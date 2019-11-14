Weekend: 'Next to Normal'

• Theater: Bryony DuPont plays the role of Diana Goodman, a suburban mother battling bipolar disorder, in the Majestic Theatre's production of the musical "Next to Normal." DuPont will switch off in the demanding role with Jocelyn Eisenlohr. The musical, a Pulitzer Prize-winner for best play, continues its run at the Majestic this weekend starting Thursday night; see majestic.org for details.