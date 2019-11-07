Weekend: 'Next to Normal'
• Theater: The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, about a suburban mother's struggle with bipolar disorder, continues its run this weekend at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis, with shows scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and a Sunday matinee. The matinee features a talkback session after the show. Information: majestic.org
Saturday: Paxton and the Don Juans
• Concert: Folksinger Tom Paxton returns to Corvallis, this time with compatriots Don Henry and Jon Vezner (the Don Juans), for a Saturday night show at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. The show marks the 97th anniversary of the Whiteside, and these veterans should be able to mark the occasion accordingly. Information: majestictheatre.org
Saturday: Dave Coulier
• Comedy: It's Fall Family Weekend at Oregon State University, and comedian Dave Coulier (best known for his turn on "Full House") headlines a pair of comedy shows set for Saturday at the Memorial Union Ballroom. Rising comedian Kellen Erskine opens the show. Information: http://bit.ly/34yApUp
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grill — James F. Wright, acoustic, 7 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Improv Show, 9:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Read for the Record Reading and Recipe Exchange, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Reading of “Thank You, Omu!” by Oge Mora celebrating Read for the Record. Recipe exchange cards can be picked up at the library before the event to be filled out with your favorite recipe to share with others. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Kanikapila Ukulele Jam Session, 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave., Sweet Home. If interested in joining, but do not own a ukulele, check one out with a library card. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36DpNWa
Teen Crafts: Bath Bombs, 3:45 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Teens ages 11 to 16 are invited to make and take home a custom-made bath bomb. Space and materials are limited. Registration required. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Downtown Unwrapped and Holiday Open House, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Albany. Beginning of the holiday season with the unveiling of merchants’ holiday windows and holiday open houses, continuing through Nov. 10. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2BT9bLZ .
Wearable Art/Ladies Night Out, 5 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W., Albany. Wearable art will be featured with hand-painted purses by Rachel Murray; jackets by Nancy Bryant; jewelry by Cris Kostol; handmade bags by Chris Seale and flax clothing by Marty Balogh. Apple cider and cookies served. Free. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/event/wearable-art-ladies-night-out/.
Christmas Open House, 5 to 9 p.m., Albany Antique Mall, 145 SW Second Ave. Shopping, festive treats and door prizes for the first 100 guests. Free. http://bit.ly/2oV8tv0
Artist Meetup, 5:30 to 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Event for artists, writers, musicians or any creative types looking for community and feedback on their work. Free and open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/2qOSq2e
Pub Talk: Building Powerful Relationships in Business, 5:30 p.m., The Point Restaurant, 6305 Highway 20, Sweet Home. Learn how to create powerful relationships, and the impact that can be made on and through social media. Information: http://bit.ly/36kF65Z
Learn American Sign Language, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. American Sign Language class Thursday evenings through December, for all ages and learning levels; beginners and experts welcome. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31Zw8b3
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
CSD Theaters presents: “The Spitfire Grill,” 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. A feisty parolee follows her dreams to a small town in Wisconsin and finds herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. A musical by Fred Alley, James Valcq and Lee David Zlotoff. Admission: $5 all seats opening night; $12 adults; $10 seniors, $10 students 12 to 19; $6 children 4 and under. Information/tickets: https://csdtheaters.com/
Hanneke Cassel Trio at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Fiddler Cassel is joined by Mike Block on cello and guitarist Keith Murphy, The trio fuses influences from the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton, with Americana grooves and a Scottish tradition. Admission: $22 reserved; $18 general. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=106509.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
OSU Choirs Fall Sing, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Fall program featuring the OSU Meistersingers, Bella Voce and the OSU Chamber Choir. Admission: $10 advance; $15 at the door; OSU students with ID and K-12 youth admitted free. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/music-school-arts-and-communication/osu-choirs-fall-sing.
“Next to Normal,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 opening night and Thursdays. Information/tickets: majestic.org
“Tuna Does Vegas,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Lance Duddlesten from the script by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, this fourth entry in the “Greater Tuna” series reunites the lovable and eccentric characters for a romp in Sin City. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors, veterans, anyone under 18 and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/tuna-does-vegas/.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Fridays, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Double Play, guitar and vocals duo, 7 p.m.
