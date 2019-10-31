Friday: Vistas & Vineyards
• Exhibit: It's the 30th anniversary of the Vistas & Vineyards artists' group, and its members are celebrating 30 years of painting outdoors in the Willamette Valley. An opening reception for the show is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Giustina Gallery in the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. The reception is free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/vistas-vineyards-30th-anniversary-show.
Tuesday: 'A Love Supreme'
• Lecture: The November edition of the Oregon State University Album Club will feature the John Coltrane jazz classic "A Love Supreme." Bob Santelli, OSU's director of popular music, will be on hand from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in OSU's Community Hall, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Room 303, to play the album and discuss it. The event is free. Information: http://bit.ly/2BQNyvY
Wednesday: 'Bill and Ted'
• Movie: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter zoom back in time to corral historical heavyweights for a class project in 1989's "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure." The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, is screening the comedy at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Admission: $7 general; $6 seniors, students with ID; children under 12. Word is a sequel is on the way. Information: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
THURSDAY
VENUES
American Dream Pizza — Crowbar Halloween Party, costume party, free giveaways, 4:30 p.m. 21+
American Legion Post 10 — Haunting Good Time for the family, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
American Legion Santiam Post 51 — Halloween costume party, noon
Bombs Away Cafe — Hazzadus Bass Halloween & costume party, 10 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Maiah Wynne, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Phase IV + Kill the Poor, 10 p.m. $7.
Downtown Dog — Halloween party with the Crazed Weasels, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Costume Contest and Trivia, 6 p.m. 21+
Interzone Cafe — Halloween Cover Show: Flexing + Sadgasm + The Shifts + The Macks + Shaene, 7 p.m., Free
Peacock Bar & Grill — Halloweekend Party Thursday, costume contest, prizes, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
American Legion Haunted House, noon to 9 p.m., Amerian Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Ghosts, skeletons and zombies. Free. Information: 541-401-0675 or email norman-simms@hotmail.com.
BOO Ball Halloween Party, 2 to 4 p.m., Regency Park Place, 2595 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Trick or treating, costume contest and ghoulish treats; suitable for the kids. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36hnWGm
Trunk or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., Downtown Philomath. Costumes and treats. Free. Information: https://www.philomathchamber.org/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Kids Halloween Party, 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Fun, games and Halloween festivities for young children accompanied by an adult after downtown trick-or-treating. Costumes are encouraged. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2WnIg4m
Kids Rock Painting Night, 4 p.m., Neukomm Rock & Gem Gallery, 2259 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Halloween rock painting fun for kids, beverages and snacks. Costumes encouraged. Free for kids; $3 parent participation. Information: http://bit.ly/2MCIIII
Haunted Courtyard and Trick or Treat Party, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Oaks at Lebanon, 621 W. Oak St. Cake walk, doughnuts and apple cider; residents hand out candy to those dressed in costumes. Winnie and Sarah Sanderson will be the guides through the Haunted Courtyard. Free, all ages welcome. Information: https://bit.ly/34hh9uB.
Trunk or Treat, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Downtown city of Monroe and community. Come to the designated locations of City Hall, VFW/Legion Hall, Long Timber Brewery, Benny’s Pizza and the Monroe Library to trick or treat, or bring a decorated car, load it with candy and park it downtown and help hand out treats. All are welcome. Information: call Tracy, 541-847-5175 or visit https://bit.ly/36iPxHb.
Trick or Treat at Heritage Mall, 5 to 6 p.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2PBzX3s
Trick or Treat Street, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Sweet Home Boys & Girls Club, 890 18th Ave. Carnival and chili; trick or treating in the parking lot with hot chocolate. Information: http://bit.ly/322Zo0N
Halloween at the Carousel, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W, Albany. Halloween family fun night with crafts, games, refreshments and candy, including two ride tokens. Admission: $5. Information: https://bit.ly/2NDIwsj.
