., Philomath Community Library, meeting room, 1050 Applegate St. Author Bonnie Olin, will guide attendees on an illustrated journey into the canyonlands of the Owyhee River in Nevada, Idaho and Oregon. Free. Information: www.cbcpubliclibrary.net.
Celtic Music: Dinna Fash, 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Dinna Fash, Scottish for “don’t worry,” is a local trio playing traditional and modern Celtic tunes with fiddles, cellos and a whistle. Free, no library card needed to attend. Information: www.lebanonoregon.gov/library.
Halloween Decorating Party, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 Main St., SE, Albany. Help make the Cumberland historic church look extra spooky for the Halloween Open House. Free. Information: http://saveourcumberland.org/index.html.
President’s Commission on the Status of Women: “Taking it Personally: Why Gender Violence is an Issue for Men,” Keynote Speaker: Dr. Jackson Katz, 6:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Educator, author and social theorist Katz will present on issues of gender, race and violence. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/presidents-commission-status-women-keynote-speaker-dr-jackson-katz-taking-it-personally-why.
Homegrown Horrors: "Dark Zone Thirteen," 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Final week of locally crafted indie horror films features “Dark Zone Thirteen.” An unpublished 13th issue of a lost pulp magazine brings six scary tales to life. Written by Joe Sherlock and directed by Sherlock, Joseph Vogele, Jon Stone and Filip Hanzek; cast and crew Q&A will be held after the film. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com
Author Event and Book Signing: “Tarnished are the Stars” by Rosiee Thor, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Bookstore, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Corvallis High School alumni and author Thor, will read from her young adult novel, “Tarnished Are the Stars.” Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday to Dec. 10, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com. .
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Cards Against Humanity, 8 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Family Games and Legos Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Play games and build with Legos. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Gardening in the Pacific Northwest: Plants for Color and Birds, noon to 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Series of short lunchtime sessions on garden topics relevant to Linn County gardeners. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Mo8qQ5
Random Review: “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance and Hope in an American City” by Mona Hanna-Attisha, noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Molly Kile, associate professor in the OSU College of Public Health and Human Sciences, will be the reviewer. Free. Lunches OK. Information: 541-766-6793.
International Bites: Vietnam, 2 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Seniors 50 and older are invited for a taste of Vietnam, featuring Easy Wok-Kissed Beef Pho and Crispy Sweet Potato Pancake Lettuce Wraps. Free. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.
Lebanon Homecoming Dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., Boulder Falls Center, 605 Mullins Drive. Homecoming benefit dinner to raise funds for Family Tree, a community based, child abuse prevention nonprofit organization providing early intervention services to Linn County families. Cost: $50. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2MhHYc0
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Shaun of the Dead” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A directionless Londoner and his best friend become caught in an apocalyptic zombie uprising in director Edgar Wright’s 2004 cult classic with Simon Pegg. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
Hollywood in the 60s: A Conversation with Distinguished Professor of Film Studies Jon Lewis, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, C&E Room, 975 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Part of the College of Liberal of Arts’ series, “The 60s: The Decade that Changed America,” Lewis, author of over a dozen books on film studies, will speak about Hollywood in the 60s. Free. Information: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/60s-decade-changed-america.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road SE, Albany. No-cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Robert Meade, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Leisure Tones, blues, 6 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Paint It Like You Mean It: Conveying Your Personal Vision workshop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Art Center, 255 Main St. Artist Beth Verheyden will share over three days her studies on which types of design elements express different emotions and teach participants how to visually communicate their vision. Workshop limited to 20 students over 18; minimum one year watercolor experience. Cost: $160. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4416.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lunchbox Artist Talk: Emily Steele, noon, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twelve-piece collection of glass and steel sculptures not seen by the public in 30 years. Exhibit includes photos, sketches and memorabilia from which she drew inspiration, documenting a lifetime in the arts. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-steele-collection-emily-steele/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
CrafterNoon: Marbled Pumpkins, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Participants 9 to 14 years of age, to experiment with mini pumpkin marbling, creating a one-of-a-kind kaleidoscope colored pumpkin. Space and supplies are limited, registration required. Free, does not require a library card to attend. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Pumpkin Painting, 6 to 7 p.m., Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Paint a pumpkin to match the season. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/upcoming%20events.htm.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
ARTscend Marys Peak Reading, 7 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. An evening of selected prose, poetry and creative field guide entries inspired by the highest peak in the Oregon Coast Range. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31mylNo
Masterclass: Baritone Andre Chiang, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Hall Room 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Baritone Andre Chiang will present a voice master class. Free; no tickets required. Space is limited. Information: http://bit.ly/33xzFys
Meet the Author: Chandra LeGue, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. LeGue, Oregon Wild’s Western Oregon field coordinator, will discuss her new book, “Oregon’s Ancient Forests: A Hiking Guide,” and share photos. Book signing and Q&A will follow. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
History Sips at Deluxe Brewing, 7 to 8 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, 635 Water Ave. NE, Albany. Presenter Oscar Hult of The Natty Dresser will discuss the history of embalming. Free; donations are appreciated. Information: https://www.armuseum.com/events/2019/10/24/history-sips-at-deluxe-brewing.