Meet’n Place, Philomath — Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m. Free.
Merlins Bar & Grill — 8 Balls, rock, 8:30 p.m.
Old World Deli — Hilltop Big Band featuring Sherri Bird on piano & vocals; jazz, swing, latin and rock, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
A Warm Red Autumn: Poetry and Prose, noon, LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Seasonal reading of poetry and prose celebrating the changing of the seasons by international students, community leaders, LBCC staff and a surprise guest. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2CtrdVH
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Northwest Piano Trio. Information: 541-737-4061.
Teen Afternoon, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Middle and high school students are invited to play games and make art. Snacks and supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Family Movie Swim, 7 p.m. Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Each month a different family-friendly movie will be projected poolside. Call for movie details. Regular admission rates apply. Information: http://bit.ly/2PXGzK1
“Check, Please!”, 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. Jonathan Rand’s play features a matchmaking trilogy. Tickets include dessert provided by the WAHS Bistro. Admission: $8, available only at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2qwdI4v
CSD Theaters presents: “The Spitfire Grill,” 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. A feisty parolee follows her dreams to a small town in Wisconsin and finds herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. A musical by Fred Alley, James Valcq and Lee David Zlotoff. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors, $10 students 12 to 19; $6 children 4 and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.
“Next to Normal”, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 Thursdays. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=41.
“Tuna Does Vegas,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Directed by Lance Duddlesten, “Tuna Does Vegas” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, reunites the lovable and eccentric characters from the “third smallest town in Texas” as they take a rambling romp in Sin City. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors, veterans, anyone under 18 and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/tuna-does-vegas/.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Hip Hop Saturday, 10 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Comedy Showcase: Lars Soderlund + Gabby Jesus + Zach Chappell + Jason Davis, 7 p.m. $8.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — The Teccas, 7 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Barrie Dempsey, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Joe Jangles, folk guitar, 7 p.m.
Suite Zero — Heated Individuals 3.0: Sea Moss + Flexing + Boo (the band), 7 p.m.
MORE
Holiday Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., Philomath. Handmade crafts and gift baskets for stocking stuffers and gifts. Proceeds go to local charities. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2pOUjMa
Holiday Craft Market and Home-Based Business Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St., Lebanon. Local crafters with handcrafted items and home based business products and services. Baked goods, handmade nativity scenes, stocking stuffers, pine knot wood carvings, jewelry, soap, oils, gift baskets and skin care items. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2JWchmT /.
Alpine Community Holiday Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monroe Grade School Gym, 600 Dragon Drive. Art, live music, food, raffle, face painting, book sale, farmers market, museum display and the FABulous FUNky Fashion Show, showcasing finds from ACC’s Resale shop. Proceeds to support programs and events provided by the Alpine Community Center. Information: info@alpinecommunity.net.
St. Mary’s Annual Arts & Crafts Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 706 Ellsworth St. SW, Albany. Annual holiday arts and crafts bazaar. Free. Information: stmarysbazaar@comcast.net.
Northside Community Trail Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., meet at Circle of Flags on Mullins Drive, Lebanon. Walk along a popular but not widely recognized trail, running along the length of the north end of town connecting industrial, education and health campuses. Scenic waterside vistas and wildlife viewing areas. Free. Information: https://buildlebanontrails.com/events/northside-community-trail-2019/.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Neighborhood Toy Store Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Toy Factory, 442 SW Second St., Corvallis. Celebrating independent stores with a day of face painting, raffles, art projects, science labs, games and robots. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Nm3Fs0
Second Saturday Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Corvallis Public Library Lobby, 645 NW Monroe. Offering a variety of paper and hardback books, focused on cooking, crafts and children’s books. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/.
Veteran Display at Conser House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Conser House, 128 N. Main St., Jefferson. Two-day display centered around military uniforms, history and local veterans. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2POqLca
¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794
Dungeons and Dragons at the Library, noon to 3 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. All levels of experience are invited for an afternoon of Dungeons and Dragons, a tabletop role playing game. Gaming items provided; player’s manuals, dice or level 1 character are welcome. Free. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/dungeons-and-dragons-library.