Halloween Double Feature: Horror Hotel aka The City of the Dead (1960), 6 p.m., and Carnival of Souls (1962), 8 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Vintage newsreels, cartoons, commercials, terrifying instructional films and live music will accompany the Halloween features. Admission: $10; $6 if in a costume. Information: darksidecinema.com
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Trick-or-Treat Haunted House Hygiene Drive, 7 to 10 p.m., 797 Fairmont Drive NE, Albany and 3849 Oakmont Loop NE, Albany. Hygiene drive for Family Tree Relief Nursery. All hygiene items needed, drop-off bins will be located in front of both houses. Haunted house and candy for the kids. Information: http://bit.ly/33X0jAS
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
In Concert: That Coyote with Cambrian Explosion and the Radium Dial, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Local group That Coyote will be headlining a night of music with Cambrian Explosion and The Radium. Tickets: $7 advance; $10 at the door. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/333xH9o.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Electric Beaver, 10 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Ace Stardust and Skeleton Boy, 7 p.m.
Corvallis Elks 1413 — Baldilockes ElKaraoke , 7 p.m.
Downtown Waffle — MusicgoRound Dinner Show Benefit Concert, 7 p.m.,
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Fridays, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Pete Kozak, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Meet’n Place Tavern, Philomath — Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m.
Merlin’s Bar & Grill — Halloween Party with Shatterproof, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Art Adventures: Dia de los Muertos Bilingual Celebration, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison, Corvallis. All day Spanish/English bilingual celebration of community, culture and art with stories, mask creations, papel picado and tasty treats. Participants, ages 7 to 12 are invited to create ofrendas and learn about traditions honoring ancestors and cultural heritage. Cost: $100 per student; scholarship available. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2Pum879
Mennonite Village Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Mennonite Village Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany. Holiday craft bazaar with booths featuring handmade greeting cards, crochet and knit items, scarves, stuffing stuffers and Christmas decor. Food available for purchase. Free, all are welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2Nm0lvC
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Shop for a variety of gently used books, CDs and DVDs. Three-day sale in the meeting room of the main Albany Library. Information: 541-917-7580.
Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The River Center, 3000 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Local crafters offer unique crafts and other gift items. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2qTIGUt
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts & Coffee: Alcohol Inks, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Explore water colors, pastels, adult coloring, zentangle and other crafts, or bring in your own project. November features alcohol inks; supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Chintimini Brass Quintet. Information: 541-737-4061.
First Friday Pop-Up Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. SE. Local artists Larry and Linda Bardell are featured, along with Linda D. Ellsworth in the museum’s Community Room. Free. Information: https://www.armuseum.com/events.
First Friday Harvest Party at the Carousel, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Harvest games, $2 rides and, while supplies last, free books courtesy of Altrusa. Information: http://bit.ly/34beqTq
First Friday Family Fun, 5:30 p.m., The Living Rock Studios, 911 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Studio open until 8;30 p.m. with activities for the family. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2BVCuxu
Parents’ Night Out, 6 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Fun and games in the game room with ages 3 to 6, with a dip in the pool for ages 7 to 12. Registration required. Cost: $18 single; $15 each multiple; $20 day of event. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2opO4xI
Artist Reception: Rachael Oehler and J.J. Jones, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Featuring the works of Oehler and Jones for first Friday. Food and beverages provided; music by Rose & Thistle. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/34i6yPV
Library Takeover for Adults, 6:15 to 8:15 p.m., Main meeting room, Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Adults ages 18 and older can play Nerf and video games or try a new craft. Light refreshments provided, no registration required. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/34dE4Hc.
Opening Reception: Vistas & Vineyards 30th Anniversary Show, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Vistas and Vineyards celebrates 30 years of painting outdoors in the Willamette Valley. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2WqRWeu.
Corvallis Ukulele Cabaret and Sing-along, 7 to 9 p.m., First Alternative Coop Meeting Room, 1007 SE Third St. First Friday of every month except July. Open mic jam and singalong for all ages, instruments and skill levels. Music and some ukes provided. Free. Information: CorvUkeCab@gmail.com or call 541-602-5537.
Corvallis Poetics: Unwavering Poetry Open Mic featuring Gina Williams & Brad Garber, 7:30 p.m., Interzone Cafe, 1563 NW Monroe Ave. Portland poets Garber and Gina Williams, Pushcart Prize nominees, will be the featured guest poets. Open mic sign-ups at 7;15 p.m. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2q18UEa
Matt the Electrician at the Whiteside, 7:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Corvallis musician Matt Sever, also known as the Electrician, is home for an evening of music. Tickets: $20 presale; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2WtRxrU.
