Saturday: Sweet Home Tree Lighting
• Community: Start the Christmas season with the annual tree-lighting at Sweet Home City Hall, featuring carolers, Santa and hot chocolate. Visit https://bit.ly/2XMVvwr for more information.
Sunday: Ballet at the Carousel
• Dance: The Albany Historic Carousel & Museum will be hosting afternoon performances by the Willamette Apprentice Ballet along with live music. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/986629751695035/ for details.
Wednesday: Sarah Lee Guthrie
• Music: Majestic Theatre is hosting an evening with Sarah Lee Guthrie, daughter of Arlo Guthrie and granddaughter of folk artist Woody Guthrie. Visit majestic.org for information and tickets.
THURSDAY
Halsey Community Thanksgiving Dinner, noon to 2:30 p.m., Halsey Community Center, 100 W. Halsey St. A Thanksgiving dinner for the community funded through donations of food money and time, served up by volunteers - an event open to everyone. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/589106445228626/.
Gobbler’s Revenge, 7:30 a.m. to noon, North Albany Middle School, 1205 North Albany Road NW. Annual Thanksgiving morning traditional half marathon, 10K Scenic Challenge Run, 5K to Hill-and-Back Run and the 2.5 mile walk. Information/registration: http://omroadrace.org/gobbler-s-revenge.html or call 541-497-1512.
Corvallis 5K and 10K Turkey Trot and Little Gobblers 1K, 8 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Runners and walkers of all ages, along with kids in strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome. Proceeds support the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Family Assistance Fund. Admission: $20 to $50. Information/registration: http://www.oacturkeytrot.com/register.html.
Pastega Christmas Light Display Opening, 5 to 10 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Holiday lights and displays, with more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Enter through Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food item for donation. Information: http://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com/.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Electric Beaver, 10 p.m.
Block 15 — Annual Block Friday, 11:30 a.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Kurtis Copenhagen Variety Show Black Friday Edition, 8 p.m., $5
Corvallis Elks — Texas Hold’em, 7 p.m., $11 buy-in
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Vocal Point, band, 7 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Winery Open House, 12 to 5 p.m.
Meet’n Place Tavern — Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, 9 p.m.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Springhill Cellars Federweisser Festival and Barn Dance, 12 to 11 p.m., Springhill Cellars Winery, 2920 Scenic Dr., NW, Albany. Harvest festival, pairing new still fermenting Riesling, the Federweisser, with bratwürst and zwiebelkuchen. Barn dance will feature the music of local rock band Shatterproof. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2188990821206895/.
Tap off the Turkey, 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Celebrate the first Tap Off the Turkey Day, by learning the Shim Sham, a tap dancer's common step. Free workshop, no experience necessary, swing, step, stomp or sit down and clap. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/506874976709224/.
Community Christmas Parade: "Santa Rocks Christmas," 7 p.m., downtown Corvallis, Fourth Street, from Washington Avenue to Jackson Avenue. A holiday tradition in Corvallis, the annual Community Christmas Parade features music, floats, hot chocolate and a visit from Santa. Free. Information: https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/corvallis/page-9.php.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin for Tips: The Broken Bard, 8 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Travis Brillion, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Gypsy Butterflies, dancing & music, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Vantana Row + Locals, 5:30 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Winery Open House, 12 to 5 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, 9 p.m.
The Woods Roadhouse — Parish Gap, classic and art rock band, 6 p.m.
MORE
VFW Holiday Bazaar with Groovy Moods, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., VFW Club, 580 Main St., Sweet Home. Shop local, support small businesses and eat tasty meals. The VFW kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1536827136471585/.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Model Railroad Show Open House, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7155 Vandenburg Ave., Adair Village. Sponsored by the Corvallis Society of Model Engineers, two weekends to view model trains around an enormous railroad. Admission: $3 ages 12 and up; $1 ages 6 to 11. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2422845531308086/.