Second Saturday Art Day: Veterans Appreciation, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Make gifts for veterans or something that can be sent to a local Veteran organization. Crafts include salt dough ornaments, tiny hugs and cards. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
“Check, Please!”, 2 and 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. Jonathan Rand’s play features a matchmaking trilogy. Tickets include dessert provided by the WAHS Bistro. Admission: $8, available only at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2qwdI4v
Open Auditions: SHOCASE Celebration Gala Evening, 2 to 4 p.m., Sweet Home High School Auditorium, 1641 Long St. Auditions for a musical performance to be held in January. Bring any backup music on a flash drive or CD, not on a cellphone. Arrive at 1:30 p.m. to sign in and to receive an audition spot. Information: 541-409-8957.
CSD Theaters presents: “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. A feisty parolee follows her dreams to a small town in Wisconsin and finds herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. A musical by Fred Alley, James Valcq and Lee David Zlotoff. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors, $10 students 12 to 19; $6 children 4 and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.
Veterans Day Patriotic Pops Concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. Under the direction of Mike Bevington, the Willamette Valley Concert Band will present a Veterans Day concert featuring Lebanon High School choirs. Free, donations to benefit the Lebanon High School Music Department appreciated. Information: http://bit.ly/2NoR5Z3
Holiday Bazaar, 3 to 6 p.m., Regency Park Place, 2595 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Local vendors and crafters offer handmade items for the holiday season. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/32jihfR
Fall Family Weekend Comedy Show: Dave Coulier and Kellen Erskine, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. An evening of laughter and hilarity with Dave Coulier and guest Kellen Erskine. Admission: $30. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/34yApUp
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 NW Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Teen Night: Smash Brothers Unlockathon, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Teens ages 13 and up are invited to unlock as many characters as possible on the new Super Smash Brothers. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Flauntin’ Flannel for Kids Fall Auction, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 890 18th Ave., Sweet Home. Annual fall auction to support services provided to the Sweet Home Boys and Girls club. Single seats and table packages available for purchase. Information: https://bgcgreatersantiam.org/news-events/upcoming-events/2019-fall-auction-presented-by-murphys.html.
Tom Paxton and the Don Juans at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Helping to celebrate the 97th birthday of the Whiteside Theatre, Tom Paxton and the Don Juans, collectively, have performed for years and have written songs that have been covered by many other artists. Admission: $35 reserved; $25 general. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=106509.
Corvallis Repertory Singers: Karl Jenkins’ “The Peacemakers,” 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Directed by Steven Zielke, this work by Welsh composer Jenkins uses words from the world’s peacemakers as its text. Admission: $25 main floor; $20 balcony. Information/tickets: https://repsing.org/concerts/.
“Next to Normal”, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 Thursdays. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=41.
“Tuna Does Vegas,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Lance Duddlesten, “Tuna Does Vegas” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, reunites the lovable and eccentric characters from the “third smallest town in Texas” as they take a rambling romp in Sin City. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors, veterans, anyone under 18 and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/tuna-does-vegas/.
Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family friendly event, most second Saturday’s. Dance to a blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds go to Earth-friendly causes.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Appletree Restaurant — Snowman Paint Class, 3 p.m., $30.
Block 15 — Yoga & Beer, $15 yoga & beer; $10 yoga only, 9:15 a.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Veteran Display at Conser House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Conser House, 128 N. Main St., Jefferson. Two-day display centered around military uniforms, history and local veterans. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2POqLca
Corvallis Spirits Festival, 1 to 9 p.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St. A day of tasting and entertainment to honor veterans with live music by Adam Larson and Co., Groove Clinic and Unseen signs. Ages 21 and over. Admission: $30. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2NPw6NM
Sacred Harp/Shape Note Singing, 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., The First Alternative Community Meeting Room, 1007 SW Third, Corvallis, second Sunday. Meets the second and fourth Sunday of the month. Shape note singing, one of the oldest living American singing traditions, is four part a capella singing with raw, powerful and slightly unearthly harmonies. All voices are welcome, no experience necessary. Call for location of meeting for fourth Sunday, 541-929-4301. Information: www.corvallisareasacredharp.org.