“Next to Normal,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 opening night and Thursdays. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
Chamber Music Corvallis presents: Ensemble Lucidarium, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Lucidarium specializes in bringing back to life little-known music from the Renaissance and Middle Ages. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: http://www.chambermusiccorvallis.org/tickets.html.
“Tuna Does Vegas,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Lance Duddlesten from the script by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, this fourth entry in the “Greater Tuna” series reunites the lovable and eccentric characters for a romp in Sin City. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors, veterans, anyone under 18 and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2Jvn7jF.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 Fifth St. SE, Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Friday Swing Dance, 7:45 p.m., Women’s Building, OSU, 331 NW 26th St., Corvallis. Evening begins with an hour- long introduction to swing dance, taught by Bailey Keefe and Matthew Presson, followed by two hours of social dancing led by DJs Tiana Tom and Kylie Pine. All ages, individuals and partners welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/3487PZU
SATURDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Hip Hop Saturdays, 10 p.m. 21+ only.
Bombs Away Cafe — Illusion Vol. 4, hip hop & EDM, 9 p.m., $5
Calapooia Brewing Co. — The Deep Woods Band, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin for Tips: Louis and the Geezer, 8 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Johnathan Sterling, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Bill Pfender & Company, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7 p.m.
Sinister Distilling — Chili Cook-Off, 3 p.m.
Squirrels — Dia de los Muertos and Halloween with DTW, 9 p.m.,
MORE
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Holiday Hearts Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 930 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. Local artisan holiday craft fair with soup and cornbread luncheon served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds go to mid-valley human service agencies. Information: http://bit.ly/2JwCb0c.
Philomath Frolic Annual Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St. Craft and food vendors with holiday gifts including jewelry, clothing, art and more. Free. Information: https://www.philomathfrolic.org/holiday-craft-fair.html.
Wes Knodel Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Family-friendly gun and knife show. Admission: $7; 12 and under free with an adult. Information: https://www.wesknodelgunshows.com/albany.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
DevOps BootCamp 2019, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kelley Engineering Center, OSU, 110 SW Park Terrace, Corvallis. annual single-day event designated to reach participants DevOps, a program development process which includes building, testing, and releasing software. Free and open to the public; lunch provided. Information/registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/devops-bootcamp-fall-2019-tickets-76310401465.
Mennonite Village Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Mennonite Village Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany. Holiday craft bazaar with booths featuring handmade greeting cards, crochet and knit items, scarves, stuffing stuffers and Christmas decor. Food available for purchase. Free, all are welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2Nm0lvC.
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Shop for a variety of gently used books, CDs and DVDs. Three day sale in the meeting room of the main Albany Library. Information: 541-917-7580.
Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The River Center, 3000 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Local crafters offer unique crafts and other gift items. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2qTIGUt.
Spin Yarn on Drop Spindle Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., Ewethful Fiber Farm & Mill, 891 W. First St., Halsey. Introduction class on spinning fiber into yarn, no prior experience needed. All supplies provided. Cost: $45. Registration required. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2MYVVvG.
NaNoWriMo Writing Sessions, 2 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Writers can work on their novel bring your pen, paper or laptop and work on your novel surrounded by other local writers with library resources all within reach. Beverages and snacks provided. A NaNoWriMo-themed prize will be raffled off at each session. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/32ZxIeq.
The Secret Language of Dogs, 2 to 4 p.m., Sniffany’s Pet Boutique, 222 First Ave. W., Albany. Holistic Dog Behavior Coach Roman Gottfried CPDT will share knowledge pertaining to dog body language, how to communicate with dogs so they understand and the myth of the alpha theory. Free. Information/RSVP: 541-248-3722.
Author Event: Craft Beer Country by Kirk Richardson, 2 to 5 p.m., North Albany IGA, 621 Hickory St. NW. Author Kirk Richardson will sign his new book “ Craft Beer Country: In Search of the Best Breweries from the South Pacific to the Pacific Coast.” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Np6kzN
International Games Day Celebration, 2 to 5 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A variety of board, card and video games for all ages will be available to play for free. Information: https://bit.ly/2C2C4oZ.
International Games Day, 2 to 8 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 5 eckers in celebration of International Games Week. Participants are welcome to bring board games to play. All ages welcome. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2MYQSLH.
