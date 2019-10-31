Friday: Gallery Calapooia

• Opening: Colored pencil artist Rachael Oehler and wood-turner J.J. Jones are the featured artists through Nov. 22 at Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W. in downtown Albany. A reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, will feature their work along with 19 other mid-valley artists. Musical duo Rose and Thistle will be on hand to provide music. A former teacher, YMCA director, and realtor, Jones has been turning wood since 1985. He has three wood lathes and makes a range of items from small vases and pens to larger vessels, platters and pieces up to 5 feet in length. Oehler’s award-winning colored pencil artwork is largely born of the rolling hills, friendly faces and natural beauty of the Willamette Valley, as well as from her travels. (Her work "My Grandmother, the Butterfly Whisperer" is pictured.) The gallery is the cooperative effort of 21 member artists and is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 541-971-5701 or see the gallery’s website, www.gallerycalapooia.com