CSD Theaters presents: “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. A feisty parolee follows her dreams to a small town in Wisconsin and finds herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. A musical by Fred Alley, James Valcq and Lee David Zlotoff. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors, $10 students 12 to 19; $6 children 4 and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.
“Next to Normal”, 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 Thursdays. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=41.
“Tuna Does Vegas,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Directed by Lance Duddlesten, “Tuna Does Vegas” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, re-unites the lovable and eccentric characters from the “third smallest town in Texas” as they take a rambling romp in Sin City. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors, veterans, anyone under 18 and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/tuna-does-vegas/.
Corvallis Repertory Singers: Karl Jenkins’ “The Peacemakers,” 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Directed by Steven Zielke, this work by Welsh composer Jenkins uses words from the world’s peacemakers as its text. Admission: $25 main floor; $20 balcony. Information/tickets: https://repsing.org/concerts/.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Veteran of the Year Banquet, 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E, Albany. Dinner to honor veterans for service to their communities and the country. Tickets can be purchased at The Frame House in Albany or by emailing albanyveteransdayparade@gmail.com. Tickets will not be available at the door. Admission: $32.50. Information/tickets: albanyveteransdayparade@gmail.com or call 541-981-2390.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
RiZe Up! Roy Zimmerman in Concert, 7 p.m., Unitarian Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Singer-songwriter Roy Zimmerman’s RiZe Up concert contains original songs along with a funny and forceful affirmation of peace and social justice. Tickets: $20 Corvallis Folklore Society members; $22 nonmembers; $24 at the door for nonmembers; $22 for members. Information/tickets: 541-753-9224 or visit www.tickettomato.com.
Veterans' Voices, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Performance to explore the realities of serving and being a veteran. Written locally and inspired by real veterans lending their voice to the plays. Admission: $5 general; veterans and active duty military free. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=37&p=53.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Mazama Brewing — Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m. $10 yoga only, $15 yoga with beer.
MORE
Albany Veterans Day Breakfast, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., West Albany High School, 11330 Queen Ave. SW. Veteran Day breakfast to raise funds for youth activities and service in the community. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham and beverage. Tickets: $8 adults; $4 active military, veterans, scouts in uniform and children under 12. Information: https://www.optimist.website/veteran-s-day-breakfast.
Albany Veterans Day Memorial Services, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., Timber-Linn Memorial Park Veterans Memorial, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Speakers, laying of the Gold Star and POW/MIA wreaths and 21-gun salute. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/VeteransDayParadeAlbanyOR/.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Albany Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Albany. One of the largest Veterans Day parades west of the MIssissippi River. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/veterans-day-parade-12-2/?instance_id=13356.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, second Monday, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Free. Information contact: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Interzone Café — Red Room Residency: Mutschler, Willis, Biesack Trio, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Willamette Valley Ag Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn CountyExpo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. ,Exhibitors, equipment, seminars, classes and food. Admission: $4 per person; parking is free. Information: http://wvaexpo.com/.
Workshop: Why Older Adults Should Start a Business, 7 to 8 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Workshop sponsored by LBCC Small Business Development Center. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Songwriters in the Round, 7 p.m., Bexell Hall Lounge, 2251 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. OSU Director of Popular Music Bob Santelli hosts an informal gathering for sharing songs and discussion songwriting greats. Bring your songs and your instrument. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/music-school-arts-and-communication/songwriters-round-0.
The Nature of Gratitude, 7 to 9 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Local authors Eric Alan and Tom Titus present a program that invites people to explore and reflect on things for which they were grateful. Presenters will share music, stories, poems and photos. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/34yR6iI
Corvallis Community Choir, Fall Term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Sep. 24 to Dec. 10, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m. Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs. This month’s featured artist is Mitch Hider, the whistler, a national champion whistler and member of the Whistlers Hall of Fame and ukulele performer. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Willamette Valley Ag Expo, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Exhibitors, equipment, seminars, classes and food. Admission: $4 per person; parking is free. Information: http://wvaexpo.com/.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Albany Museum History Bites: Sick Town Derby Dames, noon to 1 p.m., 136 Lyon St. SE. Learn about the history of the Valley’s premiere roller derby team. Suggested donation: $2 adults; $1 children. Information: 541-967-7122 or visit https://www.armuseum.com/events.
