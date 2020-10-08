The E arts and entertainment calendar for Oct. 1 to 8

THURSDAY
Venues
The Barn at Hickory Station - Ben Hannan, 6:30 p.m.
Online Events
The Assistance League of Corvallis' The Galleria, starting 9 a.m. and running through Oct. 15, www.corvallis-assistance-league-galleria.com. Craft and food item sale. Pick-up, Oct. 20 through 22 at the Assistance League house, 547 NW Ninth St. Proceeds will go toward Operation School Bell for new clothing for children and hygiene help products for families in need.
Gala 8x8 Gallery Preview and Artist Reception, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by The Arts Center online. Preview more than 100 8x8 artworks by Corvallis-area artists, in support of The Arts Center. Preview is free and includes registration for the Art for the Heart Virtual Gala on Oct. 10 and pre-gala prices. Registration: https://theartscenter.net/art-for-the-heart-benefit/.
Author Review: Lee van der Voo “As the World Burns,” 7 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Books & Music on Zoom. van der Voo, an award-winning investigative and environmental journalist, follows the still-evolving legal case of Juliana v. United States. In “As the World Burns,” van der Voo tells the plaintiffs’ stories, all against the backdrop of the current climate-related crises and the mass protests happening around the world. Registration: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Main and Grant streets. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to preorder, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new market, a quaint evening event to help small farms provide healthful food to local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
"Artist Reception: Art About Agriculture Competition and Exhibit: Tension/Harmony," 4 to 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit considers the agricultural future, exploring the relationship between the conservation of natural resources and agricultural production. Artist reception and in-person viewing is by reservation only. Information: https://bit.ly/35qJqTu.
Movies at the Whiteside: “Watchmen,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In 1985, former superheroes still exist and the murder of a colleague sends active vigilante Rorschach into an investigation uncovering something that could completely change the course of history as we know it. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State and Oregon Health Association guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; therefore masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2ZpGaUt.
FRIDAY
Venues
Midway Farms — Full Moon Fusion Dance, 6 p.m., $15. RSVP: 541-740-6141.
The Barn at Hickory Station — Jesse Meade, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m.
Online Events
International Local Music Exchange, 10 a.m., kbvr.com/listen (also on radio station KBVR 88.7 FM). The station will air program produced by students around the world; other stations around the world will do the same.
"First Friday Virtual Craft and Chat: Zines and Zentangles," 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home, hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations will be conducted by library staff or a guest. Registration: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD.
Bray Health Leadership Lecture: "Racism Is a Public Health Crisis: Now That We See, What Do We Do?," 1 p.m., hosted by the Oregon State University College of Public Health and Human Sciences on Zoom. Lecturer Camara Phyllis Jones, family physician and epidemiologist, recognizes that racism saps the strength of whole societies through the waste of human resources. Jones seeks to mobilize and engage all Americans in a National Campaign Against Racism. Registration: https://bit.ly/2ECta6O.
Gallery Calapooia First Friday Virtual Reception, 6 to 7 p.m., on Facebook. Featuring the work of fiber artist Pat Spark and painter Susan Bourdet, along with 19 additional mid-valley artists. Information/reception: https://bit.ly/2S0S0QE.
Virtual Poetics Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., hosted by Poetics Corvallis at GETVOLK.com. Join the force of poetry as it flows digitally every first Friday during the pandemic. The performer gets center stage on the screen, with a screen place for the next reader(s) waiting on deck, along with a running chat for virtual appreciation. Information: https://bit.ly/3i3OsYD.
Virtual Star Party, 7:30 to 10:15 p.m., hosted by Corvallis Community Center on Zoom. The Heart of the Valley Astronomers Club will remotely control a telescope in New Mexico. The telescope can take pictures of galaxies, nebulae, star clusters and comets in real time. Star party begins with a brief presentation on what a virtual star party is all about and then the imaging will begin. Emails with class links are sent prior to the event. Registration: https://bit.ly/3hPLK8R.
Ongoing Events
POSTPONED: Albany Tailgate Tunes: Petty Fever: Tom Petty tribute, Timber-Linn Park, Albany. Information: https://bit.ly/3mFhS2V.
Trick-or-Treat Cruise-Thru registration, Oct. 1 to 26, Albany Parks and Recreation. Halloween Trick-or-Treat Cruise-Thru registration for Oct. 31 at Bryant Park. Dress up in costumes and trick or treat from the safety of the car. Enjoy handed out candy and goodies, along with spooktakular decorations. Registration required by 5 p.m., Oct. 26, at www.cityofalbany.net/parks/events or call 541-917-7777.
SATURDAY
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. — The Teccas, classic country, rock, originals, 7 p.m.
Cascade BBQ — Karaoke, all ages, 6:30 p.m. Reservations: 541-829-2009.