Small Business Saturday Albany: Shop Small & Dine Small in Downtown Historic Albany, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic downtown Albany. Shop the local, independent retailers offering unique and handcrafted products, some made in the Northwest. Shop small and local and give back to the community for the holidays. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/shop-small-saturday-historic-downtown-albany/?instance_id=13508.
Small Business Saturday, Corvallis. Dozens of Corvallis businesses are participating in Small Business Saturday, which is locally organized by the Downtown Corvallis Association. Visit https://bit.ly/2rsMGfa for more information.
Springhill Cellars Federweisser Festival, 12 p.m., Springhill Cellars Winery, 2920 Scenic Dr., NW, Albany. Harvest festival, pairing new still fermenting Riesling, the Federweisser, with bratwürst and zwiebelkuchen. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2188990821206895/.
Harris Valley Warming, noon to 6 p.m., Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Rd., Philomath. Valley Warming Party to celebrate an abundance of growth for the year. Public party with four bands to include, Pete Kartsounes, Reveln, Wilhelmina and Sterling, and Wild Hog in the Woods. Admission: something special to share, wine, cheese, bread or other items. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2518262911589567/.
NaNoWriMo Writing Session, 2 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Writers bring your preferred writing tools and work on your novel surrounded by other local writers surrounded by library resources. Beverages and snacks provided for creative fuel. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2706808926005857/?event_time_id=2706808942672522.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, 5 p.m., Sweet Home City Hall, 3225 Main St. Kick off Christmas with the community tree lighting and hot chocolate. Santa Claus and Christmas carolers from the Singing Christmas Tree will be on-site for a festive reception after the lighting. Free.
Corvallis Squares Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Jim Voll calling and Judy Russell cueing. Admission: $6.
Louis Creed and The Geezer Concert Fundraiser, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Louis and Froggy play Delta, Chicago and everything in between blues. Come join the final leg of their fundraising to send them to Memphis, Tennessee, to represent the Cascade Blues Association, in the biggest blues band contest in the world. Admission: $16 general; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=46&p=89.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Winery Open House, 12 to 5 p.m.
MORE
Christmas at the Movies: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Hwy., SE, Albany. Special holiday gatherings in two locations, featuring movie clips, uplifting music, laughter and positive life lessons. Free. Information: http://www.hope.church/christmas.
South Town Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Southtown Corvallis. Walking tour of South Corvallis artists’ studios featuring artists Carol Freya Soth, artists and storyteller; along with Christy Anne Neely, visual artist and writer. Art walk will include a wide range of handmade art ranging from paintings to soap. Information: https://southtownartwalk.com/.
Model Railroad Show Open House, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7155 Vandenburg Ave., Adair Village. Sponsored by the Corvallis Society of Model Engineers, two weekends to view model trains around an enormous railroad. Admission: $3 ages 12 and up; $1 ages 6 to 11. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2422845531308086/.
Christmas at the Movies: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," 10:45 a.m., Hope Church, 890 Mountain View Road, Sweet Home. Special holiday gatherings in two locations, featuring movie clips, uplifting music, laughter and positive life lessons. Free. Information: http://www.hope.church/christmas.
Springhill Cellars Federweisser Festival, noon to 5 p.m., Springhill Cellars Winery, 2920 Scenic Dr., NW, Albany. Harvest festival, pairing new still fermenting Riesling, the Federweisser, with bratwürst and zwiebelkuchen. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2188990821206895/.
Ballet and Music, 1 to 3 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel and Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Come to an afternoon of music and dance with the Willamette Apprentice Ballet, with offerings of stories, dance demonstrations and guided interactive activities. Live music will be performed by Fute Cocktail, Windswept and Chintimini Brass. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/986629751695035/.
ABC House Runaway Santa 5K Run, 2 p.m., ABC House 228 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. Run with hundreds of Santa Clad runners in downtown Albany to support the ABC House. Participants will receive a five piece Santa suit and holiday finisher medal, along with the opportunity to join in the Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade. Cost: $40-$45; $30-$35 half-mile Rudolph Kids run. Information/registration: https://www.runawaysantarun.com/.