Random Review: “Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees” by Thor Hanson, noon to 1 p.m., CorvallisBenton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Andy Moldenke, retired professor from Oregon State University’s Botany and Plant Pathology Department, will review the book. Free. Lunches OK. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
Art Class Basics No. 1, 1 to 2:30 p.m., The Crow’s Foot Gallery, 243 Third Ave. SE, Albany. Series of classes open to anyone beginning with composition, using photography and drawing. Cost: $15 for first class with sketchbook; $10 each successive class. Information/reservation: www.facebook.com/thecrowsfoot/ or call 503-349-5396.
Book Talk: “Bearing Witness - Religious Meaning in Bioethics,” with Dr. Courtney S. Campbell, 4 to 6 p.m., Memorial Union, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. In his most recent book, Campbell draws on his experience as a teacher, scholar and bioethics consultant, proposing an innovative interpretation of the significance of religious values and traditions for bioethics and health care. Free; lightly catered. Information: http://bit.ly/2JVa2Ac
Teen Bad Movie Night: “Megaforce,” 6 to 8 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Teens ages 13 and up are invited to bring their best “snark” to see what a 0% rating from Rotten Tomatoes looks like. Movies snacks served. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Squishtivities, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Low-key storytime for toddlers and preschoolers, followed by a fun sensory activity. Free supplies provided. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Wednesday at the Whiteside: “Easy Rider,” 7 p.m., WhitesideTheatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Two Harley-riding hippies travel cross-country in search of spiritual truth in this 1969 classic with Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson; Hopper directed. Admission: $5 general. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
American Strings Series: Carlene Carter, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Carlene Carter, daughter of The Carter Family’s June Carter Cash, performs as part of the American Strings series, with a blend of her traditional roots and her own take on country music. Admission: $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: .http://bit.ly/americanstringscarter
OSU Visiting Writers Series: Ilya Kaminsky, 7:30 p.m., OSU Learning Innovation Center (LInC) 128, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Visiting poet Kaminsky will read selected poems from his works, followed by a question and answer session. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — The Overture Series: Mozart, Sexual Politics & the Patriarchy, 7 p.m., quarterly talk on opera and culture, hosted by Dr. Anthony Eversole. Free.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Willamette Valley Ag Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn CountyExpo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Exhibitors, equipment, seminars, classes and food. Admission: $4 per person; parking is free. Information: http://wvaexpo.com/.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Kanikapila Ukulele Jam Session, 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave., Sweet Home. Join the Sweet Home Library Kanakapila. If interested, but do not own a ukulele, check one out with a library card. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36DpNWa
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers from ages 6 and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Lecture: “Radical Performance of the African Diaspora in Early Mod Spain” by Dr. Nicholas R. Jones, 5 p.m., Memorial Union La Raza Room, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Jones, assistant professor of Spanish at Bucknell University, will discuss an interdisciplinary exploration of white appropriations of black African voices in Spanish theater from the 1500s through the 1700s. Free, light catering. Information: http://bit.ly/34FYHw5
Tastes of the Valley fundraiser, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Sample the “Tastes” of the valley’s best restaurants, wineries and breweries, along with a best bid auction. Event benefits the YMCA’s scholarship fund. Admission: $75 VIP; $50 regular. Information/tickets: http://www.ymcaalbany.org/the-taste/.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival 2019, 5:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Program of short films focusing on environmental education, outdoor adventure and conservation with the purpose of connecting the community with the greater world. Admission: $15 general; $10 youth under 18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2CllmBm
Learn American Sign Language, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. American Sign Language class Thursday evenings through December, for all ages and learning levels; beginners and experts welcome. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31Zw8b3
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Author Talk: “Craft Beer Country” by Kirk Richardson, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Local author Richardson will discuss his book “Craft Beer Country: In Search of the Best Breweries from the South Pacific to the Pacific Coast” bringing together craft beers and stories from the unique characters who make them. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/craft-beer-country-kirk-richardson/.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
University Theatre Presents: “Shakespeare in Love,” 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, Oregon State University, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, this play, directed by Elizabeth Helman, follows a young and struggling Shakespeare, tormented by writer’s block until he meets the beautiful Viola de Lesseps. Admission: $15 general; $12 senior; $10 student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
“Next to Normal,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 Thursdays. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=41.