Corvallis-OSU Piano International: Masterclass with Conrad Tao, 3 p.m., Community Hall 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Oregon State University, Corvallis. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2qYze2i.
Casino Royale for CASA of Linn County, 5 to 10 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1215 Hill St. SE, Albany. Silent and live auctions, dessert dash, gambling, wine wall, flip book station and raffle to benefit CASA of Linn County. Admission: $50. Information/tickets: http://www.linncasa.org/purchase-ticket/.
Off the Wheel Friends Night: Pie Plate Creations, 6:30 p.m., Calapooia Clay Pottery Studio, 1533 Seventh Ave. SE, Albany. Create a pie plate by hand. No previous experience necessary. Cost: $35 per person; or $65 for couple. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/31TWAmh
West Coast Swing Weekend Dance, 7 p.m., Women’s Building, OSU, 331 NW 26th St., Corvallis. Weekend dance with beginner and intermediate lessons from 7 to 8 p.m., with social dancing following until midnight. Lessons and dancing included in cost; if you bring your own beginner, both get in free. All are welcome. Cost: $5 students; $7 community. Information: http://bit.ly/2BRYWYo.
Corvallis Community Variety Show, 7 to 11 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. Citywide variety show featuring a number of art collectives and artists, including Haus of Dharma, Starena Sparktacular, Karmic Flufff, Schatzie Babe A’licious, Pacific Tap Dance Company, Kurtis Copenhegan Band, Majestic Aerial Arts, Mount Caz, Ultra Violet’s Dimension, BBTV, Riptides to the Sky, Corvallis Experiments in Noise, CEI ArtWorks and DJ Nails. Admission: $7 advance; $10 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2osm3pi.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
“Next to Normal,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 opening night and Thursdays. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
“Tuna Does Vegas,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Lance Duddlesten from the script by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, this fourth entry in the “Greater Tuna” series reunites the lovable and eccentric characters for a romp in Sin City. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors, veterans, anyone under 18 and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2JCrpWi.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring: Treehouse with Noah Grunzweig and Shell Stowell, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Hauntcert featuring Robotaki, 9 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Concert with OSU’s top student DJs as well as an unnamed headliner. Admission: $5 public; free for students with ID.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Wes Knodel Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Family-friendly, gun and knife show. Admission: $7; 12 and under free with an adult. Information: https://www.wesknodelgunshows.com/albany.
Philomath Frolic Annual Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St. Craft and food vendors with unique holiday gifts including jewelry, clothing, art and more. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2Wp0h2q.
Friends of the Library Book Sale, noon to 2 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Shop for a variety of gently-used books, CDs and DVDs. Three-day sale in the meeting room of the main Albany Library. Information: 541-917-7580.
Fill Your Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. A one-day farmers’ market offering bulk quantities of beans, grains, storage crops and preserves. Preordering encouraged for best availability; required for orders of 100 pounds or more. Information: https://www.tenriversmarketplace.com
“Next to Normal,” 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 opening night and Thursdays. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
“Tuna Does Vegas,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Lance Duddlesten from the script by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, this fourth entry in the “Greater Tuna” series reunites the lovable and eccentric characters for a romp in Sin City. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors, veterans, anyone under 18 and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2WtMzeC.
Corvallis-OSU Piano International Steinway Piano Series: Conrad Tao, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 9875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Ppianist and composer Tao will perform Lang, Bach, Carter, Wolfe, Rachmaninoff, Eckardt and Schumann. Cost: $25 advance; $28 door; college students with ID and youth 8-18, free. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/321VhBX.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lessons with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Family friendly. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. A cappella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
James Gang Pizza — Painted Pallet ceramic paint night, 5:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. First Monday through June, story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
Historic Whiteside Theatre tours, noon to 1 p.m. first Mondays of odd-numbered months, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Conducted by the Whiteside Theatre Foundation. All tours start promptly, on time. To schedule a private tour for groups of 20 or more people, contact the Whiteside Theatre Foundation at info@whitesidetheatre.org. Admission: $5 general, free for Whiteside Theatre Foundation members. Emailing is recommended to verify tour availability. Reservations/information: whitesidetheatre.org.
Science Lab with Patrick, 3:30 p.m., the Toy Factory, 442 SW Second St., Corvallis. Join Patrick for a science experiment. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/34c3Jjr.