Alan Reid and Rob van Sante in Concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A member of Scotland’s folk group Battlefield Band, Alan Reid’s keyboard work cemented the band’s reputation. Reid and van Sante have released five critically acclaimed albums and toured worldwide. Admission: $20 reserved; $15 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2BfXcrF
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Davis Family Farms Hayrides and Pumpkin Patch, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends; 3 to 6 p.m., weekdays, through Oct. 30, David Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, pumpkin painting, cider and doughnuts. Admission $4. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1142/davis-family-farm-hayrides-and-pumpkin-patch#eventdetail.
Haunted Maze, Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch and Hayrides, Corn Maze: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 1-31; Haunted Maze: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-31, Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue, Highway 20, Corvallis. Pumpkin patch open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; Hayrides on weekends, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: Corn Maze: $5; Haunted Maze: $12 Friday and Saturday; $10 Sunday. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1056/corn-maze-haunted-maze#eventdetail.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“My Secret Double” International Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Oct. 30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibition based on the themes of depression, addiction and suicide. Juried artwork from the Pacitic Northwest and the Baltics. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/my-secret-double-international-exhibition.
Philomath Open Studios Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 9. Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Group exhibition in conjunction with the annual Philomath Open Studios Tour. Exhibit features local Philomath area artists and their guests. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Artwork by Emily Steele, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 2, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twelve-piece collection of glass and steel sculptures not seen by the public in 30 years. Exhibit includes photos, sketches and memorabilia from which Steele drew inspiration. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-steele-collection-emily-steele/.
New Exhibition: “Coalesce” by Anne Magratten, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Dec. 10, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. New works by Anne Magratten, a new wave of hippie aesthetics, the West Coast climate and summer’s abundant vegetation. View the show through a series of handmade kaleidoscopes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2n5MvUN
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 11, 2020, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Exhibit: Seeing is Disbelieving: Lucy Copper and Granite Calimpong, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 7-30, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Oregon State University, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artists and recent graduates of the master of fine arts program at the University of Washington, Copper and Calimpong display works meant to question the visual perceptions of reality. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2mQ2giX
Exhibit: Gallery Calapooia, featuring Pat Spark and Susan Bourdet, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Oct. 26, 222 First Ave. W., Albany. Fiber artist Spark and watercolorist Bourdet are the featured artists for October, along with Albany resident photographer Bill Origer, a world traveler depicting landscapes, wildlife and plant images. Free. Information 541-971-5701 or visit www.gallerycalapooia.com.
Art Exhibit: Muxe: A Poem that Never Dies, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 14 through Nov. 4, Monday through Friday, Oregon State University School of Language, Culture and Society, 236 Waldo Hall, 121 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Installation of photographs by Dick Keis of Muxe, two-spirit/trans/nonbinary, Zapotec people. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2810292102315764/?event_time_id=2810292135649094.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
A Change of Art, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday through Nov. 1, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Bring pieces of preowned art to the Art Center, framed or unframed paintings or prints, and see if it sells. A limit of three pieces per person; if piece sells, bring in more. Free. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4432.
Faithful Friends Animal Clinic Annual Art Show and Contest, Nov. 1 entry deadline, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, Faithful Friends Animal Clinic, 185 N. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Artists of all ages are invited to submit pet-themed artwork for the exam rooms of the clinic. Prizes will be awarded to the top category winners which include photography, mixed media and youth 15 and under. Art will be displayed in the lobby until Dec. 1. Information: 541-451-1319 or visit http://bit.ly/2nw9Rnf
City of Jefferson, call for donation, display and to sell art pieces. Deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. Oct. 11, Jefferson City Hall 150 N. Second St. Call for donation, display and to sell art pieces. Art selected, will be displayed at one of two public locations in the city from Nov. 4 to Dec. 31. Open reception will be on Monday, Nov. 4, 4 to 6 p.m. in Jefferson City Hall. All media are welcome, all age groups are invited, size and weight limitations may apply. Information: jeffersonrecorder@peak.org or call Sarah Cook, 541-327-2768 ext. 304.
Change of Art Sale, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, throughout October, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Over 40 preowned paintings and prints are available for purchase at the month-long “Change of Art” sale. An opportunity to sell or donate any gently used or newly created art. Reception for show and sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 5 to 7 p.m. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4432.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.