Online Events
Whiteside Theatre presents: "Eat the Rich Burlesque," 8 to 11 p.m., hosted by the Whiteside Theatre online. A food edition show, featuring local burlesque dancers, drag performers and other performing artists. Tips are encouraged so the performers don’t have to eat the rich. Contains adult content, 18 and over recommended. Suggested donation: $10. Tickets: https://bit.ly/3kJ9zRC.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
Harvest Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave., Sweet Home. Free children's games and pumpkin-painting and pie-baking contest, with no entry fee. COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered. Maximum attendees 250 at a time; face masks, coverings or shields are required. Information: https://bit.ly/3i3gSCa.
"POSTponed: 2021 Philomath Open Studios Tour Preview," exhibition through Nov. 7, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St. The museum hosts an exhibition of recent works of local artists who will participate in the 2021 Philomath Open Studio Tour. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 tour has been canceled. Exhibition preview can be viewed 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or email info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
SUNDAY
Venues
The Barn at Hickory Station — Jake Nacrelli, story-telling country, 4 p.m.
Online Events
"Sunday Showcase of New Plays," hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. This Sunday Showcase will be “Howard vs. Love” by Abrianna Feinauer. Content: appropriate audiences. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
"Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival," hosted and created by Corvallis-OSU Piano International online. Virtual piano festival featuring artists in a World Pianist Series, the Beethoven Project, Live & Local and Catch a Rising Star. Recorded recitals with a new presentation added every few weeks. Information: https://corvallispiano.org/.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. Cost: first class free; $5 per person donation per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required; children welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
Online Events
Author Review: Trisha Pritikin “The Hanford Plaintiffs,” 7 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Books & Music on Zoom. Pritikin author shares the stories of 24 people who joined the litigation that sought recognition of, and recompense for, grievous injury knowingly caused by the Hanford Site’s decades of radiation exposure, drawing a damning picture of the failure of the U.S. Congress and the Judiciary to defend the American public, and to adequately redress a catastrophic wrong. Registration: https://bit.ly/3hk2mpc.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “Myth of a Colorblind France: To Be Black in Paris," playing through Oct. 8, hosted by Darkside Cinema and Das Filmfest online. A new documentary investigating the ways that racism has plagued not only Blacks fleeing the United States, but Africans and people of color in France today. The film explores the lives and careers of renowned African Americans who emigrated to Paris, including Josephine Baker, James Baldwin and Richard Wright among others. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
Art Exhibit: “The Colors of Jazz” by Molly Larson Cook, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Paintings on display by Molly Larson Cook. Show runs Oct. 5 through Nov. 1. Information: 541-754-0181
TUESDAY
Online Events
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday online. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining Zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
Virtual lecture: "Eat-Live Eat-Die: Carcinogens and Anti-Carcinogens in Food," 5 p.m., hosted by the Oregon State University Foundation and Office of the Provost on Zoom. Distinguished Professor David Williams, Linus Pauling Institute Helen P. Rumbel Professor for Cancer Prevention in the College of Agricultural Sciences and an internationally recognized expert in the field of toxicology, will present his research on diet and health. Registration: https://bit.ly/2FZKdjy.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “"The A to Z of the Notorious RBG," playing through Oct. 8, hosted by Darkside Cinema online. “RBG” is an intimate portrait of an unlikely rockstar: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, exploring the ways her early legal battles changed the world for women, showcasing the unique personal journey of her rise to the nation's highest court. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles and kimchi. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
WEDNESDAY
Venues
Cascade BBQ — Trivia Night, all ages, 7 p.m. Reservations: 541-829-2009.
Online Events
Distinguished Professor Lecture: Distinguished Professor Lecture by Yuji Hiratsuka: "Art of Printmaking: Process and Content," 5 p.m., hosted by the Oregon State University Foundation on Zoom. College of Liberal arts teacher Hiratsuka is a nationally and internationally known artist and printmaker. Renowned for his unique style and technique, Hiratsuka aims to ignite creativity in this webcast about the art of printmaking. Registration: https://bit.ly/363kRMI.
A Conversation with Author Terry Virts: “How to Astronaut: An Insider’s Guide to Leaving Planet Earth," 7 p.m., hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and Grass Roots Books & Music on GoToWebinar. Colonel Virts will discuss his book with Kyle Niemeyer, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Oregon State University. Registration: https://bit.ly/3mRXX0G.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: “Thirteen Ghosts” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A widower, along with his daughter, son and others, becomes trapped in a house with vengeful spirits. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State and Oregon Health Association guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; therefore masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2ZpGaUt.
THURSDAY
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Main and Grant streets. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey and baked goods. New online ordering platform offering the ability to preorder, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., corner of North Main Street and Park Avenue and North Main Street. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new, quaint evening event, which aims to help small farms provide healthful food to local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