Opening Reception: Jefferson Art, 4-6 p.m., Jefferson City Hall, 150 N. Second St. Opening reception for local artists on display in City Hall through Dec. 31. All forms of media and all ages represented. Information: jeffersonrecorder@peak.org or call 541-327-2768 ext. 304.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4 through Jan. 27, 2020, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda will lead class practice. Stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Free. Registration not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Tween Night: DIY Pet Toys, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Teens ages nine to 13 are invited to create handmade pet toys for our own furry friends or as a donation to SafeHaven. Free. Information: https://library.cityofalbany.net/tween-movie-night/.
Science Pub: Exploring Earth’s Legacy and Climate Change by Martin Fisk, 6 to 8 p.m, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Fisk, a professor emeritus at OSU, will explore the potential number of exocivilizations who might detect us and the relationship between technological longevity and alien contact. Registration is required and can be done online at https://beav.es/Z6R or contact University Events at 541-737-4717. Free. Information: omsi.edu/sciencepubcorvallis.
Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company winter open auditions: The Importance of Being Earnest and Strange Snow, 6 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for Oscar Wilde’s English classic comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest,” directed by Richard Wagner; and auditions for dramatic comedy “Strange Snow,” directed by Don Taco. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Open Auditions: Terry Pratchett’s “Guards! Guards!,” 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for “Guards! Guards!,” directed by John Carone, Nov. 4 and 5, with callbacks Nov. 6. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting featuring Craig Einhorn, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Featuring Einhorn, a local classical guitarist. Free; the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Adventures in Art, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Children ages five to 11 are invited to a hands-on art program. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2WrOVuE.
Makers Club, 4 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate. Explore STEAM concepts, design a 3D model for printing, experience virtual reality, pilot a robot or build a circuit. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Jz0Hhi.
Film Screening: The Doctrine of Discovery: Unmasking the Domination Code, 5 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, OSU, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Screening of the film “The Doctrine of Discovery: Unmasking the Domination Code” followed by discussion with presenter Shawna Bluestar Newcomb. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2BWi2wq.
Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company Winter Open Auditions: The Importance of Being Earnest and The Tin Woman, 6 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for Oscar Wilde’s English classic comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest”, directed by Richard Wagner; and auditions for dramatic comedy “The Tin Woman”, directed by Danita Hamel. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: The Amazing Transparent Man (1960), 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. A crazed scientist invents an invisibility formula, which he plans to use to create an army of invisible zombies. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with the feature showing beginning at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
OSU Album Club: John Coltrane, “A Love Supreme,” 7 to 9 p.m., Community Hall, Room 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Oregon State University, Corvallis. Hosted by Bob Santelli, OSU director of popular music. Liisten to and discuss Coltrane’s landmark album “A Love Supreme.” Free. Open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/2BQNyvY.
Open Auditions: Terry Pratchett’s “Guards! Guards!” 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by John Carone, open auditions for Guards! Guards! by Terry Pratchett, Nov. 4 and 5, with callbacks Nov. 6. A tale which entertains while giving insight to how to run a city where there be dragons. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday through Dec. 10, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett. Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Cards Against Humanity, 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8 p.m.
Growlers Cafe — Open Music Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 1:$20; 2:$35; $15 three or more each, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Teen Crafts: Making Bath Bombs, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Teens ages 11 to 16 are invited to make and take home a custom-made bath bomb. Materials provided, but space is limited. Registration required. Free. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Kids Craft Day, 4 to 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Kids are invited to a craft day at the library. Free. Information: https://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Money Matters for Working Artists, 5:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. CPA Alyce Chapman will discuss the business of art and its tax effects. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Information: http://bit.ly/2JBnVnc.
Albany Vegan Food Club: Navigating the Holidays, 6 p.m., Fellowship Hall of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3085 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. The discussion topic for the month of November will be about “Navigating the Holidays.” Bring a plant-based or vegan dish with no meat, dairy or eggs, to share, copies of your recipe, a place setting and a beverage. Precut veggies, fruit or chips are acceptable if preparing a dish is not an option. Information: Tom at reefman64@comcast.net.
Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company Winter Open Auditions: The Tin Woman and Strange Snow, 6 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for dramatic comedy “The Tin Woman,”, directed by Danita Hamel; and auditions for dramatic comedy “Strange Snow,” directed by Don Taco. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Anarres Project: Native Americans in Sci-Fi, 6 p.m., Milam Hall 301, OSU, 2520 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Discussion of representations of Native Americans in science fiction and the way indigenous people have been portrayed in major sci-fi franchises, followed by the short film, “The 6th World,” depicting the salvation of humanity on Mars by a Navajo/Dine scientist. Pizza provided, space is limited. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36iTT12.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Majestic Playwright’s Lab, meets first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
Champinefu Lecture Series: The Kalapuya Mounds, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tia Cody, archaeologist for the Bonneville Power Administration, will share her findings working with the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde and using technology to study the remaining Kalapuya Mounds in the region. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36feu6s
“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Two dudes go back in time to fetch Napoleon, Socrates and other heavyweights for a presentation in history class. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in the 1989 comedy; another sequel apparently is in the works. Admission: $7 general; $6 seniors, students with ID; children under 12. Information: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Nobuntu with OSU’s Bella Voce Women’s Choir, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, presenting a fusion of traditional Zimbabwean music, Afro jazz and gospel, with Bella Voce, Oregon State University women’s choir. Admission: $30-$35 advance; $35-$40 at the door; $10 OSU students with ID; $5 CAFA tickets. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/36jTBaa.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 NE. Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grill — James F. Wright, acoustic, 7 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Improv Show, 9:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Read for the Record Reading and Recipe Exchange, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Reading of “Thank You, Omu!” by Oge Mora celebrating Read for the Record. Recipe exchange cards can be pick-up at the library before the event to be filled out with your favorite recipe to share with others. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Teen Crafts: Bath Bombs, 3:45 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Teens ages 11 to 16 are invited to make and take home a custom-made bath bomb. Space and materials are limited. Registration required. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Downtown Unwrapped and Holiday Open House, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Albany. Beginning of the holiday season with the unveiling of merchant’s holiday windows and Holiday Open House, continuing through Nov. 10. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2BT9bLZ .
Christmas Open House, 5 to 9 p.m., Albany Antique Mall, 145 SW Second Ave. The elves will be changing the mall into a Christmas wonderland. Come to an evening of shopping, festive treats and door prizes for the first 100 guests. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/503235886906521/.
Artist Meetup, 5:30 to 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Event for artists, writers, musicians or any creative types looking for community and feedback on their work. Free and open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/2qOSq2e.
Pub Talk: Building Powerful Relationships in Business, 5:30 p.m., The Point Restaurant, 6305 Highway 20, Sweet Home. Learn how to create powerful relationships, and the impact that can be made on and through social media. Information: http://bit.ly/36kF65Z
Learn American Sign Language, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Community wide American Sign Language class Thursday evenings through December, for all ages and learning levels; beginners and experts welcome. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31Zw8b3
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
CSD Theaters presents: The Spitfire Grill, 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. A feisty parolee follows her dreams to a small town in Wisconsin and finds herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. A musical by Fred Alley, James Valcq and Lee David Zlotoff. Admission: $5 all seats opening; $12 adults; $10 seniors, $10 students 12 to 19; $6 children 4 and under. Information/tickets: https://csdtheaters.com/.
Hanneke Cassel Trio at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Fiddler Cassel is joined by Mike Block on cello and guitarist Keith Murphy, The trio fuses influences from the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton, with Ameriana grooves and a Scottish tradition. Admission: $22 reserved; $18 general. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2qWcNKZ.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
OSU Choirs Fall Sing, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Fall program featuring the OSU Meistersingers, Bella Voce and the OSU Chamber Choir. Admission: $10 advance; $15 at the door; OSU students with ID and K-12 youth admitted free. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2MZ27nm.
“Next to Normal,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 opening night and Thursdays. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
“Tuna Does Vegas,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Lance Duddlesten from the script by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, this fourth entry in the “Greater Tuna” series reunites the lovable and eccentric characters for a romp in Sin City. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors, veterans, anyone under 18 and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/32XipCS.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Davis Family Farms Hayrides and Pumpkin Patch, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends; 3 to 6 p.m., weekdays, through Oct. 30, David Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, pumpkin painting, cider and doughnuts. Admission $4. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1142/davis-family-farm-hayrides-and-pumpkin-patch#eventdetail.