Monteith House Pioneer Christmas Party for Children, 3 to 5 p.m., Monteith House, 503 First Ave. W, Albany. Children ages 5 to 16 are invited to the Monteith House to celebrate the Christmas season the way the pioneers might have done in the 1800s. Event includes crafts, tree decorating, singing carols, and riding on the horse drawn wagon during the Twice Around Parade. Tickets required. Information/tickets: 541-928-0911.
Short-Eared Owls on the Prairie, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Prairie Overlook, William L. Finley NWR, 26208 Finley Refuge Rd., Corvallis. Join presenter Duncan Evered at Prairie Overlook and observe raptors on a winter’s evening, to include the emergence of short-eared owls and occasionally a barn owl. Bring binoculars and dress warm. Information: 541-757-7236 or email fwvnwrc.outreach@gmail.com.
Gypsy Wagon Bizarre Bazaar and Storytelling: The Ancient Ones and Ye Olde Cranky Show, 4 p.m., South Town, Corvallis. A genuine bowtop Gypsy Wagon featuring old world languages, jewelry and moon calendars, culminating in a storytelling performance of tales of ancient story and myth. Bizarre Bazarre is free. Storytelling admission: $8-$10 adults sliding scale; $5 children, five to 12 years of age. Information: 541-829-8204.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade and Tree-Lighting Ceremony, 5 to 10 p.m., downtown Albany. Horse-drawn wagons, community groups, schools, business and Santa riding on Albany’s antique fire truck followed by the annual Christmas tree lighting in the Two Rivers Market parking lot. Free. Information: 541-928-2469 or visit https://albanydowntown.com/ada-event/twice-around-parade-and-community-tree-lighting/.
Open Auditions: "Expedition of Whispers," 6 p.m., OSU, Withycombe Lab Theatre, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. An original play by OSU student Nate Pereira involving five explorers searching for a legendary artifact buried deep within an ancient temple. Auditions open to OSU students, staff, faculty and members of the community. Cold reading auditioning. Information: elizabeth.helman@oregonstate.edu.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 orwww.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Open Auditions: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience" Shadow Cast, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for a shadow cast, the sensual interpretation of the cult classic, played out in tandem with the movie. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/554814675304044/?event_time_id=554814685304043.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Red Room Residency, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information:http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. First Monday through June, story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
Historic Whiteside Theatre tours, noon to 1 p.m. first Mondays of odd numbered months, Whiteside Theatre, 361 S.W. Madison Ave., Corvallis. Conducted by the Whiteside Theatre Foundation. All tours start promptly, on time. Once a tour enters the building, the doors are closed, and joining the tour is not permitted, nor is videography of any kind. To schedule a private tour for groups of 20 or more people, please contact the Whiteside Theatre Foundation at info@whitesidetheatre.org. Admission: $5 general, free for Whiteside Theatre Foundation members. Emailing is recommended to verify tour availability. Reservations/information: whitesidetheatre.org.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Open Auditions: "Expedition of Whispers," 4 p.m., OSU, Withycombe Lab Theatre, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Auditions open to OSU students, staff, faculty and members of the community. Cold reading auditioning. Information: elizabeth.helman@oregonstate.edu.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Monday through Jan. 27, 2020, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda, will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Event is free and registration is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Evening Book Club Author Visit: Kathleen Dean Moore, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Read “Piano Tide” by Kathleen Dean Moore and join the conversation and meet the author. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Open Auditions: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience" Shadow Cast, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for a shadow cast, the sensual interpretation of the cult classic, played out in tandem with the movie. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/554814675304044/?event_time_id=554814685304043.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visithttp://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Open guitar ensemble, duets and solos rehearsal for Winter Concert. Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free, the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
"Diffusions 7: A Musical Technology Concert," 7:30 p.m., Community Hall 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Pl., Corvallis. A concert performed by Diffusions 7. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2D2Xinm,
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
MORE
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Maker Club, 4 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. All are invited to try their hand at making robots, try 3D printing, experiment with virtual reality and more creative, geeky endeavors. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Christmas Table Box Class, 5:30 p.m., Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Create a beautiful holiday box for the table. Cost: $15 for materials, pre-registration required. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/upcoming%20events.htm.
Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: "Panic" (1982), 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW 4th St. A press aide to the president of the United States has some animalistic urges that just might complicate things around the White House. Doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature showing beginning at 7. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visithttps://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
Adult Winter Craft Series: Winter Luminaries, Snowy Pinecone Candle Jars, 7 to 8 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Mason jar luminaries are and easy winter craft and make nice holiday gifts. Registration required. Information/registration: 541-791-0014 or email askalbany@cityofalbany.net.
OSU Album Club: Carole King’s "Tapestry," 7 p.m., Community Hall 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Pl., Corvallis. Featuring Carol King’s 1971 album “Tapestry”, one of the highest selling records of all time. Join the “book” club here you listen to and discuss the greatest albums ever recorded. Free, open to the public, no tickets required. Space is limited. Information: http://bit.ly/2XB0UX6.
Corvallis Community Choir, Fall Term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., every Tuesday through Dec. 10, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Fall term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesday, 9 p.m.
MORE
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information:http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Celebration of Trees Community Night, 4 to 8 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE, Albany. Events include holiday choir performances, light refreshments, mini table-top tree raffle along with other holiday activities. Free. Information: https://bgc-albany.org/celebration-of-trees/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Majestic Playwright’s Lab, meets first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside presents “Home Alone" (1990), 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Eight year old Kevin is left behind and alone while his unsuspecting family travels for the holiday. When he encounters two con men plotting to rob the house, Kevin realizes that he must protect the family home. Tickets: $5. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2KRaAaO.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 N.E. Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
American Strings: "An Evening with Sarah Lee Guthrie," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 1115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Daughter of Arlo Guthrie and granddaughter of folk artist Woody Guthrie, Sarah Lee Guthrie’s clarity and soul behind her voice with conversation and live performance. Admission: $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=19&p=18.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Sensory Evaluation of Wine Series: Prosecco, 5 to 7 p.m., OSU Wiegand Hall, 3051 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. For novice and advanced wine connoisseurs, a sensory journey through wine-making regions, training on identifying aromas traditional to Prosecco and taste four examples of the white wine. Workshop couples science and senses for a richer experience. Cost: $50. Information: 541-737-4197.
Meet Colin Cantwell, "Star Wars" ships creator, 5 to 7 p.m., Matt’s Cavalcade of Comics, Cards and Collectibles, 2075 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. Concept artist and model builder for the Star Wars spaceships, Colin Cantwell, will be on hand to answer questions and share stories. An exclusive video describing Colin’s interactions with George Lucas as well as work on Star Wars will be shown. Free. Information: 541-752-6757.
Celebration of Trees Dinner and Live Auction, 5:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE, Albany. Decorated trees from the community and local businesses on display. Auction for trees and dinner. Holiday or business attire; 21 and over only. Admission: $45 per person; $450 reserved table for eight. Information/tickets: 541-926-6666 or email liz@bgc-albany.org.
Traveling Lantern Theatre Company presents: "The Story of Scrooge," 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The classic tale of a miser’s redemption, when his one and only friend visits him as a ghost, leading him on a journey that teaches the joys of caring for and giving to others. Admission: $8 adults; $5 children under 16; Free, children three and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=109468.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
LBCC Fall Choral Concert: "Wondrous Star," 7:30 p.m., LBCC Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. An evening of song featuring LBCC Chamber and concert choirs along with headline groups Blue Light Special and the Sirens. Admission: $10 adults; $7 seniors and students; $25 VIP, includes pre-show reception. Information/tickets:https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=5.
