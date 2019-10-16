Thursday: 'Hidden Rivers'

• Film: Tennessee dace spawn in a tributary of the Hiwasee River in this scene from the documentary "Hidden Rivers." The film, produced by the Corvallis organization Freshwaters Illustrated, gets a benefit screening Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. A question-and-answer session with the film's creators follows the showing. Event benefits the work of Corvallis-based Freshwaters Illustrated. Admission: $12 advance adults; $8 children under 12 advance; $15 adult at the door; $10 children under 12 at the door. Information/tickets: https://squ.re/2IBiELH