“Tuna Does Vegas,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Directed by Lance Duddlesten, “Tuna Does Vegas” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, reunites the lovable and eccentric characters from the “third smallest town in Texas” as they take a rambling romp in Sin City. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors, veterans, anyone under 18 and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/tuna-does-vegas/.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Philomath Open Studios Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 9. Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Group exhibition in conjunction with the annual Philomath Open Studios Tour. Exhibit features local Philomath area artists and their guests. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Fire & Light Glass Guild Show, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Nov. 9. The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In conjunction with the Emily Steele Collection show, the Fire and Light exhibit shows the diverse interests and techniques possible in glass. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/fire-light-glass-guild-show/.
New Exhibition: “Coalesce” by Anne Magratten, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Dec. 10, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. New works by Magratten depict a new wave of hippie aesthetics, the West Coast climate and summer’s abundant vegetation. View the show through a series of handmade kaleidoscopes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2n5MvUN
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 11, 2020, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Exhibit: Beyond the Wall by Stefan Roloff, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Dec. 13, The Little Gallery, Oregon State University, 210 Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, “Beyond the Wall” is a recreation of a 2017 exhibit by German artist Roloff that was displayed at the original Berlin Wall site. Free. Information: https://beav.es/ZuE or call 541-737-2146.
Art Exhibit: Vistas & Vineyards 30th Anniversary Show, 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 1 through Dec. 9, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Vistas and Vineyards celebrates 30 years of painting outdoors in the Willamette Valley; the group now includes 80-100 artists painting and showing their work together. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/vistas-vineyards-30th-anniversary-show.
Photo Exhibit: Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday, Dec. 10 through Jan. 24, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local photographers from around the mid-valley interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s most famous poem in light of their own personal artistic journey. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/willamette-valley-photoarts-guild-exhibit.
Exhibit: Print Arts Northwest, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 4 to Dec. 4, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Oregon State University campus, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. More than 30 artists represented, exhibiting contemporary fine art printmaking, featuring OSU professor of printmaking Yuji Hiratsuka. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m..to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, open through Dec. 28, 334 SW Second St., Corvallis, Each November, the Teal Cooperative Gallery, featuring a team of Oregon artists, takes over a vacant store space to display works of fiber, leather, pottery, jewelry, glass, metal, wood, mixed media, paper and soap, all from the heart of the Willamette Valley. Information: http://www.tealartistcoop.com/.
OSU Gallery Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. OSU art walk, featuring all on-campus galleries, including the Giustina Gallery. OSU Gallery Walk occurs once each term during the academic year. Free. Information: 541-737-2402.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Lebanon Manhole Cover Art Design Contest, Deadline: 5 p.m., Dec. 10. The Lebanon Arts Commission is seeking conceptual designs in the following categories: Lebanon’s wood product industry era; area wildlife; railroad history; strawberry heritage or Lebanon freestyle, themes that do not fit in other categories. Information/entry form: www.lebanonoregon.gov/ac or email leigh@lebanonoregon.gov.
CHRISTMAS DISPLAYS AND EVENTS
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., Nov. 29 through Jan. 1, 2020, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Pastega Christmas Light Display, a holiday and community tradition, brings holiday lights and displays, featuring more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes, to life. Admission: canned food item for donation. Information: http://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com/.
Candy Cane Express, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St. Lebanon. Holiday season one-hour train ride with hot cocoa, candy canes, a Christmas movie, arts and crafts station and popcorn. Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf or two also make an appearance. Times vary. Cost: $21 adult; $18 children four to 16; $17 seniors; military and children three and under free. Information/tickets: https://santiam-excursion-trains.ticketleap.com/candy-cane-express-2019/dates.