OSU Guitar Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m., Community Hall 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Pl., Corvallis. The OSU Guitar Ensemble will perform their fall concert. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/osu-guitar-ensemble.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
Open Source Improv, 9 p.m. first Thursdays, Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Free. Information: opensourceimprov3000@gmail.com
Funk Jam, Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., or Cloud and Kelly’s, 126 SW 1st St., Corvallis. 9 p.m. Free. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. First Thursdays at Bombs Away Café. Third Thursdays at Cloud and Kelly’s. For info, visit:facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Exhibit: “Coalesce” by Anne Magratten, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Dec. 10, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. New works by Magratten depict a new wave of hippie aesthetics, the West Coast climate and summer’s abundant vegetation. View the show through a series of handmade kaleidoscopes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2n5MvUN
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 11, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Exhibit: Beyond the Wall by Stefan Roloff, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Dec. 13, The Little Gallery, Oregon State University, 210 Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, “Beyond the Wall” is a recreation of a 2017 exhibit by German artist Roloff that was displayed at the original Berlin Wall site. Free. Information: https://beav.es/ZuE or call 541-737-2146.
Art Exhibit: Vistas & Vineyards 30th Anniversary Show, 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Dec. 9, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Vistas and Vineyards celebrates 30 years of painting outdoors in the Willamette Valley; the group now includes 80-100 artists painting and showing their work together. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/vistas-vineyards-30th-anniversary-show.
Exhibit: Print Arts Northwest, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Dec. 4, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Oregon State University campus, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. More than 30 artists represented, exhibiting contemporary fine art printmaking, featuring OSU professor of printmaking Yuji Hiratsuka. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, open through Dec. 28, 334 SW Second St., Corvallis, Each November, the Teal Cooperative Gallery, featuring a team of Oregon artists, takes over a vacant store space to display works of fiber, leather, pottery, jewelry, glass, metal, wood, mixed media, paper and soap, all from the heart of the Willamette Valley. Information: http://www.tealartistcoop.com/.
Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit: The Road Less Traveled, 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Dec. 10 through Jan. 27, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features black-and white-photographs that interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken.” Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/road-less-traveled-willamette-valley-photoarts-guild-exhibit.
About Light Holiday Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 28. The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison, Corvallis. Holiday exhibit bringing light to the late dawns and early dusks of winter, inviting glimmers and shines of light to welcome the holiday season. Free. Information: www.theartscenter.net.
Montage Student Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri., Dec. 9 through 31, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Information: fairbanks.gallery@oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-4745.
Berlin Wall Exhibit: Totally East: Life in East Germany, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, through Dec. 8., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. Corvallis. Exhibit photography by Harald Hauswald and texts by Stefan Wolle, as well as local art inspired by the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Information: 541-908-9210 or email ludmila.schuster@oregonstate.edu.
Pyburn & Daughter Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Jan. 24, North Santiam Hall Gallery, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. “Pyburn & Daughter” features Albany painter, Barbara Pyburn and Albany photographer, Gail Pyburn, mother and daughter artists exhibiting paintings and photographs side by side, displaying a comprehensive survey of their art practices and a matriarchal artistic connection. Free. Information: www.linnbenton.edu.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Lebanon Manhole Cover Art Design Contest, Deadline: 5 p.m., Dec. 10. The Lebanon Arts Commission is seeking conceptual designs in the following categories: Lebanon’s wood product industry era; area wildlife; railroad history; strawberry heritage or Lebanon freestyle, themes that do not fit in other categories. Information/entry form: www.lebanonoregon.gov/ac or email leigh@lebanonoregon.gov.
CHRISTMAS DISPLAYS AND EVENTS
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5-10 p.m., Nov. 28 through Jan. 1, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Pastega Christmas Light Display, a holiday and community tradition, features holiday lights and displays, and includes more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Admission: canned food item for donation. Information: http://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com/.
Candy Cane Express, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St. Lebanon. Holiday season one-hour train ride with hot cocoa, candy canes, a Christmas movie, arts and crafts station and popcorn. Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf or two also make an appearance. Times vary. Cost: $21 adult; $18 children four to 16; $17 seniors; military and children three and under free. Information/tickets: https://santiam-excursion-trains.ticketleap.com/candy-cane-express-2019/dates.