Haunted Maze, Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch and Hayrides, Corn Maze: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 1-31; Haunted Maze: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-31, Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue, Highway 20, Corvallis. Pumpkin patch open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; Hayrides on weekends, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: Corn Maze: $5; Haunted Maze: $12 Friday and Saturday; $10 Sunday. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1056/corn-maze-haunted-maze#eventdetail.
Tennessee Thunder Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch and Mini Corn Maze, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, 37672 KGAL Drive, Lebanon. Admission: $5 adults; $4 children; children under 2 free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/TennesseeThunderRailroad/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 36794 Rock Hill Drive, Lebanon. Over 30 varieties of pumpkins, decorative gourds and ornamental corn for fall decorative needs. Self-serve and full-serve. Candy corn ring toss, apple launcher, agate mining, more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/PapasPumpkinPatchLebanon/.
Morningstar Grange Haunted House, 7 to 10 p.m., Oct. 31, Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Proceeds benefit area food banks and local families in need. Admission: $5 or five cans of nonperishable food. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/hauntedhouseatmorningstargrange/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Coffin Park Cemetery Haunted House, 5 to 9 p.m., Oct. 31, Coffin Park Cemetery, Mount Vernon St. SE, Albany. Haunted house and canned food drive. Admission is free, accepting canned goods for FISH of Albany. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/499357863943811.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Philomath Open Studios Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 9. Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Group exhibition in conjunction with the annual Philomath Open Studios Tour. Exhibit features local Philomath area artists and their guests. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Artwork by Emily Steele, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 2, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twelve-piece collection of glass and steel sculptures not seen by the public in 30 years. Exhibit includes photos, sketches and memorabilia from which Steele drew inspiration. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-steele-collection-emily-steele/.
Fire & Light Glass Guild Show, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Nov. 9. The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In conjunction with the Emily Steele Collection show, the Fire and Light exhibit shows the diverse interests and techniques possible in glass. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/fire-light-glass-guild-show/.
New Exhibition: “Coalesce” by Anne Magratten, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Dec. 10, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. New works by Magratten depict a new wave of hippie aesthetics, the West Coast climate and summer’s abundant vegetation. View the show through a series of handmade kaleidoscopes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2n5MvUN
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 11, 2020, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Exhibit: Muxe: A Poem that Never Dies, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Nov. 4, Oregon State University School of Language, Culture and Society, 236 Waldo Hall, 121 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Photographs by Dick Keis of Muxe, two-spirit/trans/nonbinary, Zapotec people. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/33ZY00h
Exhibit: Beyond the Wall, by Stefan Roloff, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 through Dec. 13, The Little Gallery, Oregon State University, 210 Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, “Beyond the Wall” is a recreation of a 2017 exhibit by German artist Roloff that was displayed at the original Berlin Wall site. Free. Information: https://beav.es/ZuE or call 541-737-2146.
Art Exhibit: Vistas & Vineyards 30th Anniversary Show, 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 1 through Dec. 9, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Vistas and Vineyards celebrates 30 years of painting outdoors in the Willamette Valley; the group now includes 80-100 artists painting and showing their work together. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/vistas-vineyards-30th-anniversary-show.
Photo Exhibit: Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday, Dec. 10 through Jan. 24, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local photographers from around the mid-valley interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s most famous poem in light of their own personal artistic journey. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/willamette-valley-photoarts-guild-exhibit.
Exhibit: Print Arts Northwest, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 4 to Dec. 4, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Oregon State University campus, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m..to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, open through Dec. 28, 334 SW Second St., Corvallis, Each November, the Teal Cooperative Gallery, featuring a team of Oregon artists, take over a vacant store space to display works of fiber, leather, pottery, jewelry, glass, metal, wood, mixed media, paper and soap, all from the heart of the Willamette Valley. Information: http://www.tealartistcoop.com/.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Faithful Friends Animal Clinic Annual Art Show and Contest, Nov. 1 entry deadline; exhibit shows from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, Faithful Friends Animal Clinic, 185 N. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Artists of all ages are invited to submit pet-themed artwork for the exam rooms of the clinic. Prizes will be awarded to the top category winners which include photography, mixed media and youth 15 and under. Art will be displayed in the lobby until Dec. 1. Information: 541-451-1319 or visit http://bit.ly/2nw9Rnf
